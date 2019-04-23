First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPlL 2019 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pandey's 83 not out guides SRH to 175/3

Date: Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 21:35 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

175/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.75
Fours
12
Sixes
6
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey not out 83 49 7 3
Yusuf Pathan not out 5 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 30 1
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 39 2

Chennai Super Kings VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/3 ( Manish Pandey 83 , Yusuf Pathan 5)

    SRH Score latest updates


     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/3 ( Manish Pandey 80 , )

    SRH Score latest updates


    Deepak Chahar to bowl the penultimate over. He begins the over with two excellent deliveries. An accurate yorker outside off to Pandey, who jams it past the bowler for a single and then bowls a splendid slower short ball to outfox Vijay. A drop catch by Raina to give Pandey a reprieve and Vijay holes out in the deep. Sunrisers not getting the strong finish they wanted.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    OUT! Vijay perishes. It is the knuckle ball from Chahar that he doesn't get hold of it. Holes out to deep midwicket. Chahar with a wicket of his last ball of his spell. 

    Vijay c Jadeja b Chahar 26(20) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR!

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    DROPPED!     Suresh Raina has put down a relatively simple catch according to his lofty standards. Pandey mistimes a slower delivery and Raina running back, sees the ball over his shoulder has perhaps lost it in the floodlights. He got two hands to the ball. Pandey dropped on 79.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/2 ( Manish Pandey 78 , Vijay Shankar 21)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Bravo will bowl the 18th over. Smart tactic from the seasoned DJ Bravo, by bowling full and wide of off to Pandey in the first half of the over. Vijay outsmarted the West Indian to collect a boundary. Nine runs from the over is acceptable at this stage for CSK. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    Can't help thinking Dhoni would be grudgingly admiring the way Hyderabad batsmen have run between the wickets today. It's something Dhoni himself is a master of but unfortunately there are very few pairs of legs on that CSK dressing room that can keep pace with him. CSK need wickets even in the death overs to the keep SRH total under control. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR!     Vijay was well prepared for Bravo's wide of off stump and full length deliveries. He goes deep in his crease and uses his long levers to play the lofted cover drive. Top stuff.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 151/2 ( Manish Pandey 75 , Vijay Shankar 16)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Tahir comes on to bowl his last over. Pandey charges down the pitch and taps it down the ground for two. Pandey powers another six to move into the 70s and these two continue to put in the hard yards. The running has been fabulous. Not very often you see the wickets column empty for Tahir, he ends with figures of 4-0-38-0.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    Harbhajan finally sends back Warner, a job his captain wanted him to do in the powerplay. Warner was looking jaded out there. Perhaps even he can't run so hard in this Chennai heat. Dhoni is still trying to pick another wicket and get into SRH's inexperienced lower order before the death overs. This could be a steep chase for Chennai in the second innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    SIX! Tahir expected Manish Pandey to come down the track and digs in the quicker delivery hard into the ground. Pandey stays put and muscles it over deep mid wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 138/2 ( Manish Pandey 65 , Vijay Shankar 13)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Jadeja completes his spell with a tidy over, giving away just four runs off it. Second strategic time out taken. Jadeja's end with figures of 4-0-33-0. How many can Sunrisers get in the last four? Big finish coming up.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/2 ( Manish Pandey 64 , Vijay Shankar 10)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Vijay with the important boundary of the over. Tahir's third over costs 10 runs. Pandey miscues one down the ground but fortunately for him it falls in no man's land. Sunrisers setting themselves for the slog overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    SIX! Vijay spots Tahir's wrong'un and strikes a clean hit down the ground for a maximum. What a good shot that!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/2 ( Manish Pandey 61 , Vijay Shankar 3)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Successful over for Chennai as Harbhajan Singh strikes again. He ends with the wickets of both the openers. Shankar comes out at number four and is in the game straightaway. Putting his skates on to run couple of quick runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    OUT! It was always on the cards. Warner was struggling since the past couple of overs. Looked very exhausted in the middle. The sweltering conditions in Chennai can be testing, also he has done some hard running as well. Bhajji tosses the ball and turns it past his stumps and Warner aims to go down the ground, the ball turns past his outside edge and Dhoni whips the bails. Warner couldn't drag his back foot in time and trudges off the field. End of a good innings. Second wicket for Harbhajan.

