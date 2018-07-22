First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
PAK in ZIM | 5th ODI Jul 22, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Danushka Gunathilaka suspended in middle of Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test after rape allegation against friend

Gunathilaka will be barred from all forms of the game pending the outcome of an investigation, the board said, without specifying the alleged misconduct.

Agence France-Presse, July 22, 2018

Colombo: A Sri Lankan Test cricketer has been suspended after a Norwegian woman accused his friend of raping her in a hotel room where he was present, an official said Monday.

File image of Danushka Gunathilaka. AP

File image of Danushka Gunathilaka. AP

Dhanushka Gunathilaka, 27, and his friend, who cannot be named, took two Norwegian women to the hotel where the player was staying in Colombo in the early hours of Sunday.

One of the women later accused the second man, a British passport-holder of Sri Lankan origin, of raping her and police arrested him.

The 26-year-old "is under arrest and we are continuing our investigations," a police official told AFP. "A Norwegian tourist made the complaint of rape."

He said there was no allegation against Gunathilaka, who is currently Sri Lanka's best-performing batsman in an ongoing tour by South Africa.

However Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday night suspended him on a "misconduct" charge, although he is allowed to play in the match that is currently taking place.

The governing body's rules stipulate that during matches players must be back in their hotel rooms by midnight and cannot have guests.

The cricket board will also "withheld Gunathilaka's fee for the ongoing Test match until the outcome of the inquiry," it said.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Danushka Gunathilaka suspended in middle of second Test over misconduct charge

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Danushka Gunathilaka #Jeffrey Vandersay #South Africa National Cricket Team #Sri Lanka National Cricket Team #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018 #Test Cricket

Also See

3 brilliant weather apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all