IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPlL 2019 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Watson, Raina attack after losing Faf early

Date: Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 22:25 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

175/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.75
Fours
12
Sixes
6
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey not out 83 49 7 3
Yusuf Pathan not out 5 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 30 1
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 39 2
62/1
Overs
7.2
R/R
8.61
Fours
8
Sixes
3
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shane Watson Batting 32 24 3 2
Suresh Raina Batting 29 13 5 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 1 6 0
Khaleel Ahmed 2 0 13 0

Chennai Super Kings VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 58/1 ( Shane Watson 28 , Suresh Raina 29)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Shakib returns to the attack. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries as Chennai cross the 50-run mark. Watson smacks the ball into the empty stands behind the square-leg fence to bring up the fifty-stand with Raina for the second wicket, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! Half-tracker from Shakib, Watson waits deep in his crease and swivels around to send the ball into the empty stands beyond the backward square-leg fence. That also brings up the fifty stand between Watson and Raina! CSK 57/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 49/1 ( Shane Watson 20 , Suresh Raina 28)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Sandeep bowls out the final over of the powerplay, conceding a boundary to Raina off his first delivery of the evening. Collects a dot off the second delivery. The remaining four deliveries are all Raina, as he collects three consecutive fours before smashing the ball towards backward square-leg for a six off the last ball. 22 runs off the over! CSK collect 49 in the powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX!! Raina has smashed Sandeep all over the park, and has brought Chennai back in the chase after the disastrous start! Pulls the ball towards the backward square-leg fence, where the ball lands on the advertising cushion. CSK 49/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! It's suddenly raining boundaries for Chennai now, as Raina guides this past the man at short fine leg! Four boundaries off five deliveries in Sandeep's over so far! CSK 43/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Another boundary to Raina, this time getting an outside edge, with the ball flying over short third man! CSK 39/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Raina's starting to look good now! Flicks this behind square towards the leg side to collect two fours in three deliveries! CSK 35/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Sandeep starts off his spell with a short ball, which is pulled away towards deep midwicket for a boundary! CSK 31/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 27/1 ( Shane Watson 20 , Suresh Raina 6)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Khaleel returns to the attack. Raina collects a single off the first delivery. Watson then accelerates, collecting a six and a four off successive deliveries to further boost his confidence. 11 off the over. Chennai will need a few more of those from Watto if they are to keep their hopes alive in this game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Watson's starting to accelerate now, collecting the boundary right after the six, lofting this one towards deep extra cover. CSK 27/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! Watson latches on to slower ball from Khaleel, smashing it over the square-leg fence! CSK 23/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 16/1 ( Shane Watson 10 , Suresh Raina 5)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Shakib brought into the attack from the other end. Watson sweeps hard towards deep midwicket for a boundary. The Aussie though, nearly gets caught-and-bowled off the next delivery after hitting the ball down the ground, close to Shakib's outstretched hand. Watson sweeps towards deep midwicket again off the final delivery, this time collecting a double. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Faf du Plessis' runout dismissals in IPL:

    v MI, Chennai, 2012
    v MI, Mumbai, 2012
    v Delhi, Dubai, 2014
    v KKR, Kolkata, 2014
    v SRH, Ranchi, 2014
    v SRH, Hyderabad, 2015
    v RR, Chennai, 2015
    v SRH, Chennai, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    Disaster start for Chennai. Sunrisers bowled well but you can't justify 10 dot balls on the trot in a T20 game no matter what the match situation is. The pressure from both ends eventually resulted in that runout. SRH showing superiority on the field as well early in the game. CSK has been comprehensively outplayed in all departments so far in this game.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! First delivery from Shakib, and Watson gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it towards deep midwicket! CSK 12/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 8/1 ( Shane Watson 3 , Suresh Raina 4)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Bhuvneshwar into his second over. Watson collects a single off the first delivery after getting an inside edge. Sunrisers get the early breakthrough as du Plessis is run out at the non-striker's end while setting off for a quick single. New batsman Raina gets off the mark with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Six runs and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Straight drive by Raina, and the southpaw gets off the mark with a boundary! CSK 8/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    OUT! Sunrisers get the early breakthrough, thanks to a superb direct hit by Hooda at mid off! Du Plessis chips the ball in that direction and puts in a dive at the non-striker's end, but his bat is on the line by the time the bails are dislodged. CSK 3/1

