First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Danish Kaneria couldn't have played 10 years for Pakistan had there been bias against minority Hindu community, says Javed Miandad

Miandad's comments came after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country's national television that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community.

Press Trust of India, Dec 28, 2019 08:16:18 IST

Karachi: Controversial former captain Javed Miandad feels that Danish Kaneria couldn't have played for Pakistan if the country had bias towards its minority Hindu community.

Miandad's comments came after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country's national television that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community.

Danish Kaneria couldnt have played 10 years for Pakistan had there been bias against minority Hindu community, says Javed Miandad

File picture of Danish Kaneria. Reuters

"Pakistan has given him so much recognition and he played for 10-years in Test cricket. Would this have been possible if there was any issue over his religion," Miandad told PTI.

Miandad noted that even when Kaneria was playing, Pakistan had the option of going for leg-spinners like Imran Tahir (who later played for South Africa), Ali Hussain Rizvi and even Mansoor Amjad but he was selected.

"So how is this possible if he ever faced any bias over his being a Hindu," Miandad said.

Imran later moved on to South Africa and became a national and represented them in Test and international cricket.

He also advised the Indians to stop making an issue out of a no issue just to down play the protests taking place in their country.

"In Pakistan cricket, we have never had any bias over religion," claimed Miandad.

Miandad also lashed out at Kaneria and Akhtar.

"What are they trying to achieve I don't understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket," the former skipper said of the leg-spinner, who has banned for spot fixing in English county games.

"How can you believe someone who is serving a life ban for corruption in cricket? Who let down his country? I was head coach of the Pakistan team in early 2000 and Kaneria was in the team and I don't remember a single incident where there was ever any issue about his being a Hindu," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 08:16:18 IST

Tags : Cricket, Danish Kaneria, Danish Kaneria Pakistan, Javed Miandad, Pakistan Cricket, Shoaib Akhtar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all