SIX! Flighted by Bhajji and Manish Pandey has attacked this. He strikes it over long off for a six. Smart batting this.

How good is Harbhajan with the new ball? He beats Bairstow on the inside edge first with a loopy off break then bowls the quick slider to find the outside edge to send him packing. Yes there is help for his on this Chepauk pitch but this is a terrific exhibition of skills from the India veteran. Warner knows only one way though and he is trying to hit him out of the way. Interesting battle brewing up.

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 30/1 ( David Warner 18 , Manish Pandey 10) CSK vs SRH latest updates Manish Pandey has been out for only five balls but he has looked extremely confident today. It is anomly because he was been in and out of the side and has not had the greatest time across two seasons for SRH. However, the start has been really good by him. Two sixes off Harbhajan's over as SRH lift the run rate.

CSK vs SRH latest updates FOUR! This is a high quality stroke from a top class player. Back of a good length from Chahar on the fourth stump line and Warner goes o the back foot and punches it down the ground past mid off for a straight boundary.

CSK vs SRH latest updates FOUR! Chahar bowls it full on the stumps and Manish Pandey strikes it down the ground, all along the ground for another boundary.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 43/1 ( David Warner 24 , Manish Pandey 17) CSK vs SRH latest updates This has been a very good recovery already for SRH after losing Bairstow early. Faf saves a run for his side pulling the ball back in play just before it touches the boundary skirtings. Couple of fours in Chahar's over as well, 13 runs came from it.

DJ Bravo and R Jadeja, both have dismissed him twice in T20s while playing for CSK.

CSK vs SRH latest updates FOUR! Despite having the leg slip in place, Manish Pandey looks to work this around the corner. Lets the ball turn into him and turns it from his thighs past the leg slip for a well-controlled boundary.

CSK vs SRH latest updates FOUR! Pandey is in some mood today. Short and wide from Bhajji and the batsman rocks back and cuts it wide of short third.

Manish Pandey is a born-again batsman tonight. He is breaking an extended spell of poor form with some exceptional stroke play. Not often you see a batsman outscoring Warner but he is doing it comfortably tonight. He has been particularly severe on Harbhajan who probably shouldn't have bowled that third over inside the powerplay. CSK are under the pump here, can they turn a corner with spread-out fields and spinners operating?

Close to 450 runs in 10 matches, probably the best IPL opening partnership ever, 60+ boundaries and multiple catches. Short but terrific stint. Come back again Jonny Bairstow. #IPL2019

Bairstow ends the season on a damp note, but boy has he been brilliant with the bat for the Sunrisers!

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 54/1 ( David Warner 25 , Manish Pandey 27) CSK vs SRH latest updates Outstanding powerplay for Sunrisers, despite losing their in form opener in the first over. Warner and Pandey, who has outscored his senior partner, raise 50-run stand as SRH go past their 50 in powerplay.

CSK vs SRH latest updates FOUR! Warner attacks Ravindra Jadeja straightaway. He takes the aerial route, playing it with the turn but hit it right in the gap between long on and deep midwicket. Well calcutated shot.

Few concerns for MSD! It isn't very often he has to ponder his tactics at Chennai but Warner and Pandey have taken the spinners head on. Nine runs off Jadeja's first as umpire signals time out.

Dwayne Bravo has taken 17 wickets against SRH in IPL - the most by any bowler.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 69/1 ( David Warner 37 , Manish Pandey 30) CSK vs SRH latest updates Dwayne Bravo is called into the attack earlier than usual. Warner awkwardly works a slower bouncer towards short mid on and hares for a quick single. Bravo fails to collect it cleanly and take a shy at the non-striker's end when Warner was still some distance away from making his ground. Some really slower deliveries but Warner has played them smartly. Six runs off Bravo's first.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Warner!! Length ball from wide of the crease, ball into Warner and the southpaw gets down on his knees and pumps the slog sweep over wide long on for a massive six.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/1 ( David Warner 47 , Manish Pandey 32) SRH Score latest updates Jadeja contunining. Pandey opens his body a touch to drive the ball inside out for a couple of singles. Warner with another big six as he marches towards another half-century, another good over for SRH, with 12 coming off it.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Tahir flights the ball and Pandey has smacked the screws of that delivery. Swipes it across the line and sends it long over long off fence.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/1 ( David Warner 48 , Manish Pandey 41) SRH Score latest updates Imran Tahir is introduced into the attack. Pandey races into the 40s. Smacks Tahir for a mammoth six and runs hard throughout the over to procure 10 runs off it. At the halfway stage SRH are going over nine runs an over.

