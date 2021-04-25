Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 25 April, 2021

25 April, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

74/0 (9.0 ov)

Match 19
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
74/0 (9.0 ov) - R/R 8.22

Play In Progress

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 33

Faf du Plessis - 38

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ruturaj Gaikwad Batting 33 24 4 1
Faf du Plessis Batting 38 31 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Yuzvendra Chahal 2 0 15 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

74 (74) R/R: 8.07

0 0(0) S.R (0)
CSK vs RCB, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 19: Gaikwad, du Plessis bring up CSK's fifty without loss of wickets

16:14 (IST)

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 68/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 31 , Faf du Plessis 35)

Kohli has called up Harshal Patel to find the first breakthrough. No such luck in this over. Faf added a boundary in the over with a square cut. Washington almost cut it off at deep backward point but the ball slipped through his hands. Eight off the over. 

16:12 (IST)
four

FOUR! Square cut to the backward point by Faf. Washington Sundar dives to cut it off, gets his hands to it but the ball manages to slip through 

16:11 (IST)

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 60/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 28 , Faf du Plessis 30)

Chahal continues after the strategic break. Two dot balls and then Faf takes a single with a square cut before adding a single as Gaikwad comes on strike. A dot ball and then a lovely six down the ground. A proper drive through the line that. Nine off the over. 

16:11 (IST)

Chahal economy rate in middle-overs (7-15) in IPL: 

2020 : 6.02 (42.0 overs)
2021 : 7.78 (9.0 overs) 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

16:11 (IST)
16:09 (IST)
six

SIX! Gaikwad is in his element now. Tossed up delivery from Chahal and Gaikwad drives it uppishly down the ground.

16:05 (IST)

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 51/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 22 , Faf du Plessis 27)

Saini called up to bowl last over in powerplay. Expensive start for the pacer. 14 from it. Faf had a free-hit to manoeuver but he only managed a single. However, two boundaries came for Gaikwad who is growing in confidence. The first one was through a square cut as Gaikwad shuffled across to play the inswinging length delivery. The second one was a beauty. A creamy cover drive. 50 up for CSK. 

16:02 (IST)
four

FOUR! Too easy this for Gaikwad. Fuller delivery, angled into him and the batsman drives in through covers

16:00 (IST)
four

FOUR! Inswinging length delivery by Saini but Gaikwad does well to create room by shuffling across as he plays the cut shot

15:56 (IST)

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 37/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 12 , Faf du Plessis 24)

Time for spin. Yuzi Chahal comes on. Gaikwad scores a boundary by cutting the back of the length leg-spinner. Takes a single with push to long-off. Faf edges another leggie but Saini does well at short third man to restrict it to a single. Excellent last delivery by Chahal to beat Gaikwad. That would lift his spirit. 

15:53 (IST)
four

FOUR! Gaikwad cuts the leg-spinner from Chahal for a boundary. The spinner was guilty of bowling it short. 

Highlights

title-img
15:06 (IST)

Team changes:

CSK: Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi out. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir come in.

RCB: Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed out. Daniel Christian and Navdeep Saini come in.
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: MS Dhoni wins toss and CSK opt to bat first at the Wankhede. 

Preview: Having got to their best-ever start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four consecutive wins, an unbeaten Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, lock horns with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 19 of IPL 2021 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the first of the double-header on Sunday.

Chasing 178 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century with an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls as he and Virat Kohli (72 off 47) led the team’s comfortable chase to win by 10 wickets and 21 balls to spare.

That win took RCB back to top spot in the IPL standings with eight points, while CSK are right behind them in second with six points. So, expect a tight contest on the cards.

CSK, meanwhile, have recovered well after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), registering three consecutive wins — against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Faf du Plessis leads the team’s batting charts with 164 runs (one fifty), while Deepak Chahar is their leading wicket-taker, with eight scalps.

Meanwhile, for RCB, Harshal Patel has been their go-to death bowler and he in fact leads the Purple Cap standings with 12 wickets. So, it will be interesting to see how CSK deal with him in the final overs.

Glenn Maxwell, who has been in a positive form, will continue to be RCB’s X-factor in the middle-order and all eyes will be on how he deals with the likes of Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

In terms of team news, for RCB, Daniel Sams has joined the bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19, while for CSK, Jason Behrendorff, who has come in as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine after arriving in the country on 18 April.

It will be interesting to see if Sams, in fact, would be given a game, ahead of Australia's Kane Richardson.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, M S Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen.

Updated Date: April 25, 2021 16:11:57 IST

