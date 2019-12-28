Karachi: Controversial former captain Javed Miandad feels that Danish Kaneria couldn't have played for Pakistan if the country had bias towards its minority Hindu community.

Miandad's comments came after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country's national television that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community.

"Pakistan has given him so much recognition and he played for 10-years in Test cricket. Would this have been possible if there was any issue over his religion," Miandad told PTI.

Miandad noted that even when Kaneria was playing, Pakistan had the option of going for leg-spinners like Imran Tahir (who later played for South Africa), Ali Hussain Rizvi and even Mansoor Amjad but he was selected.

"So how is this possible if he ever faced any bias over his being a Hindu," Miandad said.

Imran later moved on to South Africa and became a national and represented them in Test and international cricket.

He also advised the Indians to stop making an issue out of a no issue just to down play the protests taking place in their country.

"In Pakistan cricket, we have never had any bias over religion," claimed Miandad.

Miandad also lashed out at Kaneria and Akhtar.

"What are they trying to achieve I don't understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket," the former skipper said of the leg-spinner, who has banned for spot fixing in English county games.

"How can you believe someone who is serving a life ban for corruption in cricket? Who let down his country? I was head coach of the Pakistan team in early 2000 and Kaneria was in the team and I don't remember a single incident where there was ever any issue about his being a Hindu," he added.

