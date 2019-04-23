After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/1 ( David Warner 49 , Manish Pandey 51) SRH Score latest updates Pandey continues to deal in boundaries as he raises a magnificient half-century. He has look a million dollars or in fact 11 million dollars tonight. Another big over as SRH take 12 off Bravo's over.

FIFTY! The leading run scorer of the IPL, David Warner, is making this a bit of a habit now. Brings up his half-century with a single to the leg side.

Manish Pandey's last fifty-plus score in IPL came seven innings ago. It was against RCB at Bangalore.

Imran Tahir slips in a good over here for Chennai. Only five singles from the over but they need a wicket desperately, who will get it for the home side?

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Great use of the feet from Pandey. He skips down the track gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it as straight as a hit can be. Just bounces inside the boundary ropes.

Warner just looking out of shape suddenly, he has been mishitting couple of shots as he looks to smack the ball out of the ground. There is a run out appeal on both ends against SRH batsmen but both are safe. Eight runs off Jadeja's over.

David Warner has now made 48 scores of 50 or more in #IPL cricket. Nobody has more. @SunRisers #CSKvSRH

SRH Score latest updates OUT! It was always on the cards. Warner was struggling since the past couple of overs. Looked very exhausted in the middle. The sweltering conditions in Chennai can be testing, also he has done some hard running as well. Bhajji tosses the ball and turns it past his stumps and Warner aims to go down the ground, the ball turns past his outside edge and Dhoni whips the bails. Warner couldn't drag his back foot in time and trudges off the field. End of a good innings. Second wicket for Harbhajan. Warner st Dhoni b Harbhajan 57(45)

Successful over for Chennai as Harbhajan Singh strikes again. He ends with the wickets of both the openers. Shankar comes out at number four and is in the game straightaway. Putting his skates on to run couple of quick runs.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Vijay spots Tahir's wrong'un and strikes a clean hit down the ground for a maximum. What a good shot that!

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/2 ( Manish Pandey 64 , Vijay Shankar 10) SRH Score latest updates Vijay with the important boundary of the over. Tahir's third over costs 10 runs. Pandey miscues one down the ground but fortunately for him it falls in no man's land. Sunrisers setting themselves for the slog overs.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 138/2 ( Manish Pandey 65 , Vijay Shankar 13) SRH Score latest updates Jadeja completes his spell with a tidy over, giving away just four runs off it. Second strategic time out taken. Jadeja's end with figures of 4-0-33-0. How many can Sunrisers get in the last four? Big finish coming up.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Tahir expected Manish Pandey to come down the track and digs in the quicker delivery hard into the ground. Pandey stays put and muscles it over deep mid wicket.

Harbhajan finally sends back Warner, a job his captain wanted him to do in the powerplay. Warner was looking jaded out there. Perhaps even he can't run so hard in this Chennai heat. Dhoni is still trying to pick another wicket and get into SRH's inexperienced lower order before the death overs. This could be a steep chase for Chennai in the second innings.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 151/2 ( Manish Pandey 75 , Vijay Shankar 16) SRH Score latest updates Tahir comes on to bowl his last over. Pandey charges down the pitch and taps it down the ground for two. Pandey powers another six to move into the 70s and these two continue to put in the hard yards. The running has been fabulous. Not very often you see the wickets column empty for Tahir, he ends with figures of 4-0-38-0.

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Vijay was well prepared for Bravo's wide of off stump and full length deliveries. He goes deep in his crease and uses his long levers to play the lofted cover drive. Top stuff.

Can't help thinking Dhoni would be grudgingly admiring the way Hyderabad batsmen have run between the wickets today. It's something Dhoni himself is a master of but unfortunately there are very few pairs of legs on that CSK dressing room that can keep pace with him. CSK need wickets even in the death overs to the keep SRH total under control.

Bravo will bowl the 18th over. Smart tactic from the seasoned DJ Bravo, by bowling full and wide of off to Pandey in the first half of the over. Vijay outsmarted the West Indian to collect a boundary. Nine runs from the over is acceptable at this stage for CSK.

SRH Score latest updates DROPPED! Suresh Raina has put down a relatively simple catch according to his lofty standards. Pandey mistimes a slower delivery and Raina running back, sees the ball over his shoulder has perhaps lost it in the floodlights. He got two hands to the ball. Pandey dropped on 79.

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Vijay pulls the short of length delivery across to mid-wicket fence. Just about beating the 40-year old Imran Tahir.

SRH Score latest updates OUT! Vijay perishes. It is the knuckle ball from Chahar that he doesn't get hold of it. Holes out to deep midwicket. Chahar with a wicket of his last ball of his spell. Vijay c Jadeja b Chahar 26(20)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/3 ( Manish Pandey 80 , ) SRH Score latest updates Deepak Chahar to bowl the penultimate over. He begins the over with two excellent deliveries. An accurate yorker outside off to Pandey, who jams it past the bowler for a single and then bowls a splendid slower short ball to outfox Vijay. A drop catch by Raina to give Pandey a reprieve and Vijay holes out in the deep. Sunrisers not getting the strong finish they wanted.

