Danish Kaneria appeals to Pakistan Cricket Board for permission to play domestic cricket

Kaneria said he has requested PCB to write to International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Chairman to allow him to play in domestic cricket.

Asian News International, Jun 15, 2020 09:45:21 IST

Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria on Sunday said that he has appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), seeking permission to play domestic cricket.

File picture of Danish Kaneria. Reuters

Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex and was banned from the sport.

Kaneria, through his legal team, said he has requested PCB to write to International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Chairman to allow him to play in domestic cricket. He posted the letter on his Twitter handle.

In the letter to PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani, Kaneria's legal team wrote that the cricketer has "suffered unimaginable and incomprehensible hardships, both professionally and personally" and "his sole source of income has vastly been affected".

"PCB has the authority to write to the Chairman ACU thereof making a request at the behest of our client to grant him permission to play and participate in domestic cricket, or any related activity thereof," the letter read.

The letter further stated that Kaneria has "shown his willingness to undergo any and all educational, rehabilitative, or any other related programs."

"In light of the above submissions, you are hereby requested to exercise the power given to you under the Code and address the Chairman ACU to grant our Client permission to participate in domestic cricket or activities related thereof as our Client is willing to undergo any and all programs as the same are willing and cooperate to the best of his abilities," the letter concluded.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 09:45:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, Danish Kaneria, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB


