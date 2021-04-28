CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 23: Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad face indomitable Chennai Super Kings at Kotla

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH (Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hydrebad): Hello and welcome to live coverage of Game 23 of IPL 2021 to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). CSK start as favourites and SRH will be giving their all as they have only won 1 game out of 5 played so far and a loss today will only push them further back. Stay tuned for all updates.

Preview: The IPL action now moves to the national capital and the first game here at the Arun Jaitley stadium will take place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK are on a roll with four consecutive wins after starting their campaign with a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC). The MS Dhoni-led side had several challenges ahead of this season. They had a very bad season last year and this year they were not going to play Chennai, their home ground. Chepauk has played a huge role on Chennai doing so well in the league. However, they have done quite well so far, winning games in succession and not letting the guard down so far.

CSK look well-balanced side and they begin as favourites against an average-looking SRH. Moeen Ali, who missed out the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to an injury, should be back. If is not fit, we may see Dwayne Bravo continuing in the XI. We may also see Robin Uthappa make his debut for CSK if Ambati Rayudu has not recovered to full fitness, as he was seen limping in the last game.

SRH, on the other hand, have many issues related to which is their best XI. Their current XI looks the best and it almost pulled off a win against DC in the last game. Kane Williamson's return has strengthened the middle order and Jonny Bairstow has blasted at the top regularly. They need the local talent to step up and help the foreign recruits to get SRH going in this season and collect the crucial points. Just 1 win in fibe games does not augur well for them in bid to get into the playoffs.

Their pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out on the last match with an injury and it is to be seen if he comes back in the XI or not. If he is out for long, it will only create more problems of David Warner going forward.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma