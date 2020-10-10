IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs RCB Match: Floundering Chennai hope to revive campaign in Kaveri Derby

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first meeting of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League 2020, with the two sides led by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli respectively taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the second game of the Saturday double-header.
18:30 (IST)

Virat Kohli is not impressed with his team's fielding 

"Those important chances in between, we need to grab them when the opportunity comes our way, it is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you," Kohli said after RCB's loss against Delhi Capitals. 

18:20 (IST)

Here's what MS Dhoni said after his team's defeat against KKR

In the middle overs, there was a phase when they bowled two-three good overs. Then we lost two-three wickets in a row. If our batting was different during that period, the result would have been different," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Rotation of strike is always important. At times we have to judge the deliveries. There were hardly any boundaries in the last three overs.

"You have to be slightly innovative in these scenarios. If someone is bowling just back of a length, you have to find a way to hit boundaries. We did not adapt well," Dhoni said.

18:10 (IST)

DC back on top!


Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals continue to impress one and all with their consistency, with the Shreyas Iyer-led side climbing to the top of the IPL 2020 points table after registering yet another solid victory this season. Delhi defeated Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in what was a comparatively low-scoring game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are now ranked second with eight points from six games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are third after their massive 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab.


Click here for the full points table

18:00 (IST)

Here are the full squads of the two franchises that will be in action later this evening:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

17:50 (IST)

CSK's batting in focus in match against RCB

CSK will be desperate for a victory today when they take on RCB in Dubai, with MS Dhoni’s men having dished out one tepid performance after another this season with just four points in their kitty after six games. One of the key areas of concern for the three-time champions will be their batting, with a question mark now hanging over Kedar Jadhav’s place in the middle order after the batting all-rounder struggled to collect runs against KKR.

Click here to read the full preview of the CSK vs RCB match

17:40 (IST)

KKR set KXIP 165 to win

We have another battle taking place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today, with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi in the first match of today’s double-header. Led by half-centuries from Dinesh Karthik (58) and Shubman Gill (57), KKR posted a competitive 164/6 on the board after opting to bat in Match 24 of the tournament.

Follow live updates on the match on our live blog here

17:30 (IST)

Preview: Out-of-form Chennai Super Kings will take on an inconsistent Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table encounter in Dubai on Saturday.

IPL 2020 has witnessed contrasting starts from both these teams - CSK, used to early domination in the league phase, have lost four out of their six matches, while traditional slow starters RCB have won three of their five games. Both teams are coming off defeats in their last matches, and Saturday's encounter will be a battle of wits between the current and former India captains.

For CSK, barring Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, nobody seems to be getting runs. Their batting order has been in scrutiny this year, with Sam Curran batting ahead of skipper MS Dhoni at times and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja not getting enough balls to play.

File image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, captain of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

It will also be interesting to see what approach does CSK take with an out-of-sorts Kedar Jadhav. The India international has not contributed with the bat yet, and his strike rate has not been great either. His struggles in rotating the strike as well as hitting big shots against KKR has not gone unnoticed, and the question remains whether the Chennai franchise will back the 35-year-old or look at other options.

Skipper Dhoni's form with the bat has not been great either, and despite a few scores, his approach of delaying the assault has been one of the reasons for some of CSK's failures while chasing.

RCB, on the other hand, seem to be finding their groove, their recent loss notwithstanding. A Super Over win against Mumbai Indians was followed by a cakewalk over Rajasthan Royals, before they faltered against an in-form Delhi Capitals.

RCB will draw confidence from the roaring form of young opener Devdutt Padikkal, while Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers have all got some decent scores.

Bowling has traditionally been RCB's problem, and while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been economical and effective, pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Navdeep Saini have all leaked runs. It will be interesting to see how an out-of-form CSK middle order plays RCB pace attack.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

When is the 25th match of the IPL between CSK and RCB?

The 25th match of the IPL 2020 between CSK and RCB is on Saturday, 10 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the CSK vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: October 10, 2020 17:31:49 IST

