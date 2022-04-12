Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score and Updates: Chennai lose Gaikwad to Hazlewood

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Faf du Plessis calls it and calls it right. RCB have won the toss and they've decided to field against CSK. This is the 200th match for Chennai.

Preview: A winless Chennai Super Kings will take on high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on 12 April at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are keen to bag their maiden victory of the season, RCB will be looking to continue their winning streak with this game.

A loss for CSK can make their way to the playoffs next to impossible. For RCB, a win can be a chance to secure the top spot on the points table.

RCB are looking confident this year under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. They lost their season opener against Punjab Kings, despite posting a total of 200 plus on board. However, their batters clicked well in the last three matches as well and took the side to victory. Opener Anuj Rawat registered his maiden fifty against Mumbai Indians in the last fixture. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have also shown some impressive performances with the bat.

On the other hand, defending champions CSK are lagging in every department. Their skipper, Ravindra Jadeja, has not been up to the mark so far. The side only managed to score 200 plus once but were crushed by debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The team's batting unit was a failure in the other three matches and scored sub-par totals.

Chennai Super Kings are missing their reliable pacer Deepak Chahar and have not been able to find a replacement for him. CSK needs to fire as a unit if they hope to win against a powerful RCB.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on 12 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match take place?

The CSK vs RCB match will be held at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The CSK vs RCB match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. Both captains will face for the toss at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?



The CSK vs RCB match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed online live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:



Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