    Du Plessis run out (Hooda) 1(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 2/0 ( Shane Watson 1 , Faf du Plessis 1)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Khaleel chugs in from the other end, and starts off with four consecutive dots before du Plessis collects a single off the penultimate delivery to get the hosts off the mark. Watson keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK's run-rate of 6.20 in PP overs - the worst among all the teams. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 0/0 ( Shane Watson 0 , Faf du Plessis 0)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Bhuvneshwar starts off with a maiden, ending the over with couple of beautiful outswingers to Watson. Good start for the Sunrisers in their defence of the 175-run total. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    Watson and Faf walk out to open the CSK innings, with skipper Bhuvi set to bowl the first over. Chennai need a strong start if they are to get back to winning ways.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    CSK managed to pull things back slightly in the last three overs. 200 was a possibility when Warner's wicket fell but 175 is still a very handsome total on what has been a low scoring ground this season. Chennai will have to bat out of their skins to chase this one down. He needs to turn up tonight at number three. You can't expect to chase down too many totals if your top 3 don't deliver. Suresh Raina has had a poor night in the field fumbling the ball and dropping a catch but he needs to make a contribution with the bat today on a pitch thay should suit his style of play. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH today: (RPO)

    1-5 overs : 8.60
    6-10 overs : 9.60
    11-15 overs : 8.60
    16-20 overs : 8.20

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/3 ( Manish Pandey 83 , Yusuf Pathan 5)

    SRH Score latest updates

    No Shakib as Yusuf Pathan is sent before in the Bangladeshi all-rounder. Yusuf Pathan, too, cannot find the fence and CSK would like to believe they have been able to pull things back in the final three overs. Pandey, who is panting due to a lot of running and the hot conditions are pretty testing. Eight runs off the final over, including three twos to post 175. It is still a competitive total from Sunrisers thanks to a brilliant innings from Manish Pandey. Warner did what he does well. Interesting second half coming up...

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/3 ( Manish Pandey 80 , )

    SRH Score latest updates

    Deepak Chahar to bowl the penultimate over. He begins the over with two excellent deliveries. An accurate yorker outside off to Pandey, who jams it past the bowler for a single and then bowls a splendid slower short ball to outfox Vijay. A drop catch by Raina to give Pandey a reprieve and Vijay holes out in the deep. Sunrisers not getting the strong finish they wanted.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    OUT! Vijay perishes. It is the knuckle ball from Chahar that he doesn't get hold of it. Holes out to deep midwicket. Chahar with a wicket of his last ball of his spell. 

    Vijay c Jadeja b Chahar 26(20) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR! Vijay pulls the short of length delivery across to mid-wicket fence. Just about beating the 40-year old Imran Tahir.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    DROPPED!     Suresh Raina has put down a relatively simple catch according to his lofty standards. Pandey mistimes a slower delivery and Raina running back, sees the ball over his shoulder has perhaps lost it in the floodlights. He got two hands to the ball. Pandey dropped on 79.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/2 ( Manish Pandey 78 , Vijay Shankar 21)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Bravo will bowl the 18th over. Smart tactic from the seasoned DJ Bravo, by bowling full and wide of off to Pandey in the first half of the over. Vijay outsmarted the West Indian to collect a boundary. Nine runs from the over is acceptable at this stage for CSK. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    Can't help thinking Dhoni would be grudgingly admiring the way Hyderabad batsmen have run between the wickets today. It's something Dhoni himself is a master of but unfortunately there are very few pairs of legs on that CSK dressing room that can keep pace with him. CSK need wickets even in the death overs to the keep SRH total under control. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR!     Vijay was well prepared for Bravo's wide of off stump and full length deliveries. He goes deep in his crease and uses his long levers to play the lofted cover drive. Top stuff.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 151/2 ( Manish Pandey 75 , Vijay Shankar 16)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Tahir comes on to bowl his last over. Pandey charges down the pitch and taps it down the ground for two. Pandey powers another six to move into the 70s and these two continue to put in the hard yards. The running has been fabulous. Not very often you see the wickets column empty for Tahir, he ends with figures of 4-0-38-0.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice


