New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday named former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the Indian Premier League side's new bowling coach.

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand's second highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

David Hussey, a former Knight Riders player and Australian international, has been named as a top advisor and chief mentor to New Zealand head coach Brendon McCullum.

"They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals," Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore said in a statement.

McCullum was named to take over for the 2020 season in place of South African Jacques Kallis who left after nine years with the team.

The Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 but finished only fifth this year after a six-match losing streak midway through the season.