Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 19 April, 2021

19 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

8/0 (1.5 ov)

Match 12
Rajasthan Royals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
8/0 (1.5 ov) - R/R 4.36

Play In Progress

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 7

Faf du Plessis - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ruturaj Gaikwad Batting 7 7 1 0
Faf du Plessis Batting 1 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jaydev Unadkat 1 0 5 0
Chetan Sakariya 0.5 0 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

8 (8) R/R: 4.36

0 0(0) S.R (0)
CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 12: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl first

19:34 (IST)

After 1 over,Chennai Super Kings 5/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 5 , Faf du Plessis 0)

Unadkat nearly grabs a wicket off the very first delivery as Gaikwad gets a thick edge off the first delivery. Tewatia, standing at slip, however isn’t able to grab on, allowing the ball to roll away for a boundary. Gaikwad then takes single two balls later to bring du Plessis on strike and the ex-Proteas skipper is surprised with a sharp in swinger that kicks up and hits him on his thigh. Five off the over.

19:33 (IST)

Rituraj Gaikwad in IPL:

First three innings : 0, 5, 0 
Next three innings : 65*, 72, 62*
Last two innings : 5, 5

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:33 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
four

FOUR! Streaky start to the Chennai innings, as Gaikwad edges the ball towards the slip cordon, with Tewatia almost grabbing on to the ball with his right hand. Ball eventually beats short third man on its way to the boundary. CSK 4/0

19:31 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Far du Plessis walk out to bat after RR skipper Samson chose to bowl earlier this evening. Jaydev Unadkat has the new ball in hand, and the 12th match of the season is underway…

19:29 (IST)

Head to Head in IPL:

Matches played : 23
CSK won : 14
RR won : 9 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:29 (IST)
19:05 (IST)

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings:  Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

19:04 (IST)

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: Same side for us. (On Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggle) What you need to assess is whether you’re playing the right shots, and he’s doing the right stuff. If you’re getting out on good deliveries, you really shouldn’t feel bad about it. Last year would’ve taught him a lot, and he’s equipped enough to deal with it. What it boils down to is, once you’re inside, you’re on your own. It looks a bit tacky to start, so important to assess how it’s behaving. If there isn’t much dew, we shouldn’t look for a 200-like target.

19:03 (IST)

Sanju Samson, RR captain: Bowling first suits in these conditions. We just need to keep it simple. We trust our team. In this format, it’s easy to get out a times. The format allows you to go out and express yourself. We’re keeping the same team. We respect them, but at the same time, we’ll be giving them a competitive match.

19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Sanju Samson opts to bowl

18:54 (IST)

Ian Bishop takes a look at the Wankhede pitch that will be used for the CSK vs RR match today:

"Down south in Chennai, it’s been a bat-first situation. It’s a turnaround here in the Wankhede. It means the pitches have either offered seam or swing to the side bowling first or it is generally a good ground to chase on. It looks much drier, much warmer. If it does swing, won’t be because of moisture. You’ve got to hit the good length area. Strike rate of bowlers hitting that length is much better in the first 10 overs. Trouble later is the little bit of dew that appears that allows the ball to slide on."

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) enter the 12th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in an upbeat frame of mind, both sides having won their previous encounters.

The two teams had occupied the last two slots in the points table last season, with CSK (7th) failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in the history of the league. This season, the start has been a mixed one for both camps with a victory and a defeat each.

Rajasthan began the season with a heart-breaking loss to Punjab Kings, in which newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson nearly guided the team home with a magnificent 119 in a difficult 222-run chase, almost pulling off an encore of their famous triumph at Sharjah against the same opponents last year. Their next game however, saw several more members making winning contributions, as Jaydev Unadkat's superb figures of 4/13 along with the batting contributions of David Miller (62) and Chris Morris (36 not out) helped them win a thriller against Delhi Capitals.

Like Rajasthan, Chennai began the campaign with a defeat as they barely had any answer to the combined brilliance of Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (85*) and Prithvi Shaw (72) — who made the 189-run chase appear a walk in the park. It was their bowling unit however, that was at its clinical best in their next game against Punjab, restricting KL Rahul's side to a modest 106/8 that was easily overhauled by the three-time champions.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Updated Date: April 19, 2021 19:37:34 IST

Tags:

