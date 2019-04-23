Bhuvneshwar starts off with a maiden, ending the over with couple of beautiful outswingers to Watson. Good start for the Sunrisers in their defence of the 175-run total.

CSK's run-rate of 6.20 in PP overs - the worst among all the teams.

Khaleel chugs in from the other end, and starts off with four consecutive dots before du Plessis collects a single off the penultimate delivery to get the hosts off the mark. Watson keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two off the over.

OUT ! Sunrisers get the early breakthrough, thanks to a superb direct hit by Hooda at mid off! Du Plessis chips the ball in that direction and puts in a dive at the non-striker's end, but his bat is on the line by the time the bails are dislodged. CSK 3/1

FOUR! Straight drive by Raina, and the southpaw gets off the mark with a boundary! CSK 8/1

Bhuvneshwar into his second over. Watson collects a single off the first delivery after getting an inside edge. Sunrisers get the early breakthrough as du Plessis is run out at the non-striker's end while setting off for a quick single. New batsman Raina gets off the mark with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! First delivery from Shakib, and Watson gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it towards deep midwicket! CSK 12/1

Disaster start for Chennai. Sunrisers bowled well but you can't justify 10 dot balls on the trot in a T20 game no matter what the match situation is. The pressure from both ends eventually resulted in that runout. SRH showing superiority on the field as well early in the game. CSK has been comprehensively outplayed in all departments so far in this game.

Shakib brought into the attack from the other end. Watson sweeps hard towards deep midwicket for a boundary. The Aussie though, nearly gets caught-and-bowled off the next delivery after hitting the ball down the ground, close to Shakib's outstretched hand. Watson sweeps towards deep midwicket again off the final delivery, this time collecting a double. Eight off the over.

SIX ! Watson latches on to slower ball from Khaleel, smashing it over the square-leg fence! CSK 23/1

FOUR ! Watson's starting to accelerate now, collecting the boundary right after the six, lofting this one towards deep extra cover. CSK 27/1

Khaleel returns to the attack. Raina collects a single off the first delivery. Watson then accelerates, collecting a six and a four off successive deliveries to further boost his confidence. 11 off the over. Chennai will need a few more of those from Watto if they are to keep their hopes alive in this game.

FOUR ! Sandeep starts off his spell with a short ball, which is pulled away towards deep midwicket for a boundary! CSK 31/1

FOUR ! Raina's starting to look good now! Flicks this behind square towards the leg side to collect two fours in three deliveries! CSK 35/1

FOUR ! Another boundary to Raina, this time getting an outside edge, with the ball flying over short third man! CSK 39/1

FOUR! It's suddenly raining boundaries for Chennai now, as Raina guides this past the man at short fine leg! Four boundaries off five deliveries in Sandeep's over so far! CSK 43/1

SIX! ! Raina has smashed Sandeep all over the park, and has brought Chennai back in the chase after the disastrous start! Pulls the ball towards the backward square-leg fence, where the ball lands on the advertising cushion. CSK 49/1

Sandeep bowls out the final over of the powerplay, conceding a boundary to Raina off his first delivery of the evening. Collects a dot off the second delivery. The remaining four deliveries are all Raina, as he collects three consecutive fours before smashing the ball towards backward square-leg for a six off the last ball. 22 runs off the over! CSK collect 49 in the powerplay.

SIX ! Half-tracker from Shakib, Watson waits deep in his crease and swivels around to send the ball into the empty stands beyond the backward square-leg fence. That also brings up the fifty stand between Watson and Raina! CSK 57/1

Shakib returns to the attack. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries as Chennai cross the 50-run mark. Watson smacks the ball into the empty stands behind the square-leg fence to bring up the fifty-stand with Raina for the second wicket, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! This has been hammered down the ground by Watson off Rashid! Powerful shot from the Aussie! CSK 62/1

FOUR ! Streaky boundary for Raina, with the ball flying wide of the man at slip after a late cut by Raina; CSK 67/1

Has the CSK top order turned a corner? After a quiet start, Watson and Raina have both found their range and are now dictating terms to the Sunrisers bowlers. This is the kind of start Dhoni expects from his top order. This pitch has flattened out beautifully now. That target of 175 looks well within Chennai's reach.

Rashid is brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Watson smashing the ball down the ground for a boundary off the second delivery. Watson hands the strike back to Raina with a single off the third delivery, before Raina guides the ball wide of the slip fielder to collect his sixth four. Single off the fifth delivery, with Rashid ending his first over with a dot ball. 10 off the over. Timeout signalled by the umpire.

SRH spinners' economy rate of 6.62 so far in this IPL before today - the second best among all the teams.

Sandeep continues from the other end, and nearly dismisses Watson in the second delivery, with Watson nicking one to Bairstow, who then puts down a tough chance after diving to his right. A much better over from the pacer though, with just five runs coming off it.

OUT ! Rashid had been beating Raina consistently throughout the over, and ends up foxing Raina with a googly off the last delivery. Raina misses after stepping forward and missing the ball while looking for an on drive, and is stumped as a result. CSK 80/2

Rashid beats Raina fair and square in the first delivery of his second over, the ball travelling quite close to the off stump at the same time. Single collected off the second and third deliveries. Raina's beaten again in the fourth delivery, but so does Bairstow as the ball runs away for four byes. Rashid however, succeeds in breaking the partnership by getting Raina stumped off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. At the halfway mark in their innings, CSK need another 96 to win from 60 balls.

