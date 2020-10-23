Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs MI Match: Mumbai opt to bowl, unwell Rohit Sharma misses out

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs MI Match: Mumbai opt to bowl, unwell Rohit Sharma misses out

19:22 (IST)

Fitness update on Rohit Sharma from MI: 

"Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI."

19:09 (IST)

MI XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

CSK XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

19:08 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, MI Captain: We will bowl first. Yes we know teams batting first have won here in Sharjah but that is past now. We want to get to top 2, but we want to still play the good cricket. Rohit struggling with left hamstring. Saurabh Tiwary comes in for him.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We wanted to bowl first also. We need a good start with the bat now. There have been quite a few reasons behind the poor show. We had phases where games completely went away from us. The players did not take responsibilities. Quite a few reasons and we tried to address as many of them as possible. N Jagadeesan Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad are in for Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav

19:01 (IST)

Toss News: Pollard wins toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first.

19:00 (IST)

Alright, the news is that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the match today because he is not well. Pollard will lead in his place. 

18:58 (IST)

Did you know?

MI have a 17-12 win/loss record against CSK in IPL.

MI have defeated CSK in eight of their last 10 encounters against them. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

18:58 (IST)
18:52 (IST)

Murali Kartik and Kumar Sangakkara with Pitch report: Never seen grass on this pitch for 20 years, so batting becomes easy, bowling becomes hard. Fast bowlers and spinners should look to slide it through low and get the ball to skid so that batsmen don't get under the ball easily. The team that wins toss should bat first.

18:46 (IST)

The fight for the top four is getting close with every game in the second phase of the tournament. The bottom four teams fight to get a place in the playoffs while the top four teams want to make sure to finish in top two. 

Check out the points table here.

18:34 (IST)

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.

Click here to read the report.

18:20 (IST)

Last night, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar struck fifties to help Sunrisers beat Rajasthan by eight wickets. 

Click here to check out the key moments from the game.

19:09 (IST)

19:08 (IST)

19:01 (IST)

Toss News: Pollard wins toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Hello and welcome to Match 41 of IPL 2020 to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at SharjahCSK are at bottom of the table with just 3 wins in 10 games and are almost out of the tournament. They will look to ensure today that they have some wins under their belt before finishing the tournament. MI, on the other hand, would look to collect two points and inch closer towards the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah. The dismal performance of the Chennai franchise in the 13th edition of IPL has continued and they are languishing at the bottom of the table with seven losses and three wins from 10 matches, still somehow they have stayed alive in the tournament.

Just when the fans had started gathering some hope after CSK's win over SRH in Dubai, it again came crashing down with back-to-back losses, against DC and RR. It was their batting that disappointed as they could post just 125/5 against RR. It has been a huge cause of concern for them right through the tournament.

They need a change, add some flamboyance in the batting order. It will be interesting to see whether they do bring in the youngsters after MS Dhoni's comments that they didn't see as much spark in some of their young players. They desperately need a change for sure...and the captain to lead from the front.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after the thrilling Super Over loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to achieve more consistency with the bat while the middle order will need to step up after the failure against KXIP. Maybe, they need to promote Kieron Pollard up the order. He's been in brilliant hitting form. Hardik Pandya hasn't found his groove but such is the nature of his job where he is required to attack from the word go.

It will also be interesting to see if James Pattinson comes back into the side in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile who hasn't done too badly in the opportunities he's got.

Jasprit Bumrah will again be the biggest threat to CSK while Trent Boult would be looking to bounce back after being hit for 48 runs from 4 overs against KXIP. The bowlers would look to impose themselves on the struggling CSK batting line-up. A win over CSK would allow MI to take the top spot in the league table.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Updated Date: October 23, 2020 19:19:40 IST

