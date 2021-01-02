Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka', Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and others wish Sourav Ganguly speedy recovery

  • FP Trending
  • January 2nd, 2021
  • 16:55:24 IST

Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. The 48-year-old is currently 'stable' and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital.

The former skipper felt uneasy while he was at the gym and complained of pain on is left arm. He was subsequently taken to the Woodlands hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted to say that Ganguly suffered a "mild cardiac arrest". The TMC supremo wished him a speedy recovery.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished Ganguly a speedy recovery and added that he has spoken to the former cricketer's family and that he is stable and responding well to the treatment.

As per news agency ANI, Dr Rupali Basi, MD and CEO, Woodlands has stated that Sourav Ganguly is stable haemodynamically and has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty.

A number of people took to social media to wish Ganguly a speedy recovery.

India skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99."

The International Cricket Council too joined in wishing the 48-year-old.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis tweeted, "You are a strong individual Dada @SGanguly99 Sending prayers for a speedy recovery #GetWellSoonDada."

"Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery," shared former cricketer Virender Sehwag, while Gautam Gambhir shared, Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless!"

Shikhar Dhawan, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh tweeted to him as well.