    Warner st Dhoni b Harbhajan 57(45)

    Full Scorecard

  • An incredible feat in itself

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 116/1 ( David Warner 53 , Manish Pandey 60)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Warner just looking out of shape suddenly, he has been mishitting couple of shots as he looks to smack the ball out of the ground. There is a run out appeal on both ends against SRH batsmen but both are safe. Eight runs off Jadeja's over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most consecutive 50-plus scores in IPL:

    5 - Virender Sehwag, 2012
    5 - Jos Buttler, 2018
    5 - DAVID WARNER, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fastest fifties for Manish Pandey in IPL: (By balls)

    25, SRH v CSK, Chennai, 2019*
    26 - KKR v MI, Kolkata, 2016

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL:

    6 - Shikhar Dhawan
    6 - Virat Kohli
    6 - Rohit Sharma
    6 - DAVID WARNER*

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR!     Great use of the feet from Pandey. He skips down the track gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it as straight as a hit can be. Just bounces inside the boundary ropes.

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 108/1 ( David Warner 51 , Manish Pandey 54)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Imran Tahir slips in a good over here for Chennai. Only five singles from the over but they need a wicket desperately, who will get it for the home side?

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Manish Pandey's last fifty-plus score in IPL came seven innings ago. It was against RCB at Bangalore. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! The leading run scorer of the IPL, David Warner, is making this a bit of a habit now. Brings up his half-century with a single to the leg side. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/1 ( David Warner 49 , Manish Pandey 51)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Pandey continues to deal in boundaries as he raises a magnificient half-century. He has look a million dollars or in fact 11 million dollars tonight. Another big over as SRH take 12 off Bravo's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FIFTY! What an amazing innings this has been from Manish Pandey. He gets to his fifty with a boundary, just the way he started his innings. Bravo drops it short into Pandey's ribs, which he tucks it around, beats the short fine leg for a boundary. Brings up his half-century in just 25 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR!     Bravo looking for that wide delivery near the tramline, doesn't get it right and Pandey pummels it through covers for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Warner seems to be winning this battle so far

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    This is a test of character for Chennai. Can we sense fatigue creeping in as the season wears on? Pandey and Warner are two of the fastest runners between the wickets in this game and they are testing the slow legs of Chennai outfielders by running hard even in the infamous heat at Chepauk. But even as they run hard, they are punctuating this partnership with regular hits to and over the boundary. This is very quality batting. Dhoni seems to have run out of options in the field for the first time this season.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/1 ( David Warner 48 , Manish Pandey 41)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Imran Tahir is introduced into the attack. Pandey races into the 40s. Smacks Tahir for a mammoth six and runs hard throughout the over to procure 10 runs off it. At the halfway stage SRH are going over nine runs an over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    SIX! Tahir flights the ball and Pandey has smacked the screws of that delivery. Swipes it across the line and sends it long over long off fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/1 ( David Warner 47 , Manish Pandey 32)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Jadeja contunining. Pandey opens his body a touch to drive the ball inside out for a couple of singles. Warner with another big six as he marches towards another half-century, another good over for SRH, with 12 coming off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    SIX! Warner!!     Length ball from wide of the crease, ball into Warner and the southpaw gets down on his knees and pumps the slog sweep over wide long on for a massive six.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 69/1 ( David Warner 37 , Manish Pandey 30)

