First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
SL in SA | 3rd T20I Mar 24, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
IPL Mar 25, 2019
RR vs KXIP
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Dave Cameron to step down as CWI chief after losing vote to former West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt

Controversial Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron has lost a vote to remain in the post, the governing body announced Sunday.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 25, 2019 17:24:11 IST

London: Controversial Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron has lost a vote to remain in the post, the governing body announced Sunday.

Cameron was defeated eight votes to four by Ricky Skerritt, a former West Indies team manager, in a ballot conducted in Kingston, Jamaica.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

Skerritt's running mate Dr Kishore Shallow, who challenged Emmanuel Nanthan for the vice-presidency, won by the same margin.

"I am humbled and deeply honoured to be elected as president," said Skerritt in a CWI statement. "We pledge to work for improvement on and off the field for West Indies cricket."

Cameron's six years as president were marked by a series of high-profile rows with several senior players, including Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy.

The 47-year-old Jamaican administrator also came under fire for his role in the sacking of Phil Simmons as head coach of the West Indies men's team in 2016.

Simmons, a former West Indies batsman who is now the coach of Afghanistan, has since launched legal action against CWI for constructive dismissal.

In the run-up to Sunday's elections, CWI issued a statement detailing Cameron's expense arrangements following Skerritt's claim his time in charge had caused "significant damage" to the board in both financial and reputational terms.

Four years ago, the West Indies abandoned a tour of India following a pay dispute and in 2016 Sammy, the then captain of the side, publicly questioned CWI policy following the team's victory in the 2016 World Twenty20 in India.

But Cameron and Nanthan defended their record in a joint statement.

"We were glad to be able to serve and proud of our achievements," they said.

"We are happy that we left 123 players under contract. West Indies Cricket now has a home owned by the board at Coolidge Cricket Grounds (in Antigua).

"The world championships and bringing back the Wisden Trophy (which the men's team regained by beating England in a recent home Test series) are also other achievements that we are proud of."

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 17:24:11 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket West Indies, CWI, Dave Cameron, Ricky Skerritt, Sports, SportsTracker, West Indies, Windies

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all