    Harbhajan finally sends back Warner, a job his captain wanted him to do in the powerplay. Warner was looking jaded out there. Perhaps even he can't run so hard in this Chennai heat. Dhoni is still trying to pick another wicket and get into SRH's inexperienced lower order before the death overs. This could be a steep chase for Chennai in the second innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    SIX! Tahir expected Manish Pandey to come down the track and digs in the quicker delivery hard into the ground. Pandey stays put and muscles it over deep mid wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 138/2 ( Manish Pandey 65 , Vijay Shankar 13)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Jadeja completes his spell with a tidy over, giving away just four runs off it. Second strategic time out taken. Jadeja's end with figures of 4-0-33-0. How many can Sunrisers get in the last four? Big finish coming up.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/2 ( Manish Pandey 64 , Vijay Shankar 10)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Vijay with the important boundary of the over. Tahir's third over costs 10 runs. Pandey miscues one down the ground but fortunately for him it falls in no man's land. Sunrisers setting themselves for the slog overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    SIX! Vijay spots Tahir's wrong'un and strikes a clean hit down the ground for a maximum. What a good shot that!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/2 ( Manish Pandey 61 , Vijay Shankar 3)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Successful over for Chennai as Harbhajan Singh strikes again. He ends with the wickets of both the openers. Shankar comes out at number four and is in the game straightaway. Putting his skates on to run couple of quick runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    OUT! It was always on the cards. Warner was struggling since the past couple of overs. Looked very exhausted in the middle. The sweltering conditions in Chennai can be testing, also he has done some hard running as well. Bhajji tosses the ball and turns it past his stumps and Warner aims to go down the ground, the ball turns past his outside edge and Dhoni whips the bails. Warner couldn't drag his back foot in time and trudges off the field. End of a good innings. Second wicket for Harbhajan.

    Warner st Dhoni b Harbhajan 57(45)

    Full Scorecard

  • An incredible feat in itself

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 116/1 ( David Warner 53 , Manish Pandey 60)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Warner just looking out of shape suddenly, he has been mishitting couple of shots as he looks to smack the ball out of the ground. There is a run out appeal on both ends against SRH batsmen but both are safe. Eight runs off Jadeja's over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most consecutive 50-plus scores in IPL:

    5 - Virender Sehwag, 2012
    5 - Jos Buttler, 2018
    5 - DAVID WARNER, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fastest fifties for Manish Pandey in IPL: (By balls)

    25, SRH v CSK, Chennai, 2019*
    26 - KKR v MI, Kolkata, 2016

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL:

    6 - Shikhar Dhawan
    6 - Virat Kohli
    6 - Rohit Sharma
    6 - DAVID WARNER*

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR!     Great use of the feet from Pandey. He skips down the track gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it as straight as a hit can be. Just bounces inside the boundary ropes.

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 108/1 ( David Warner 51 , Manish Pandey 54)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Imran Tahir slips in a good over here for Chennai. Only five singles from the over but they need a wicket desperately, who will get it for the home side?

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Manish Pandey's last fifty-plus score in IPL came seven innings ago. It was against RCB at Bangalore. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! The leading run scorer of the IPL, David Warner, is making this a bit of a habit now. Brings up his half-century with a single to the leg side. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/1 ( David Warner 49 , Manish Pandey 51)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Pandey continues to deal in boundaries as he raises a magnificient half-century. He has look a million dollars or in fact 11 million dollars tonight. Another big over as SRH take 12 off Bravo's over.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Sandeep bowls out the final over of the powerplay, conceding a boundary to Raina off his first delivery of the evening. Collects a dot off the second delivery. The remaining four deliveries are all Raina, as he collects three consecutive fours before smashing the ball towards backward square-leg for a six off the last ball. 22 runs off the over! CSK collect 49 in the powerplay.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019