This is a test of character for Chennai. Can we sense fatigue creeping in as the season wears on? Pandey and Warner are two of the fastest runners between the wickets in this game and they are testing the slow legs of Chennai outfielders by running hard even in the infamous heat at Chepauk. But even as they run hard, they are punctuating this partnership with regular hits to and over the boundary. This is very quality batting. Dhoni seems to have run out of options in the field for the first time this season.

Warner seems to be winning this battle so far

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Bravo looking for that wide delivery near the tramline, doesn't get it right and Pandey pummels it through covers for a boundary

SRH Score latest updates FIFTY! What an amazing innings this has been from Manish Pandey. He gets to his fifty with a boundary, just the way he started his innings. Bravo drops it short into Pandey's ribs, which he tucks it around, beats the short fine leg for a boundary. Brings up his half-century in just 25 balls.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/1 ( David Warner 49 , Manish Pandey 51) SRH Score latest updates Pandey continues to deal in boundaries as he raises a magnificient half-century. He has look a million dollars or in fact 11 million dollars tonight. Another big over as SRH take 12 off Bravo's over.

FIFTY! The leading run scorer of the IPL, David Warner, is making this a bit of a habit now. Brings up his half-century with a single to the leg side.

Manish Pandey's last fifty-plus score in IPL came seven innings ago. It was against RCB at Bangalore.

Imran Tahir slips in a good over here for Chennai. Only five singles from the over but they need a wicket desperately, who will get it for the home side?

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Great use of the feet from Pandey. He skips down the track gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it as straight as a hit can be. Just bounces inside the boundary ropes.

Warner just looking out of shape suddenly, he has been mishitting couple of shots as he looks to smack the ball out of the ground. There is a run out appeal on both ends against SRH batsmen but both are safe. Eight runs off Jadeja's over.

David Warner has now made 48 scores of 50 or more in #IPL cricket. Nobody has more. @SunRisers #CSKvSRH

SRH Score latest updates OUT! It was always on the cards. Warner was struggling since the past couple of overs. Looked very exhausted in the middle. The sweltering conditions in Chennai can be testing, also he has done some hard running as well. Bhajji tosses the ball and turns it past his stumps and Warner aims to go down the ground, the ball turns past his outside edge and Dhoni whips the bails. Warner couldn't drag his back foot in time and trudges off the field. End of a good innings. Second wicket for Harbhajan. Warner st Dhoni b Harbhajan 57(45)

Successful over for Chennai as Harbhajan Singh strikes again. He ends with the wickets of both the openers. Shankar comes out at number four and is in the game straightaway. Putting his skates on to run couple of quick runs.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Vijay spots Tahir's wrong'un and strikes a clean hit down the ground for a maximum. What a good shot that!

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/2 ( Manish Pandey 64 , Vijay Shankar 10) SRH Score latest updates Vijay with the important boundary of the over. Tahir's third over costs 10 runs. Pandey miscues one down the ground but fortunately for him it falls in no man's land. Sunrisers setting themselves for the slog overs.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 138/2 ( Manish Pandey 65 , Vijay Shankar 13) SRH Score latest updates Jadeja completes his spell with a tidy over, giving away just four runs off it. Second strategic time out taken. Jadeja's end with figures of 4-0-33-0. How many can Sunrisers get in the last four? Big finish coming up.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Tahir expected Manish Pandey to come down the track and digs in the quicker delivery hard into the ground. Pandey stays put and muscles it over deep mid wicket.

Harbhajan finally sends back Warner, a job his captain wanted him to do in the powerplay. Warner was looking jaded out there. Perhaps even he can't run so hard in this Chennai heat. Dhoni is still trying to pick another wicket and get into SRH's inexperienced lower order before the death overs. This could be a steep chase for Chennai in the second innings.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 151/2 ( Manish Pandey 75 , Vijay Shankar 16) SRH Score latest updates Tahir comes on to bowl his last over. Pandey charges down the pitch and taps it down the ground for two. Pandey powers another six to move into the 70s and these two continue to put in the hard yards. The running has been fabulous. Not very often you see the wickets column empty for Tahir, he ends with figures of 4-0-38-0.

