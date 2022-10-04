David Miller slammed 19 off just five balls to take South Africa to a huge total against India.
David Miller slammed 19 runs off five balls in the third T20I between India and South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, as the Proteas posted 227/3 from 20 overs, after being put into bat first.
South Africa lost Tristan Stubbs in the second ball of the 20th over, with their score reading 207/3 at the time, but Miller slammed three sixes to take the visitors to a big total.
Deepak Chahar was the bowler bowling to Miller. The first ball Miller faced resulted in a dot ball. A length ball angling away, Miller tried for the slog but missed it completely.
Miller then hammered a 91-metre six, hitting it out of the ground and onto the roof at deep midwicket. It was a high full toss from Chahar, and to make matters worse, it was a height no-ball from Chahar, which meant a free-hit in the next ball. The free-hit delivery was a short ball from Chahar, and Miller was quick to clobber over deep midwicket for another maximum.
In the penultimate ball of the innings, Miller then slammed another big maximum, only to find the throat of Mohammad Siraj, with Siraj eventually stepping into the advertising cushions with the ball in his hand.
Rilee Rossouw slammed his maiden T20I ton, while Quinton de Kock (68) too played his part to guide South Africa to a big total. The Proteas are aiming to avoid a series sweep defeat, having already lost the series.
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: South Africa eventually bundled out India for 178 to win the match by 49 runs. India have clinched the series 2-1
A rampaging Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 for three against a profligate Indian pace attack including Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who all leaked in excess of 11 runs per over
Having been put to bat by India, South Africa rode on knocks from Quinton de Kock (68) and Rilee Rossouw (100*) to put up 227/3 from 20 overs on board.