IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs SRH Match: Bottom-ranked teams face off in must-win contest

Highlights

17:25 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 14 of IPL 2020!

Today we have a match between two sides who find themselves at the bottom of the table. Chennai Super Kings come into the match having their last two games of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from back-to-back defeats in the opening two matches to record a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
17:39 (IST)

Ambati Rayudu's comeback big boost for CSK as they look to get back to winning ways against SRH

Ambati Rayudu's much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the IPL here on Friday.

Rayudu, hero of CSK''s opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Dwayne Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn''t bowl in the last two games.

Click here to read more of the preview for tonight's match.

17:25 (IST)

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: In a very unusual scenario, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are bottom of the Indian Premier League standings, will lock horns with seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of the ongoing cash-rich league on Friday.

Preview: Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the standings after below-par starts to their campaign, and clearly have their task cut out for the rest of the tournament.

After suffering losses in their first two matches, it was only in their previous clash (against Delhi Capitals) that SRH claimed the season’s first win, thanks to the bowlers as well as openers David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53).

In a very unusual scenario, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are bottom of the Indian Premier League standings, will lock horns with seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of the ongoing cash-rich league on Friday. SportzPics

Rashid Khan spun a web, picking three wickets for just 14 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 2/25.

What’s more, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson finally made a return to the playing XI, and impressed right away, scoring 41 off 26 deliveries. Williamson was given the nod ahead of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, and the SRH team management may not want to change a match-winning side.

CSK, meanwhile, will be looking to start afresh after a six-day break following their defeat to DC on 25 September. The Men in Yellow were completely outplayed in that match, as Prithvi Shaw (64) and DC’s bowling department, led by Kagiso Rabada, gave CSK a night to forget.

They have, however, received a huge boost ahead of the crunch South Indian derby — Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit for the marquee clash. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the same on Thursday.

Rayudu, who scored a match-winning 71 runs in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians, sustained a mild hamstring injury in that game, and eventually missed the two matches that followed. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo will be in line to make his first appearance this season. Bravo, who played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) recently, picked up a niggle during the tournament, and did not bowl in the final against St Lucia Zouks. England’s Sam Curran has been stepping up in Bravo’s absence, and has impressed, picking up five wickets in three games.

It will certainly be a big game for both these sides, more so for CSK due to the fact that they have reached the IPL playoffs in every season they have taken part in.

 

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Updated Date: October 02, 2020 17:30:18 IST

