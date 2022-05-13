CSK vs MI, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Chennai produce one of their worst batting performances

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).

In reply, MI completed the task with 31 balls to spare after struggling at 33 for four in the fifth over.

N Tilak Varma, playing his maiden IPL season, came to Mumbai's rescue just when the five-time champions seemed a little jittery, and forged a 48-run stand with Hritik Shokeen, who ably supported his partner with a 23-ball 18 before getting clean bowled by Moeen Ali.

Hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David then provided the finishing touches, smashing two big sixes in his 16 not out off seven, while Varma remained unbeaten on 34 as Mumbai cruised home with more than five overs to spare.

Here are some of the key statistics from the 59th match of the season:

— This is the first time the IPL playoffs will not have either Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings. Neither team had made it in 2016 as well, but that was when CSK was serving a two-year suspension.

— The CSK-MI encounter today saw a total of five LBW decisions — the joint-most in a single game in the IPL. The MI-KKR clash at the Wankhede in 2017 saw as many LBW dismissals.

— CSK were bundled out for 97, their second-lowest total in IPL history. Their lowest ever — 79 — also came at the hands of MI, at the Wankhede Stadium nine seasons ago. Those two are the only instances of CSK getting dismissed for less than 100.

— CSK were reduced to 32/5 at the end of the powerplay, making it the most wickets lost in that phase this IPL season. They have now lost four or more wickets in the powerplay in a match against MI for the third season running.

— The five-wicket win on Monday was MI's 20th against CSK. Their overall head-to-head record against Dhoni and Co stands at 20 wins to 14 losses in 34 matches.

With inputs from PTI

