CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12 of IPL 2021 and both teams will be looking to continue with the winning run.

The MS Dhoni-led side started the campaign with a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) but came back strongly a few days later to register their first victory in the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

That win was set up brilliantly by their bowlers, led by Deepak Chahar. The Royals did a double over the Yellow Army last season, winning matches on two very different surfaces in the UAE. Chennai, like the Royals, are also looking for their second win on the bounce and would once again hope for their bowlers to do the job for them early on in the innings.

RR got off the mark in this year’s IPL, having registered a thrilling last-over win over the DC. With that first win off their backs, the men in pink will now set their sights on Chennai Super Kings, as they look to register back-to-back wins early in the tournament.

Venue talk

After serving run-fests in the first few games, the Wankhede has spiced things up with the ball, with the past few scores all being under 150. The ball’s been doing a bit and all of a sudden it’s the batters who’ve had to do some thinking and this game could well serve another tasty treat for the bowlers.

The Big Talking Point

Both teams are coming off important wins and would like to continue the momentum forward.

Here's all you need to know about Match 12 of the IPL 2021 between CSK and RR: