IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2019 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Watson leads Chennai's charge with quick fifty

Date: Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 23:08 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

175/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.75
Fours
12
Sixes
6
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey not out 83 49 7 3
Yusuf Pathan not out 5 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 30 1
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 39 2
150/2
Overs
16.0
R/R
9.38
Fours
16
Sixes
6
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shane Watson Batting 89 50 9 5
Ambati Rayudu Batting 15 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 1 16 0
Khaleel Ahmed 2 0 13 0

Chennai Super Kings VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! Watson's clearly bossing Rashid this evening! Smashes the ball into the stands beyond long on! CSK 144/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    CSK are cruising now with Watson hitting peak form. It's almost impossible to stop him in this mood. Spinners or seamers, he has the answer to anything you threw at him. That's what you get when you show faith in your key performers. Dhoni and Fleming know the value of Watson once he hits form. These runs carry great value not just for this game but also for the rest of the tournament.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Watson's first fifty-plus score in last 11 IPL innings. His last 50-plus score also came against SRH at Mumbai in 2018.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 135/2 ( Shane Watson 76 , Ambati Rayudu 13)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack now, and starts off by conceding a single to Watson followed by a dot to Rayudu. The Andhra batsman then mishits the ball towards deep midwicket for a single off the third delivery. Watson puts the SRH skipper under pressure by collecting back-to-back fours off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. 10 off the over. CSK need 41 off 30.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to Watson off Bhuvi, this time guided wide of the keeper towards the third man fence! CSK 135/2

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Attempted yorker from Bhuvi, but ends up firing a wide yorker at Watson. The Aussie brings his bat down and steers it behind point for a boundary! Brings up the fifty-stand with RayuduCSK 131/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 125/2 ( Shane Watson 67 , Ambati Rayudu 12)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Rashid returns to the attack in place of Sandeep, but ends up leaking 16 runs in the over, including a boundary each to Rayudu and Watson and a maximum to the latter. CSK are cantering towards the target right now, needing 51 off 36. SRH desperately need a wicket at this stage. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! Full toss from Rashid, poor stuff from the Afghan leggie, and this has been smacked over the cow corner fence for a maximum by the man who has just returned to form! CSK 124/2

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Watson gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards deep square-leg, where the fielder puts in a dive, but is unable to stop the ball from rolling away onto the advertising cushion. CSK 118/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid must spin some magic in this over for Sunrisers

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Slightly short from Rashid, and Rayudu hangs back in his crease to pull this towards deep midwicket for his first boundary! CSK 113/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 109/2 ( Shane Watson 56 , Ambati Rayudu 7)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Shakib continues from the other end. The ball narrowly misses the leg stump off the third delivery after beating Rayudu's sweep. Five singles off the over, with two batsmen rotating the strike between themselves through singles. CSK need 67 to win off 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    Watson is finally coming to the party for Chennai this season. The hosts have waited patiently for him. He has tantalized them with a few starts but today he has finally put his hand up in an important chase for the men in yellow. He needs to stick around and finish the job now for his team. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 104/2 ( Shane Watson 54 , Ambati Rayudu 4)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Sandeep returns to the attack in place of Rashid, and concedes a boundary to Watson first up. Wide off the next delivery, before collecting a double and a boundary, hitting the ball towards deep midwicket on both occasions. Watto then pulls the ball over deep square-leg, bringing up his first fifty of IPL 2019. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. 19 off another expensive over from Sandeep, who has leaked 45 runs from three overs so far. CSK need 72 to win off 48 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! What a way for Shane Watson to bring up his first half-century of IPL 2019, pulling a short ball into the stands beyond square-leg! Takes 35 deliveries to get to the milestone! Also brings up the 100 for Chennai! CSK 102/2

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Swatted away towards the midwicket boundary by Watson! CSK 96/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician


    Ambati Rayudu is one of the four players to have scored 400-plus runs against SRH in IPL. (426 runs, 12 innings, 53.25 average)  

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Watson opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball between two fielders behind square on the off side! CSK 89/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 85/2 ( Shane Watson 37 , Ambati Rayudu 3)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Tidy over from Shakib as Bhuvneshwar sticks to spin from both ends from now. Three singles and a double off the over, the latter getting new batsman Ambati Rayudu off the mark. CSK need 91 to win off 54 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Top delivery from a high quality player

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    Unfamiliar territory for CSK as they have a platform in this chase. It means that Dhoni will not walk into a crisis for a change. CSK will be delighted in fact if Dhoni doesn't have to make a contribution at all in this chase. He had asked for Top three to be finishers after their last game. It's time for Raina or Watson to stay there till the end tonight and come good on the captain's expectations. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 80/2 ( Shane Watson 35 , )

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Rashid beats Raina fair and square in the first delivery of his second over, the ball travelling quite close to the off stump at the same time. Single collected off the second and third deliveries. Raina's beaten again in the fourth delivery, but so does Bairstow as the ball runs away for four byes. Rashid however, succeeds in breaking the partnership by getting Raina stumped off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. At the halfway mark in their innings, CSK need another 96 to win from 60 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    OUT! Rashid had been beating Raina consistently throughout the over, and ends up foxing Raina with a googly off the last delivery. Raina misses after stepping forward and missing the ball while looking for an on drive, and is stumped as a result. CSK 80/2

