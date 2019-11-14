David Miller stresses on need for cricketers to focus on mental health, take time off from the sport
Miller, who featured in the World Cup, the IPL and the tour of India in a hectic schedule this year, had recently taken time off to get back his focus
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SAU Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MEG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs NAG Jharkhand beat Nagaland by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Manipur by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs BIH Baroda beat Bihar by 10 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs UTT Andhra beat Uttarakhand by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs MP - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs JHA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
SC verdict on Sabarimala a silver lining for protestors and devotees, but a lot will depend on definition of Constitutional morality
-
Rafale verdict: Supreme Court dismisses petitions to review December 2018 verdict, warns Rahul Gandhi not to 'drag court into political discourse'
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India grapple with goal drought, artificial turf in all-important Afghanistan clash
-
Gaza’s Islamic Jihad group announces ceasefire with Israel, brings to an end two days of heavy fighting that killed 32 Palestinians
-
Aditya Birla Group may exit joint venture Vodafone Idea, opts for insolvency if govt does not provide relief: Report
-
Tara Sutaria on doing Marjaavaan after Student of the Year 2: It's more challenging, since I play a mute girl
-
Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena 'will neither be defeated, nor be afraid', wonders if BJP leaders kept Modi in dark over '50:50' formula
-
No child's play: Kids from low-income families suffer as designated play spaces remain scarce and streets unsafe
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: Experienced South Africa batsman David Miller has stressed on the need to look after mental health, saying it is important to take time off from a demanding sport like cricket.
Miller, who featured in the World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the tour of India in a hectic schedule this year, had recently taken time off to get back his focus.
David Miller holds the record for scoring the fastest T20I ton. AFP
"I have taken some time off over the last couple of months. I have been in the Kruger (National Park) recently to just get away from the demands of the game," Miller was quoted as saying in Sport24.co.za.
"It's really important to look after your mental state during your career and it is something that moving forward I am going to pay a lot more attention to."
"Cricket is a sport where so much can go against you that you need to have time to reflect. Hopefully, I still have a lot of years left playing cricket but I want to make sure that I look after myself mentally."
India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday recalled a phase in his career when he had battled "end of the world" thoughts but didn't know how to even communicate them.
The mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after star Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems followed by young batsman Nic Maddinson.
On Thursday, Australian batsman Will Pucovski, 21, pulled out of the race to make it to Test team for the Pakistan series due to his ongoing battle with mental health issues.
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2019 17:17:52 IST
Also See
Ian Chappell says Cricket Australia needs to figure out root cause of cricketers' mental health problems
Australia vs Pakistan: Batsman Will Pucovski out of Test contention with mental health issues
Players’ mental health becoming major issue in cricket after three Australians rule themselves out of Pakistan series