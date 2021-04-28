CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd Match of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

SRH face an uphill task when they take on an in-form Chennai Super Kings. Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom with four losses and just one win from five matches. And they would be desperately looking to move up the table.

SRH came tantalisingly close to a win in their last match but lost in Super Over against Delhi Capitals. It's that middle and lower-middle order that let them down again. After recovering from injury, Kane Williamson's entry into the team was a huge shot in the arm, and he almost single-handedly won them the match against DC. However, he was bereft of support in the middle order and that proved crucial. That middle order needs to step up big time. The likes of Kedar Jadhav, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar need to fire. They would be hoping that Abdul Samad is fit in time so that he can add a bit of aggression and flamboyance. If he does get fit, SRH might want to play him up the order rather than at 6 or 7. It would be interesting to see whether Manish Pandey finds his place back after being dropped in the last match which surprised captain Warner as well. Apart from Pandey (50.50) and Bairstow (52.75), no batsman has averaged more than 30. Warner too has blown hot and cold with an average of 27.20 and SR of 113.33. A much improved batting performance is the need of the hour.

CSK, on the other hand, have been riding a crest of a wave. They have won four matches on the trot and playing some fabulous cricket. They defeated an unbeaten RCB in their last match and it was Ravindra Jadeja who stole the show with 28-ball 62, including 37 in the last over of the innings off Harshal Patel which was the difference between the two sides. He didn't stop there though, picking up three wickets and effecting a run-out as well.

CSK's change in approach from last season, playing a fearless brand of cricket has made the difference. They have the best SR in the league so far - 146.34 and best run rate as well - 8.81. They would be hoping that Moeen Ali who missed the last match would be fit for this match. Deepak Chahar has been a revelation in the Powerplay and he along with Jadeja will be the biggest threat for SRH.

With the venue shifting to Delhi, the spinners will play a significant part on slow surfaces. Rashid Khan will be the key to SRH while how the SRH batsmen tackle the likes of Imran Tahir/Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja will be the key for the bottom of the table team.

With form and momentum on their side, CSK start off as favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the 23rd match of IPL 2021 between CSK and SRH in Delhi:

When will the 23rd match of the IPL between CSK and SRH take place?

The 23rd match of the IPL between CSK and SRH will take place on 28 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.