    CSK vs SRH latest updates

    Dwayne Bravo is called into the attack earlier than usual. Warner awkwardly works a slower bouncer towards short mid on and hares for a quick single. Bravo fails to collect it cleanly and take a shy at the non-striker's end when Warner was still some distance away from making his ground. Some really slower deliveries but Warner has played them smartly. Six runs off Bravo's first.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dwayne Bravo has taken 17 wickets against SRH in IPL - the most by any bowler.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 63/1 ( David Warner 33 , Manish Pandey 28)

    CSK vs SRH latest updates

    Few concerns for MSD! It isn't very often he has to ponder his tactics at Chennai but Warner and Pandey have taken the spinners head on. Nine runs off Jadeja's first as umpire signals time out.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK vs SRH latest updates

    FOUR!     Warner attacks Ravindra Jadeja straightaway. He takes the aerial route, playing it with the turn but hit it right in the gap between long on and deep midwicket. Well calcutated shot.

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 54/1 ( David Warner 25 , Manish Pandey 27)

    CSK vs SRH latest updates

    Outstanding powerplay for Sunrisers, despite losing their in form opener in the first over. Warner and Pandey, who has outscored his senior partner, raise 50-run stand as SRH go past their 50 in powerplay.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bairstow ends the season on a damp note, but boy has he been brilliant with the bat for the Sunrisers! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    Manish Pandey is a born-again batsman tonight. He is breaking an extended spell of poor form with some exceptional stroke play. Not often you see a batsman outscoring Warner but he is doing it comfortably tonight. He has been particularly severe on Harbhajan who probably shouldn't have bowled that third over inside the powerplay. CSK are under the pump here, can they turn a corner with spread-out fields and spinners operating? 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK vs SRH latest updates

    FOUR! Pandey is in some mood today. Short and wide from Bhajji and the batsman rocks back and cuts it wide of short third.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK vs SRH latest updates

    FOUR! Despite having the leg slip in place, Manish Pandey looks to work this around the corner. Lets the ball turn into him and turns it from his thighs past the leg slip for a well-controlled boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Manish Pandey's last five T20 scores v CSK:

    8, 5, 0, 3, 15

    DJ Bravo and R Jadeja, both have dismissed him twice in T20s while playing for CSK.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 43/1 ( David Warner 24 , Manish Pandey 17)

    CSK vs SRH latest updates

    This has been a very good recovery already for SRH after losing Bairstow early. Faf saves a run for his side pulling the ball back in play just before it touches the boundary skirtings. Couple of fours in Chahar's over as well, 13 runs came from it.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK vs SRH latest updates

    FOUR! Chahar bowls it full on the stumps and Manish Pandey strikes it down the ground, all along the ground for another boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK vs SRH latest updates

    FOUR! This is a high quality stroke from a top class player. Back of a good length from Chahar on the fourth stump line and Warner goes o the back foot and punches it down the ground past mid off for a straight boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 30/1 ( David Warner 18 , Manish Pandey 10)

    CSK vs SRH latest updates

    Manish Pandey has been out for only five balls but he has looked extremely confident today. It is anomly because he was been in and out of the side and has not had the greatest time across two seasons for SRH. However, the start has been really good by him. Two sixes off Harbhajan's over as SRH lift the run rate.

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    How good is Harbhajan with the new ball? He beats Bairstow on the inside edge first with a loopy off break then bowls the quick slider to find the outside edge to send him packing. Yes there is help for his on this Chepauk pitch but this is a terrific exhibition of skills from the India veteran. Warner knows only one way though and he is trying to hit him out of the way. Interesting battle brewing up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK vs SRH latest updates

    SIX! Flighted by Bhajji and Manish Pandey has attacked this. He strikes it over long off for a six. Smart batting this.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Bravo will bowl the 18th over. Smart tactic from the seasoned DJ Bravo, by bowling full and wide of off to Pandey in the first half of the over. Vijay outsmarted the West Indian to collect a boundary. Nine runs from the over is acceptable at this stage for CSK.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Chepauk #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 CSK #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Jonny Bairstow #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #MA Chidambaram Stadium #MS Dhoni #Shane Watson #Suresh Raina #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all