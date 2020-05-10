First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Current Indian cricket team lacks 'complete package' when it comes to fielding, says Mohammad Kaif

Asked about his take on Indian fielding compared to the times when Yuvraj Singh would man the point and he would stand at extra cover, Kaif outlined the lacking in the current set-up.

Press Trust of India, May 10, 2020 19:39:53 IST

The current Indian team has good fielders but none of them is a "complete package" like Yuvraj Singh and he himself, reckons Mohammad Kaif.

Current Indian cricket team lacks complete package when it comes to fielding, says Mohammad Kaif

File image of Mohammad Kaif. Reuters

The hero of India's Natwest victory played more than 100 ODIs, primarily because of his superb fielding. The superior fielding skills prolonged his career even as his batting form declined steadily.

Asked about his take on Indian fielding compared to the times when Yuvraj Singh would man the point and he would stand at extra cover, Kaif outlined the lacking in the current set-up.

"To be a complete package, you need to be a good catcher, you should be able to hit the stumps often, you should be able to run fast, you should have the right technique to grab a moving ball," Kaif said on YouTube channel 'SportScreen.'

"When we were playing, me and Yuvraj made our mark as good fielders. Today, you will find a lot of good fielders in the Indian team, but I don't think there is anyone who is a complete package as a fielder.

"A person who can catch in the slips, who can take a catch at short-leg, can field in long-on boundary by running fast.that package I think is missing," said Kaif, who has always been hailed as one of India's best fielders.

The 39-year-old said that Ravindra Jadeja is becoming better with age but India's slip catching has still left a lot to be desired. "Ravindra Jadeja is a good fielder, in fact as he is adding on the years, his fielding is also improving. But India's slip fielding isn't up to scratch."

In the debate between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket, Kaif said that if he had to choose between the two had they been playing for different teams, he would prefer watching the stylish Mumbaikar.

"If there are two matches happening in the same city simultaneously and Virat is playing in one and Rohit in another, then I will head to the match featuring Rohit Sharma."

"No doubt, Virat has an outstanding record in Tests and white-ball cricket both, but Rohit has the elegance, so much time while facing a bowler. He is one batsman who can smash a bowler without the bowler even realising that he is under attack."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 19:39:53 IST

Tags : Cricket, Mohammed Kaif, Natwest, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all