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Vijay was well prepared for Bravo's wide of off stump and full length deliveries. He goes deep in his crease and uses his long levers to play the lofted cover drive. Top stuff.

Can't help thinking Dhoni would be grudgingly admiring the way Hyderabad batsmen have run between the wickets today. It's something Dhoni himself is a master of but unfortunately there are very few pairs of legs on that CSK dressing room that can keep pace with him. CSK need wickets even in the death overs to the keep SRH total under control.

Bravo will bowl the 18th over. Smart tactic from the seasoned DJ Bravo, by bowling full and wide of off to Pandey in the first half of the over. Vijay outsmarted the West Indian to collect a boundary. Nine runs from the over is acceptable at this stage for CSK.

SRH Score latest updates DROPPED! Suresh Raina has put down a relatively simple catch according to his lofty standards. Pandey mistimes a slower delivery and Raina running back, sees the ball over his shoulder has perhaps lost it in the floodlights. He got two hands to the ball. Pandey dropped on 79.

SRH Score latest updates OUT! Vijay perishes. It is the knuckle ball from Chahar that he doesn't get hold of it. Holes out to deep midwicket. Chahar with a wicket of his last ball of his spell. Vijay c Jadeja b Chahar 26(20)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/3 ( Manish Pandey 80 , ) SRH Score latest updates Deepak Chahar to bowl the penultimate over. He begins the over with two excellent deliveries. An accurate yorker outside off to Pandey, who jams it past the bowler for a single and then bowls a splendid slower short ball to outfox Vijay. A drop catch by Raina to give Pandey a reprieve and Vijay holes out in the deep. Sunrisers not getting the strong finish they wanted.

"Humidity greets me here at Chennai. Spinners will relish bowling here, and SRH have some potent spinners. Average score here is 128. That's is something teams will take into account. Spinners extract three degrees of turn here. Even, mosaic-looking, no grass. It's about skills of the batsman to score against spinners," says Darren Ganga in the pitch report.

CSK vs SRH latest updates OUT! Harbhajan Singh strikes. Oh how he would love to wrap this pitch and take it home. Jonny Bairstow is out for a second ball duck. Outside off stump and the ball holds its line, Bairstow looking to slice the ball behind point, gets an edge to MS Dhoni Bairstow c Dhoni b Harbhajan 0(2)

SRH Score latest updates FIFTY! What an amazing innings this has been from Manish Pandey. He gets to his fifty with a boundary, just the way he started his innings. Bravo drops it short into Pandey's ribs, which he tucks it around, beats the short fine leg for a boundary. Brings up his half-century in just 25 balls.

FIFTY! The leading run scorer of the IPL, David Warner, is making this a bit of a habit now. Brings up his half-century with a single to the leg side.

SRH Score latest updates OUT! It was always on the cards. Warner was struggling since the past couple of overs. Looked very exhausted in the middle. The sweltering conditions in Chennai can be testing, also he has done some hard running as well. Bhajji tosses the ball and turns it past his stumps and Warner aims to go down the ground, the ball turns past his outside edge and Dhoni whips the bails. Warner couldn't drag his back foot in time and trudges off the field. End of a good innings. Second wicket for Harbhajan. Warner st Dhoni b Harbhajan 57(45)

SRH Score latest updates DROPPED! Suresh Raina has put down a relatively simple catch according to his lofty standards. Pandey mistimes a slower delivery and Raina running back, sees the ball over his shoulder has perhaps lost it in the floodlights. He got two hands to the ball. Pandey dropped on 79.

SRH Score latest updates OUT! Vijay perishes. It is the knuckle ball from Chahar that he doesn't get hold of it. Holes out to deep midwicket. Chahar with a wicket of his last ball of his spell. Vijay c Jadeja b Chahar 26(20)

IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Bravo will bowl the 18th over. Smart tactic from the seasoned DJ Bravo, by bowling full and wide of off to Pandey in the first half of the over. Vijay outsmarted the West Indian to collect a boundary. Nine runs from the over is acceptable at this stage for CSK.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps