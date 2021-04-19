CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 12: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl first

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Unadkat nearly grabs a wicket off the very first delivery as Gaikwad gets a thick edge off the first delivery. Tewatia, standing at slip, however isn’t able to grab on, allowing the ball to roll away for a boundary. Gaikwad then takes single two balls later to bring du Plessis on strike and the ex-Proteas skipper is surprised with a sharp in swinger that kicks up and hits him on his thigh. Five off the over.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) enter the 12th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in an upbeat frame of mind, both sides having won their previous encounters.

The two teams had occupied the last two slots in the points table last season, with CSK (7th) failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in the history of the league. This season, the start has been a mixed one for both camps with a victory and a defeat each.

Rajasthan began the season with a heart-breaking loss to Punjab Kings, in which newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson nearly guided the team home with a magnificent 119 in a difficult 222-run chase, almost pulling off an encore of their famous triumph at Sharjah against the same opponents last year. Their next game however, saw several more members making winning contributions, as Jaydev Unadkat's superb figures of 4/13 along with the batting contributions of David Miller (62) and Chris Morris (36 not out) helped them win a thriller against Delhi Capitals.

Like Rajasthan, Chennai began the campaign with a defeat as they barely had any answer to the combined brilliance of Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (85*) and Prithvi Shaw (72) — who made the 189-run chase appear a walk in the park. It was their bowling unit however, that was at its clinical best in their next game against Punjab, restricting KL Rahul's side to a modest 106/8 that was easily overhauled by the three-time champions.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh