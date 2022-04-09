CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their first win of the season when they face-off against each other on 9 April.
This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Since it will be a day game, bowlers of both sides will be under pressure to get the job done as there will be no dew factor.
The yellow army, which is being led by Ravindra Jadeja in this edition of the Indian Premier League, has got off to a disappointing start. Their bowling unit is feeling the absence of Deepak Chahar. However, there are some positives in their gameplay.
Robin Uthappa has looked good and Dwayne Bravo continues to deliver. CSK would now need their batters, particularly Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu, to fire and rack up runs. Also, their new captain Ravindra Jadeja needs to assume more responsibility – with both the bat and the ball.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are another side that has lost all its matches till now. They were good in patches in their last game, but did not have enough mettle to take it deep and close the match. There are worries in the top order and the bowling lacks any sort of consistency.
Still, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be chuffed with the performance of Washington Sundar and Aiden Markram. In their last outing, Nicholas Pooran showed glimpses of his form and if he fires, SRH will be well on its way to their first win.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary/Simarjeet Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
