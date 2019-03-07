Darren Lehman returns to cricket after ball-tampering scandal, named BBL side Brisbane Heat's coach
Lehmann said returning to the Heat, the team he steered to a Big Bash title in 2013, was a chance to "come back to where it all started" after his bruising experience with the national team.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Fear God': JeM chief Masood Azhar releases audio clip warning Pakistan after 'crackdown' on terror groups
-
BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Balakot strike, gives ammo to Opposition
-
Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her position to choose films wisely
-
Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumatised but local BJP leaders are in denial
-
Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties in US intel ops in non-combat areas
-
Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences may not be pleasant five years from now
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic PSG victory; Porto beat AS Roma in tense clash
-
Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vemula, politics of her writing
-
जब BJP विधायक को जूतों से पीटने लगे पार्टी के सांसद, जानिए क्या है माजरा?
-
इस हफ्ते हो सकता है लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान!
-
अयोध्या मामला: मध्यस्थता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
मोदी सरकार का ढाई साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, दो सालों में सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी बेरोजगारी
-
BJP हवाई हमले का राजनीतिकरण कर रही है: चिदंबरम
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sydney: Darren Lehmann was named coach of the Big Bash League's Brisbane Heat Thursday, his first cricket role since quitting the Australian team over the sandpaper cheating scandal.
Lehmann said returning to the Heat, the team he steered to a Big Bash title in 2013, was a chance to "come back to where it all started" after his bruising experience with the national team.
"I think you learn a lot about yourself during the dark times and for me it's all about enjoying the game," he told reporters.
File photo of former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann. Getty Images
"I've fallen in love with the game again, so I'm really looking forward to getting back working with some young guys with a lot of talent."
Lehmann was Australia coach in March last year when batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to scuff the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
At the time captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were directly implicated in the cheating plot and all three received lengthy bans.
Lehmann later quit, along with much of Australia's senior management, accused of overseeing a toxic culture that allowed a win-at-all-costs mentality to flourish.
"That hurt a lot of people didn't it, all of us involved," he said when asked about the affair.
"Obviously it's time to move on though isn't it? That's the thing."
The 49-year-old was emphatic when asked if he had any desire to return to international coaching.
"No. I'm not travelling 300 days away a year again and I don't think my wife would let me," he said.
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 09:11:40 IST
Also See
Cameron Bancroft cautious on Australia return despite red-hot form after ball-tampering ban
Cameron Bancroft smashes unbeaten 138 for Western Australia on return to First-class cricket after 'sandpapergate'
Steve Smith returns to nets for first time after elbow surgery, expected to be fit in time for IPL 2019