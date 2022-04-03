Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Update: Dhawan, Livingstone take Punjab back on track

After 9 overs,Punjab Kings 96/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , Liam Livingstone 48)
Jadeja is back into the attack after the strategic timeout. Livingstone is on 48, but has to wait for an IPL fifty for another over. Seven runs off the over.
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|108/2 (9.4 ov) - R/R 11.17
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Batting
|33
|23
|4
|1
|Liam Livingstone
|Batting
|54
|28
|4
|5
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dwayne Bravo
|1.4
|0
|27
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|0
|17
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 14/2 (1.2)
|
94 (94) R/R: 11.28
Liam Livingstone 54(28)
Shikhar Dhawan 33(22)
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (W) 9(5) S.R (180)
run out (Chris Jordan / MS Dhoni)
After 9 overs,Punjab Kings 96/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , Liam Livingstone 48)
Jadeja is back into the attack after the strategic timeout. Livingstone is on 48, but has to wait for an IPL fifty for another over. Seven runs off the over.
After 7 overs,Punjab Kings 82/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Liam Livingstone 45)
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Dwayne Bravo is introduced to the attack and goes for 16 runs in his first over. A brilliant powerplay for Punjab with 72 runs coming from it despite losing their skipper Mayank. Jadeja introduces himself in the next over and goes for 10 runs. The partnership for the third wicket is now 68 runs off just 34 balls.
After 5 overs,Punjab Kings 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Liam Livingstone 38)
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Livingstone finds some quick runs as he looks to forge a strong stand with Dhawan. Wxpensive over from Mukesh as 26 runs come from it.
After 2 overs,Punjab Kings 17/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 0 , Liam Livingstone 3)
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Double blow for PBKS as Dhoni pulls a stunning run-out as Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls short of safety. Double blow for Punjab and that brings Liam Livingstone in at number four. Nine runs and a wicket from Jordan's over.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: OUT! Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls short of safety as Dhoni runs him out. The fielder misses the direct-hit but Dhoni pulls off a brilliant run-out Brilliant presence of mind from Dhoni. Rajapaksa run out (Jordan/Dhoni) 9
After 1 overs,Punjab Kings 8/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 0 , Bhanuka Rajapaksa (W) 3)
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: It's a start that CSK would have wanted. Mukesh Chaudhary is into the attack first up for CSK and he removes PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal is caught at cover by Uthappa.
OUT! Mukesh strikes early as Agarwal departs after scoring a boundary. Caught by Uthappa at cover. Mayank c Uthappa b Mukesh Choudhary 4
PBKS XI: Mayank Agarwal(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora
CSK XI: Ravindra Jadeja(Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
Toss update: Ravindra Jadeja wins the toss and he says Chennai Super Kings will bowl first.
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: OUT! Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls short of safety as Dhoni runs him out. The fielder misses the direct-hit but Dhoni pulls off a brilliant run-out Brilliant presence of mind from Dhoni. Rajapaksa run out (Jordan/Dhoni) 9
OUT! Mukesh strikes early as Agarwal departs after scoring a boundary. Caught by Uthappa at cover. Mayank c Uthappa b Mukesh Choudhary 4
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Dwayne Bravo is introduced to the attack and goes for 16 runs in his first over. A brilliant powerplay for Punjab with 72 runs coming from it despite losing their skipper Mayank. Jadeja introduces himself in the next over and goes for 10 runs. The partnership for the third wicket is now 68 runs off just 34 balls.
Preview: Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways when they take on each other at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 3 April.
This edition of the Indian Premier League has not been good for Chennai so far as they have lost both their games. This is the first time they have lost their first two matches in IPL. In the first match, they were restricted to a below-par total by Kolkata Knight Riders. In their second outing, the Yellow army's bowlers were not able to defend 210 against a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants batting line-up. CSK look rather thin as far as their bowling stocks are concerned and need to be at their best against a power-packed Punjab Kings batting order.
Punjab, on the other hand, started their IPL campaign with a superb run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but this high-risk approach did not quite yield dividends in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
When will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match be played?
The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 3 April.
Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match be held?
The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match start?
The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, C Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, K Bhagath Varma, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The last eight full sittings of the first part of this Budget session and the first four sittings of the ongoing second part of this session were without adjournments.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live cricket score, 8th IPL Match Live Coverage: KKR WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Russell finishes it in style with back to back sixes! Russell smacks it over long off, off Livingstone and then heaves it over deep mid-wicket.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live cricket score , 4th IPL Match Live Coverage