    Raina st Bairstow b Rashid 38(24)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 73/1 ( Shane Watson 34 , Suresh Raina 37)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Sandeep continues from the other end, and nearly dismisses Watson in the second delivery, with Watson nicking one to Bairstow, who then puts down a tough chance after diving to his right. A much better over from the pacer though, with just five runs coming off it.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH spinners' economy rate of 6.62 so far in this IPL before today - the second best among all the teams.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 68/1 ( Shane Watson 33 , Suresh Raina 34)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Rashid is brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Watson smashing the ball down the ground for a boundary off the second delivery. Watson hands the strike back to Raina with a single off the third delivery, before Raina guides the ball wide of the slip fielder to collect his sixth four. Single off the fifth delivery, with Rashid ending his first over with a dot ball. 10 off the over. Timeout signalled by the umpire.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    Has the CSK top order turned a corner? After a quiet start, Watson and Raina have both found their range and are now dictating terms to the Sunrisers bowlers. This is the kind of start Dhoni expects from his top order. This pitch has flattened out beautifully now. That target of 175 looks well within Chennai's reach.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Streaky boundary for Raina, with the ball flying wide of the man at slip after a late cut by Raina; CSK 67/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! This has been hammered down the ground by Watson off Rashid! Powerful shot from the Aussie! CSK 62/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 58/1 ( Shane Watson 28 , Suresh Raina 29)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Shakib returns to the attack. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries as Chennai cross the 50-run mark. Watson smacks the ball into the empty stands behind the square-leg fence to bring up the fifty-stand with Raina for the second wicket, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! Half-tracker from Shakib, Watson waits deep in his crease and swivels around to send the ball into the empty stands beyond the backward square-leg fence. That also brings up the fifty stand between Watson and Raina! CSK 57/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 49/1 ( Shane Watson 20 , Suresh Raina 28)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Sandeep bowls out the final over of the powerplay, conceding a boundary to Raina off his first delivery of the evening. Collects a dot off the second delivery. The remaining four deliveries are all Raina, as he collects three consecutive fours before smashing the ball towards backward square-leg for a six off the last ball. 22 runs off the over! CSK collect 49 in the powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX!! Raina has smashed Sandeep all over the park, and has brought Chennai back in the chase after the disastrous start! Pulls the ball towards the backward square-leg fence, where the ball lands on the advertising cushion. CSK 49/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! It's suddenly raining boundaries for Chennai now, as Raina guides this past the man at short fine leg! Four boundaries off five deliveries in Sandeep's over so far! CSK 43/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Another boundary to Raina, this time getting an outside edge, with the ball flying over short third man! CSK 39/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Raina's starting to look good now! Flicks this behind square towards the leg side to collect two fours in three deliveries! CSK 35/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Sandeep starts off his spell with a short ball, which is pulled away towards deep midwicket for a boundary! CSK 31/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 27/1 ( Shane Watson 20 , Suresh Raina 6)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Khaleel returns to the attack. Raina collects a single off the first delivery. Watson then accelerates, collecting a six and a four off successive deliveries to further boost his confidence. 11 off the over. Chennai will need a few more of those from Watto if they are to keep their hopes alive in this game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Watson's starting to accelerate now, collecting the boundary right after the six, lofting this one towards deep extra cover. CSK 27/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    SIX! Watson latches on to slower ball from Khaleel, smashing it over the square-leg fence! CSK 23/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 16/1 ( Shane Watson 10 , Suresh Raina 5)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Shakib brought into the attack from the other end. Watson sweeps hard towards deep midwicket for a boundary. The Aussie though, nearly gets caught-and-bowled off the next delivery after hitting the ball down the ground, close to Shakib's outstretched hand. Watson sweeps towards deep midwicket again off the final delivery, this time collecting a double. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Faf du Plessis' runout dismissals in IPL:

    v MI, Chennai, 2012
    v MI, Mumbai, 2012
    v Delhi, Dubai, 2014
    v KKR, Kolkata, 2014
    v SRH, Ranchi, 2014
    v SRH, Hyderabad, 2015
    v RR, Chennai, 2015
    v SRH, Chennai, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice

    Disaster start for Chennai. Sunrisers bowled well but you can't justify 10 dot balls on the trot in a T20 game no matter what the match situation is. The pressure from both ends eventually resulted in that runout. SRH showing superiority on the field as well early in the game. CSK has been comprehensively outplayed in all departments so far in this game.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! First delivery from Shakib, and Watson gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it towards deep midwicket! CSK 12/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 8/1 ( Shane Watson 3 , Suresh Raina 4)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Bhuvneshwar into his second over. Watson collects a single off the first delivery after getting an inside edge. Sunrisers get the early breakthrough as du Plessis is run out at the non-striker's end while setting off for a quick single. New batsman Raina gets off the mark with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Six runs and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Straight drive by Raina, and the southpaw gets off the mark with a boundary! CSK 8/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score Latest Updates

    OUT! Sunrisers get the early breakthrough, thanks to a superb direct hit by Hooda at mid off! Du Plessis chips the ball in that direction and puts in a dive at the non-striker's end, but his bat is on the line by the time the bails are dislodged. CSK 3/1

    Du Plessis run out (Hooda) 1(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 2/0 ( Shane Watson 1 , Faf du Plessis 1)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Khaleel chugs in from the other end, and starts off with four consecutive dots before du Plessis collects a single off the penultimate delivery to get the hosts off the mark. Watson keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK's run-rate of 6.20 in PP overs - the worst among all the teams. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 0/0 ( Shane Watson 0 , Faf du Plessis 0)

    CSK Score Latest Updates


    Bhuvneshwar starts off with a maiden, ending the over with couple of beautiful outswingers to Watson. Good start for the Sunrisers in their defence of the 175-run total. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack now, and starts off by conceding a single to Watson followed by a dot to Rayudu. The Andhra batsman then mishits the ball towards deep midwicket for a single off the third delivery. Watson puts the SRH skipper under pressure by collecting back-to-back fours off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. 10 off the over. CSK need 41 off 30.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Chepauk #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 CSK #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Jonny Bairstow #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #MA Chidambaram Stadium #MS Dhoni #Shane Watson #Suresh Raina #Vivo IPL 12

