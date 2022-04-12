Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 12 April, 2022

12 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

28/1 (5.4 ov)

Match 22
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore
28/1 (5.4 ov) - R/R 4.94

Play In Progress

Robin Uthappa - 6

Moeen Ali - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Robin Uthappa Batting 8 12 1 0
Moeen Ali Batting 3 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 19 0
Akash Deep 0.4 0 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 19/1 (3.4)

9 (9) R/R: 4.5

Moeen Ali 3(6)

Ruturaj Gaikwad 17(16) S.R (106.25)

lbw b Josh Hazlewood
Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score and Updates: Chennai lose Gaikwad to Hazlewood

19:48 (IST)
wkt

Given out, review, OUT!

Gaikwad has been given out leg before after a loud appeal. The impact looks to be high which could save him. UltraEdge says no bat was involved. The impact is in line, the ball is clipping the top of middle stump and it is umpire's call. The decision stands!

Gaikwad lbw 17 (16)

19:45 (IST)
four

Width on offer by Hazlewood and Gaikwad opens the face of the bat to guide the ball past the fielder at point. The ball races away to the boundary rope

19:40 (IST)
four

Short by Siraj and Gaikwad is quick to latch on to it and pull for a boundary over mid-wicket

19:13 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

19:13 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

19:10 (IST)

Team news

RCB: Hazlewood, Prabhudessai come in

CSK: Unchanged

19:02 (IST)

TOSS!

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and decided to field against Chennai Super Kings

18:59 (IST)

Coach speak

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming: "We need improvement in all areas. We've had some moments but they haven't been complete. We don't like to be desperate and getting anxious. But we need to get points soon. It's not derogatory to anyone but we are missing Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne due to injuries and their experience would have been good. We are finding combination to pick wickets and it's no secret that we rely on spin. (Auction strategy) We knew we weren't going to be in Chennai. But it's a group keeping in mind the three years. We're working hard on learning about the players and how they do."


RCB assistant coach Sridharan Sriram: "We have prepared well. The auction planning was done well and the roles were defined well. As a result, we had replacements for Maxwell, Hazlewood when they weren't avaialble. We always had faith in what DK could do and were clear about his batting position. There were very less finishers in the auction and Dinesh's experience is unmatched. The way he sets fields and angles and his contributions on the field are vital. Won't take anything for granted. CSK are a brilliant side. We have had a better start and it's about turning up on the day and starting strong."

18:56 (IST)

Something to pounder about

18:52 (IST)

Pitch report

Graeme Swann with the pitch report and conditions: "Because it was played on last night and has had an extra day of sunshine, the pitch is very, very dry. Already a little bit dusty. This is going to spin. For the seam bowlers, there's not a great deal on this pitch. Seamers - avoid digging in, it's just not going to work for you. Batting first, if they can get 170-180, that's very defendable. The ground staff are treating the outfield again, so dew won't be as big a problem as it has been earlier on in the IPL."

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Faf du Plessis calls it and calls it right. RCB have won the toss and they've decided to field against CSK. This is the 200th match for Chennai.

Preview: A winless Chennai Super Kings will take on high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on 12 April at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While  four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are keen to bag their maiden victory of the season,  RCB will be looking to continue their winning streak with this game.

A loss for CSK can make their way to the playoffs next to impossible. For RCB, a win can be a  chance to secure the top spot on the points table.

RCB are looking confident this year under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. They lost their season opener against Punjab Kings, despite posting a total of 200 plus on board. However, their batters clicked well in the last three matches as well and took the side to victory. Opener Anuj Rawat registered his maiden fifty against Mumbai Indians in the last fixture. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have also shown some impressive performances with the bat.

On the other hand, defending champions CSK are lagging in every department. Their skipper, Ravindra Jadeja, has not been up to the mark so far. The side only managed to score 200 plus once but were crushed by debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The team's batting unit was a failure in the other three matches and scored sub-par totals.

Chennai Super Kings are missing their reliable pacer Deepak Chahar and have not been able to find a replacement for him. CSK needs to fire as a unit if they hope to win against a powerful RCB.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on 12 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match take place?

The CSK vs RCB match will be held at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The CSK vs RCB match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. Both captains will face for the toss at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?

The CSK vs RCB match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed online live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

Updated Date: April 12, 2022 19:50:08 IST

