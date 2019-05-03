First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Darren Bravo, West Indies batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Bravo will hope to make up for lost time by flourishing in mega event

Now 30 and about to participate in his third World Cup, Darren Bravo will no doubt be trying to make his mark on the tournament.

Garfield Robinson, May 03, 2019 18:45:03 IST

Darren Bravo began his international career as a carbon copy of his cousin and idol Brian Lara. Lara’s influence was apparent in everything he did in the middle: You saw it in his strokeplay, in his celebration and even in his reaction upon losing his wicket. So thoroughly did he mimic the batting legend that after 12 Tests, his average and aggregate mirrored those of the great batsman after the same number of games.

File image of Darren Bravo. Reuters

File image of Darren Bravo. Reuters

But that was a long time ago and Bravo has gone through a lot since then. He was the mainstay of the West Indies’ batting until his well-publicised quarrel with then-Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron led to him missing more than two years of international cricket.

Many saw the treatment meted out to him by the authorities as unfair. It was the source of much discussion throughout the Caribbean too, especially since Bravo has respectable numbers in all formats of the game.

Returning to the fold in January for the series against England, he made worthy contributions, especially during the second Test in North Sound, Antigua, where his fighting 50 on an especially challenging surface was vital to the West Indies winning the game and the series.

Now 30 and about to participate in his third World Cup, Bravo will no doubt be trying to make his mark on the tournament. The long time he served outside the West Indies set-up will no doubt serve as motivation. He will want to make up for lost time and the World Cup stage is as good a stage as any for him to show his credentials as a batsman.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 18:45:03 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Darren Bravo, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies World Cup Matches, West Indies World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 West Indies, World Cup Schedule

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all