Unfamiliar territory for CSK as they have a platform in this chase. It means that Dhoni will not walk into a crisis for a change. CSK will be delighted in fact if Dhoni doesn't have to make a contribution at all in this chase. He had asked for Top three to be finishers after their last game. It's time for Raina or Watson to stay there till the end tonight and come good on the captain's expectations.

Rashid Khan is so, so good..beat Raina, one of the best players of spin in the country (still) so many times before delivering the coup de grace..special talent! #CSKvSRH

Tidy over from Shakib as Bhuvneshwar sticks to spin from both ends from now. Three singles and a double off the over, the latter getting new batsman Ambati Rayudu off the mark. CSK need 91 to win off 54 balls .

FOUR ! Watson opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball between two fielders behind square on the off side! CSK 89/2

Ambati Rayudu is one of the four players to have scored 400-plus runs against SRH in IPL. (426 runs, 12 innings, 53.25 average)

FOUR ! Swatted away towards the midwicket boundary by Watson! CSK 96/2

SIX ! What a way for Shane Watson to bring up his first half-century of IPL 2019 , pulling a short ball into the stands beyond square-leg! Takes 35 deliveries to get to the milestone! Also brings up the 100 for Chennai! CSK 102/2

Sandeep returns to the attack in place of Rashid, and concedes a boundary to Watson first up. Wide off the next delivery, before collecting a double and a boundary, hitting the ball towards deep midwicket on both occasions. Watto then pulls the ball over deep square-leg, bringing up his first fifty of IPL 2019. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. 19 off another expensive over from Sandeep, who has leaked 45 runs from three overs so far. CSK need 72 to win off 48 now.

Watson is finally coming to the party for Chennai this season. The hosts have waited patiently for him. He has tantalized them with a few starts but today he has finally put his hand up in an important chase for the men in yellow. He needs to stick around and finish the job now for his team.

Shakib continues from the other end. The ball narrowly misses the leg stump off the third delivery after beating Rayudu's sweep. Five singles off the over, with two batsmen rotating the strike between themselves through singles. CSK need 67 to win off 42 balls.

FOUR ! Slightly short from Rashid, and Rayudu hangs back in his crease to pull this towards deep midwicket for his first boundary! CSK 113/2

#CSK is taking the game in ‘Dhoni Zone’. Big call this to bring in Rashid. A wicket-less over will tilt the balance in #CSK ’s favour. #CSKvSRH

Rashid must spin some magic in this over for Sunrisers

FOUR ! Watson gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards deep square-leg, where the fielder puts in a dive, but is unable to stop the ball from rolling away onto the advertising cushion. CSK 118/2

SIX ! Full toss from Rashid, poor stuff from the Afghan leggie, and this has been smacked over the cow corner fence for a maximum by the man who has just returned to form! CSK 124/2

Rashid returns to the attack in place of Sandeep, but ends up leaking 16 runs in the over, including a boundary each to Rayudu and Watson and a maximum to the latter. CSK are cantering towards the target right now, needing 51 off 36 . SRH desperately need a wicket at this stage.

FOUR ! Attempted yorker from Bhuvi, but ends up firing a wide yorker at Watson. The Aussie brings his bat down and steers it behind point for a boundary! Brings up the fifty-stand with Rayudu ! CSK 131/2

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries to Watson off Bhuvi, this time guided wide of the keeper towards the third man fence! CSK 135/2

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack now, and starts off by conceding a single to Watson followed by a dot to Rayudu. The Andhra batsman then mishits the ball towards deep midwicket for a single off the third delivery. Watson puts the SRH skipper under pressure by collecting back-to-back fours off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. 10 off the over. CSK need 41 off 30.

This is Watson's first fifty-plus score in last 11 IPL innings. His last 50-plus score also came against SRH at Mumbai in 2018.

CSK vs SRH Expert's Voice CSK are cruising now with Watson hitting peak form. It's almost impossible to stop him in this mood. Spinners or seamers, he has the answer to anything you threw at him. That's what you get when you show faith in your key performers. Dhoni and Fleming know the value of Watson once he hits form. These runs carry great value not just for this game but also for the rest of the tournament.

SIX ! Watson's clearly bossing Rashid this evening! Smashes the ball into the stands beyond long on! CSK 144/2

"Humidity greets me here at Chennai. Spinners will relish bowling here, and SRH have some potent spinners. Average score here is 128. That's is something teams will take into account. Spinners extract three degrees of turn here. Even, mosaic-looking, no grass. It's about skills of the batsman to score against spinners," says Darren Ganga in the pitch report.

IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack now, and starts off by conceding a single to Watson followed by a dot to Rayudu. The Andhra batsman then mishits the ball towards deep midwicket for a single off the third delivery. Watson puts the SRH skipper under pressure by collecting back-to-back fours off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. 10 off the over. CSK need 41 off 30.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