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/3 ( Manish Pandey 83 , Yusuf Pathan 5) SRH Score latest updates No Shakib as Yusuf Pathan is sent before in the Bangladeshi all-rounder. Yusuf Pathan, too, cannot find the fence and CSK would like to believe they have been able to pull things back in the final three overs. Pandey, who is panting due to a lot of running and the hot conditions are pretty testing. Eight runs off the final over, including three twos to post 175. It is still a competitive total from Sunrisers thanks to a brilliant innings from Manish Pandey. Warner did what he does well. Interesting second half coming up...

CSK managed to pull things back slightly in the last three overs. 200 was a possibility when Warner's wicket fell but 175 is still a very handsome total on what has been a low scoring ground this season. Chennai will have to bat out of their skins to chase this one down. He needs to turn up tonight at number three. You can't expect to chase down too many totals if your top 3 don't deliver. Suresh Raina has had a poor night in the field fumbling the ball and dropping a catch but he needs to make a contribution with the bat today on a pitch thay should suit his style of play.

Watson and Faf walk out to open the CSK innings, with skipper Bhuvi set to bowl the first over. Chennai need a strong start if they are to get back to winning ways.

Bhuvneshwar starts off with a maiden, ending the over with couple of beautiful outswingers to Watson. Good start for the Sunrisers in their defence of the 175-run total.

CSK's run-rate of 6.20 in PP overs - the worst among all the teams.

Khaleel chugs in from the other end, and starts off with four consecutive dots before du Plessis collects a single off the penultimate delivery to get the hosts off the mark. Watson keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two off the over.

OUT ! Sunrisers get the early breakthrough, thanks to a superb direct hit by Hooda at mid off! Du Plessis chips the ball in that direction and puts in a dive at the non-striker's end, but his bat is on the line by the time the bails are dislodged. CSK 3/1

FOUR! Straight drive by Raina, and the southpaw gets off the mark with a boundary! CSK 8/1

Bhuvneshwar into his second over. Watson collects a single off the first delivery after getting an inside edge. Sunrisers get the early breakthrough as du Plessis is run out at the non-striker's end while setting off for a quick single. New batsman Raina gets off the mark with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! First delivery from Shakib, and Watson gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it towards deep midwicket! CSK 12/1

Disaster start for Chennai. Sunrisers bowled well but you can't justify 10 dot balls on the trot in a T20 game no matter what the match situation is. The pressure from both ends eventually resulted in that runout. SRH showing superiority on the field as well early in the game. CSK has been comprehensively outplayed in all departments so far in this game.

Shakib brought into the attack from the other end. Watson sweeps hard towards deep midwicket for a boundary. The Aussie though, nearly gets caught-and-bowled off the next delivery after hitting the ball down the ground, close to Shakib's outstretched hand. Watson sweeps towards deep midwicket again off the final delivery, this time collecting a double. Eight off the over.

SIX ! Watson latches on to slower ball from Khaleel, smashing it over the square-leg fence! CSK 23/1

FOUR ! Watson's starting to accelerate now, collecting the boundary right after the six, lofting this one towards deep extra cover. CSK 27/1

Khaleel returns to the attack. Raina collects a single off the first delivery. Watson then accelerates, collecting a six and a four off successive deliveries to further boost his confidence. 11 off the over. Chennai will need a few more of those from Watto if they are to keep their hopes alive in this game.

FOUR ! Sandeep starts off his spell with a short ball, which is pulled away towards deep midwicket for a boundary! CSK 31/1

FOUR ! Raina's starting to look good now! Flicks this behind square towards the leg side to collect two fours in three deliveries! CSK 35/1

FOUR ! Another boundary to Raina, this time getting an outside edge, with the ball flying over short third man! CSK 39/1

FOUR! It's suddenly raining boundaries for Chennai now, as Raina guides this past the man at short fine leg! Four boundaries off five deliveries in Sandeep's over so far! CSK 43/1

SIX! ! Raina has smashed Sandeep all over the park, and has brought Chennai back in the chase after the disastrous start! Pulls the ball towards the backward square-leg fence, where the ball lands on the advertising cushion. CSK 49/1

Sandeep bowls out the final over of the powerplay, conceding a boundary to Raina off his first delivery of the evening. Collects a dot off the second delivery. The remaining four deliveries are all Raina, as he collects three consecutive fours before smashing the ball towards backward square-leg for a six off the last ball. 22 runs off the over! CSK collect 49 in the powerplay.

SIX ! Half-tracker from Shakib, Watson waits deep in his crease and swivels around to send the ball into the empty stands beyond the backward square-leg fence. That also brings up the fifty stand between Watson and Raina! CSK 57/1

Shakib returns to the attack. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries as Chennai cross the 50-run mark. Watson smacks the ball into the empty stands behind the square-leg fence to bring up the fifty-stand with Raina for the second wicket, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Nine off the over.

"Humidity greets me here at Chennai. Spinners will relish bowling here, and SRH have some potent spinners. Average score here is 128. That's is something teams will take into account. Spinners extract three degrees of turn here. Even, mosaic-looking, no grass. It's about skills of the batsman to score against spinners," says Darren Ganga in the pitch report.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

