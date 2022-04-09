Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: Chennai lose openers inside powerplay

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 09 April, 2022

09 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

45/2 (6.4 ov)

Match 17
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad
45/2 (6.4 ov) - R/R 6.75

Play In Progress

Moeen Ali - 4

Ambati Rayudu - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Moeen Ali Batting 9 10 1 0
Ambati Rayudu Batting 5 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
T Natarajan 1 0 5 1
Umran Malik 0.4 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 36/2 (5.1)

9 (9) R/R: 6

Moeen Ali 4(3)

Ruturaj Gaikwad 16(13) S.R (123.07)

b T Natarajan
16:02 (IST)

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 41/2 ( Moeen Ali 9 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Brilliant start for Natarajan. He takes the wicket of Gaikwad on the first ball with a terrific yorker. Moeen got a four in the over with a flick shot. Five from the over. Good powerplay for SRH. 

16:00 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: On the pads and Moeen flicks this from Natarajan past backward square leg.

15:57 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Bowled! Excellent yorker from Natarajan and all Gaikwad could do was to see the ball uproot his stumps. Terrific stuff. 

Gaikwad b T Natarajan 16(13)

CSK 36/2

15:54 (IST)

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 36/1 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 16 , Moeen Ali 5)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Jansen has been brought back from the other end and he starts off with two dot balls. Two runs for Moeen with a nudge on the legside. Two more dot balls and a double on the last ball.

15:51 (IST)

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 32/1 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 16 , Moeen Ali 1)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Washington Sundar strikes for SRH in his first over. Uthappa went for a slog sweep, fetching the ball from off. Miscued the shot and Markram gobbled it at long on. Moeen Ali is the new man in. A single for Moeen. A double for Gaikwad with a slog sweep before a boundary from the same shot at long on. 

15:50 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: This time the slog sweep works and Gaikwad gets a boundary for CSK.

15:46 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Uthappa decides to take on off-spinner Sundar but miscues it to long-on and Markram takes an excellent catch to remove the opener. 

Uthappa c Markram b Washington Sundar 15(11) [4s-1]

CSK 25/1.

15:43 (IST)

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 25/0 ( Robin Uthappa 15 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 10)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Wild slash on the first ball and Uthappa collects three runs on off. Bhuvi corrects his line and the second ball is flicked to midwicket for a single by the opener Gaikwad. Another single for Uthappa with a cover drive. Two consecutive dot balls followed by a four.

15:43 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Wide ball from Bhuvi and Gaikwad cuts loose with a square cut for a boundary.

15:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 16/0 ( Robin Uthappa 11 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 5)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Debutant Marco Jansen makes a disciplined start. Just one from the first three balls before Uthappa plays a pull shot for three runs. Good work by Umran Malik at fine leg to cut off the boundary. Gaikwad finishes the over with a cracking cover drive boundary.

15:01 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: SRH have opted to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium against CSK.

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Jansen has been brought back from the other end and he starts off with two dot balls. Two runs for Moeen with a nudge on the legside. Two more dot balls and a double on the last ball.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to put an end to their winless run this season when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Saturday’s doubleheader.

SRH, on the other hand, have not fared any better. The side too has failed to produce an all-round performance on the turf.

The match will commence at 3.30 pm.

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Image: Sportzpics

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Image: Sportzpics

Here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs SRH match.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Updated Date: April 09, 2022 15:55:53 IST

