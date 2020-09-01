Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

David Gower names India skipper Virat Kohli as captain of his best Test XI side

  • FP Trending
  • September 1st, 2020
  • 20:04:07 IST

Former England cricket captain and commentator David Gower recently chose his Test XI from a pool of talented current players. During a video show called Off The Field on YouTube channel Sports Tiger, Gower picked India skipper Virat Kohli as captain for his Test XI. His team includes several popular players from India, Australia and England

Calling it a sure choice, Gower appreciated Kohli’s “passion and absolute drive”.

He said, “Cricket is still a game where you can be a brilliant individual within the team but too much of individuality can also be harmful but Virat is an extraordinary individual contributing to the team.”

Calling it a sure choice, David Gower appreciated Virat Kohli’s “passion and absolute drive”. AFP

He also spoke how Kohli’s immense respect for the Test format will inspire youngsters to devote their time to the long format.

Gower also picked former Australia captain Steve Smith, current England Test captain Joe Root, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, and English all-rounder Ben Stokes in the team. Gower picked Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Australian bowler Nathan Lyon as well.

“Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli will be the instant picks for him and there are no two ways about it. If a current day spinner is to be chosen it would be between Ravichandran Ashwin or Nathan Lyon,” said the legendary English batsman.

During his 14-year Test career, Gower has scored 8,231 runs in the longest format. In the One Day International (ODI) format, the former captain of the English side has scored 3,170 runs.

