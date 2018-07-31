Dale Steyn interview: South Africa pacer on how to stop Virat Kohli, key for India pacers to succeed in England and much more
In conversation with Firstpost, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn talks about how to stop Virat Kohli, the key for Indian bowlers in English conditions, Indian batsmen's struggle overseas and what Kohli needs to do to counter James Anderson.
- Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series, 2018 NEP Vs NED Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE: While Assam counts its citizens, 52 Bangladeshis with 'travel permits' deported from state
-
Parliament Monsoon Session: Heated exchange over NRC draft, Rohingya infiltration rock Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha on ninth day
-
Fanney Khan music review: Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur's sonorous voices power this Amit Trivedi album
-
Vijay Mallya extradition trial: Liquor baron says he has requested Karnataka HC to sell over Rs 14,000 cr assets to repay creditors
-
World Badminton Championships 2018, LIVE updates: Saina Nehwal powers into 3rd round; Kidambi Srikanth wins
-
आरक्षण के तमाम विवादों का क्या है समाधान?
-
संसद मॉनसून सत्र LIVE: अमित शाह बोले- NRC राजीव गांधी लाए, कांग्रेस में लागू करने की हिम्मत नहीं थी, राज्यसभा कल तक के लिए स्थगित
-
असम: NRC ड्राफ्ट में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के रिश्तेदारों का नाम शामिल नहीं
-
15 अगस्त के भाषण को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देशवासियों से मांगे सुझाव
-
इमरान खान के PM बनने से नहीं बदलेंगे रिश्ते, वीजा की सख्ती बनाए रखेगी भारत-पाकिस्तान की दूरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Updated Date:
Jul 31, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Test series a golden chance for Virat Kohli to exorcise ghosts of 2014, conquer English conditions
India vs England: Graham Gooch says Virat Kohli's 'extra motivation' can prove dangerous for Joe Root and Co
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah's rapid rise in longest format makes him key figure in Test series