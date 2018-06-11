- England in Scotland, Only ODI, 2018 SCO Vs ENG Scotland beat England by 6 runs
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5292
|123
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Johannesburg: Much-injured fast bowler Dale Steyn was on Monday named in a 15-man South African squad for two Test matches in Sri Lanka next month.
Steyn, who turns 35 on 27 June, has missed 27 of South Africa’s most recent 32 Test matches. He has been plagued by groin, shoulder and heel problems and was unable to complete the most recent tests he started, against Australia in November 2016 and India in January this year.
File image of Dale Steyn. AP
The South African squad includes three spin bowlers, including uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, while Steyn is one of four fast bowlers.
Steyn is spending a short-term stint with English county Hampshire. In his first match since suffering a heel injury in the first Test against India in January, he took one for 80 in a one-day match against Somerset last week and he claimed two for 91 in the first innings of a current first-class fixture against Sussex.
Although South African coach Ottis Gibson has said a fully-fit Steyn would be included in the country’s team, Steyn will be competing with world number one bowler Kagiso Rabada, experienced seamer Vernon Philander and exciting youngster Lungi Ngidi for a starting place in a country where it is unlikely that more than three fast bowlers will be picked.
Selection convener Linda Zondi welcomed Steyn's return "in our pack of world-class seamers, particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel."
Zondi said Rabada had fully recovered from a "lower back stress reaction" – a possible prelude to a stress fracture – that kept him out of the Indian Premier League recently.
Steyn has 419 Test wickets – two short of Shaun Pollock’s South African record of 421.
South Africa picked a varied trio of spinners. Left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj will be backed up by left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and leg-spinner Von Berg, who is also a capable batsman.
The Tests will be followed by five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international. Squads for these matches will be announced later.
South African squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.
Fixtures:
7-8 July, Warm-up match, Colombo
12-16 July, First Test, Galle
20-24 July, Second Test, Colombo
Updated Date:
Jun 11, 2018
Also See
AB de Villiers' retirement huge blow to South Africa's World Cup preparation, says head coach Ottis Gibson
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva joins national team after attending father's funeral
Bangladesh Cricket Board names England's Steve Rhodes as new head coach