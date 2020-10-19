Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 19 October, 2020

19 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

17/1 (3.2 ov)

Match 37
Rajasthan Royals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
17/1 (3.2 ov) - R/R 5.1

Play In Progress

Sam Curran - 4

Shane Watson - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran Batting 7 11 1 0
Shane Watson Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jofra Archer 2 0 5 1
Kartik Tyagi 0.2 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 13/1 (3)

4 (4) R/R: 12

Sam Curran 4(2)

Faf du Plessis 10(9) S.R (111.11)

c Jos Buttler b Jofra Archer
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs RR Match: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bat

Highlights

19:43 (IST)

Faf departs!

High and wide from Archer. Faf tries to beat the point fielder but Steve Smith pulls off a good catch. du Plessis c Buttler b Jofra Archer 10(9) 
19:06 (IST)

One change for RR

Ankit Rajpoot replaces Jaydev Unadkat

Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
19:04 (IST)

CSK playing XI

Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood
19:03 (IST)

Couple of changes for CSK

Dwayne Bravo is out along with Karn Sharma. Josh Hazlewood walks in. Piyush Chawla will also feature in the playing XI.
19:01 (IST)

Toss update

CSK skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bat first
17:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 37 of the Indian Premier League tonight, and it will see the Chennai Super Kings face off against the Rajasthan Royals. CSK and RR have massively underperformed so far and find themselves near the bottom of the points table in this latest edition of the competition. Both teams have six points from nine games, but Chennai Super Kings are just about edging it on net run rate. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter. 
19:44 (IST)

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 13/1 ( Sam Curran 3 , )

Superb second ball from Archer. Extra bounce beating Sam Curran. Curran gets a thick edge in the third ball but no fourth slip so that's a single. Archer bowls a slow yorker to Faf who flicks it and collects two runs. And a big wicket of Faf du Plessis to end the over. Archer, once again, takes an important wicket. 

19:43 (IST)
wkt

Faf departs!

High and wide from Archer. Faf tries to beat the point fielder but Steve Smith pulls off a good catch. du Plessis c Buttler b Jofra Archer 10(9) 

19:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 10/0 ( Sam Curran 2 , Faf du Plessis 8)

Ankit Rajpoot is into the attack. Starts off with a dot ball. Just short of length in the next one and Faf makes sure he gets the boundary. A misfield from Robin Uthappa in the fourth ball results in a single. Another short ball, this time on the shoulders of Faf. The batsman pulls it, gets an edge and over keeper's head. Kartik Tyagi comes up with a good fielding effort near the rope, save two runs. Eight off the over.

19:36 (IST)
four

Short from Rajpoot. Faf doesn't middle it properly but good enough for the ball to reach the square-leg boundary 

19:34 (IST)

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 2/0 ( Sam Curran 1 , Faf du Plessis 1)

Archer to Curran. Full and swinging away, Curran plays and misses it. The next one also swings away but this time Curran gets the bat to ball and takes a quick single. Fuller delivery to Faf for another single. After a dot, Archer bowls a good bouncer to Curran for no run. Curran is beaten again in the final ball. Good stuff from Archer.

19:29 (IST)

Right then. It's time for Monday night cricket. Sam Curran opens the batting for CSK again along with Faf du Plessis. Jofra Archer has the new ball.

19:20 (IST)

CSK v RR in IPL:

Matches played : 22
CSK won : 14
RR won : 8

MS Dhoni becomes the first player to feature in 200 IPL matches. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:20 (IST)
19:06 (IST)

One change for RR

Ankit Rajpoot replaces Jaydev Unadkat

Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

19:04 (IST)

CSK playing XI

Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

19:03 (IST)

Couple of changes for CSK

Dwayne Bravo is out along with Karn Sharma. Josh Hazlewood walks in. Piyush Chawla will also feature in the playing XI.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: 

Ankit Rajpoot is into the attack. Starts off with a dot ball. Just short of length in the next one and Faf makes sure he gets the boundary. A misfield from Robin Uthappa in the fourth ball results in a single. Another short ball, this time on the shoulders of Faf. The batsman pulls it, gets an edge and over keeper's head. Kartik Tyagi comes up with a good fielding effort near the rope, save two runs. Eight off the over.

Preview: On Monday, the Indian Premier League's seventh and eighth-ranked teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, will face off against each other in a match of immense consequence, with both teams' play-off hopes on the line.

CSK and RR have massively underperformed so far and find themselves near the bottom of the points table in this latest edition of the competition.

Both teams have six points from nine games, but Chennai Super Kings are just about edging it on net run rate.

With only five matches left, wins are crucial for both sides, and if either are hoping to be in the playoffs come November, they'll need a good result in this encounter.

Both teams have also lost their previous matches, with both defeats coming on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led CSK lost to league-leaders Delhi Capitals by five wickets, while RR were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

File images of Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Images" Sportzpics for IPL

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Updated Date: October 19, 2020 19:40:36 IST

