Auto Refresh
CSK vs MI, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, Malinga guide Mumbai to 46-run win
Date: Friday, 26 April, 2019 23:58 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 44 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
Rohit Sharma is the Man of the Match
MI beat CSK by 46 runs!
OUT! Santner c Pollard b Malinga 22(20)
Santner went downtown again but this shot was weak and has been taken by Pollard in the deep. CSK lose. MI win and move to second spot in points table.
WICKET! BHAJJI FALLS!
Harbhajan c Hardik Pandya b Malinga 1(3)
It was in the slot but the change of pace did the job. Bhajji didn't get enough behind his shot down the ground as it was taken in deep at long-on.
WICKET! ANOTHER ONE DOWN!
Chahar c Krunal Pandya b Bumrah 0(2)
Bumrah fires in a short delivery to surprise Chahar as the pull shot is taken brilliantly by Krunal who puts in a dive at mid-wicket after covering some good distance.
OUT! MALINGA REMOVES BRAVO!
Dwayne Bravo c and b Malinga 20(17)
Slowness of the deck outfoxes the batsman. Bravo went with cross-bat shot but was beaten by the slower delivery as the leading edge flew into the hands of bowler Malinga.
OUT! WHAT A CATCH!
Vijay c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 38(35)
Suryakumar takes a great diving catch at point to remove Vijay! He went to cut the short ball and it was taken excellently. Catch was referred to third umpire but soft signal was out. Umpires could not prove otherwise and Vijay has to depart.
OUT! CSK LOSE SHOREY!
Shorey c Rahul Chahar b Anukul Roy 5(8)
CSK lose fifth wicket! Runs weren't flowing and Shorey decided to step out for a swing over long-on but poor timing costed him as catch is taken in deep.
BOLWED! JADHAV GONE!
Kedar Jadhav b Krunal Pandya 6(11)
Another arm ball, another wicket! Jadhav went for an inside-out shot but it was not short enough as he chopped in onto his stumps. Second wicket for Krunal.
BOWLED 'EM! RAYUDU OUT FOR DUCK!
Rayudu b Krunal Pandya 0(3)
There was some turn earlier and Rayudu went to play for turn but this one was an arm ball and quicker one which went through him to rattle the stumps.
OUT! Raina c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 2(4)
Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball! Raina went with a hard swing against the back of length ball, miscued it as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point.
OUT! Malinga strikes!
Watson c Rahul Chahar b Malinga 8(4)
Watson departs after two consecutive fours. Maling went full this time, on leg as Watson flicked his shot straight to the short fine leg fielder. Great start for MI.
OUT! Santner gets him! Rohit Sharma has holed out to long on after laying the foundation.
Rohit c Vijay b Santner 67(48) (4s-6 6s-3)
OUT! Tahir gets Krunal Pandya. Given the track and the number of overs remaining, you'd say that was an unnecessary slog. Santner takes the catch. Hardik Pandya walks out.
Krunal Pandya c Santner b Tahir 1(3)
FIFTY! Finally, Rohit Sharma gets to a fifty. His last IPL 50 was last year, also against CSK. Good measured innings this, and it has taken him 37 balls. Expect some big shots from the MI skipper now.
OUT! Lewis is gone! Flight from Santner, and the left-hander goes after it. Didn't quite hit it that well and Dwayne Bravo catches it easily at deep mid-wicket. Krunal Pandya is in.
Lewis c Dwayne Bravo b Santner 32(30) (4s-3 6s-1)
OUT! Chahar has his revenge! Short of length slower ball, de Kock was early in the shot and the top-edge off an intended pull shot balloons high in the night sky. Ambati Rayudu, the wicketkeeper, takes that one easily as MI lose their first wicket.
Left-hander Evin Lewis is in.
CSK vs MI toss result today
Chennai Super Kings, being led by Suresh Raina, have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma reckons he would have done the same, thanks to the dew factor that is likely to play a part in the second innings.
MS Dhoni to miss tonight's clash
CSK captain MS Dhoni will not play tonight's match against Mumbai Indians due to fever. Suresh Raina to be stand-in captain.
Mumbai win by 46 runs: Excellent win this from Mumbai Indians, whose fantastic record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium continues. At the halfway stage, 155/4 looked like a middling total considering the dew factor, but MI came out with purpose and guile. They never took the foot off the pedal, and completed a clinical 46-run over an MS Dhoni-less CSK.
MI, who move to the second spot with this win, will take a lot of confidence going into their break. CSK, as Suresh Raina pointed out, will have batting issues to address.
On that note, we shall call it a night here at Firstpost. It was a pleasure bringing this game to you. Until tomorrow, good night from all of us. Do tune in tomorrow when Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Goodbye!
Rohit Sharma, MoM: I thought it was better to lose the toss as we wanted to chase as well. But we knew whether we bat first or bowl first, we'll still have to play good cricket. We spoke about that at the start of the game, but it was a great effort by the boys since it's not easy to come here and play. We had to scrap for every run and every wicket, can't ask for much more. At no point was I worried about my form because I was hitting the ball well. I knew the day will come, and I guess today was the day.
Rohit Sharma is the Man of the Match
Krunal Pandya, on his bowling
I was just trying to bowl in the right areas. When you know that the wicket is helping, you just need to bowl the right areas. I tried bowling back of the length, in the 5-metre patch.
Suresh Raina, CSK skipper:
I think we didn't bat well, kept losing wickets. We need to take more responsibility as a batting unit. We need to plan which bowler to attack and play accordingly. We have lost a lot of wickets in the batting powerplay. We have 2 more games to go, would like to win those. We need to regroup. We have power hitters and experienced players, we just need to regroup and see what we can do.
This is CSK's only second defeat out of the last 19 matches which they have played at Chennai in IPL.
MI beat CSK by 46 runs!
OUT! Santner c Pollard b Malinga 22(20)
Santner went downtown again but this shot was weak and has been taken by Pollard in the deep. CSK lose. MI win and move to second spot in points table.
SIX! Cracking shot! Short and wide and that is heaved over long-on fence by Santner
WICKET! BHAJJI FALLS!
Harbhajan c Hardik Pandya b Malinga 1(3)
It was in the slot but the change of pace did the job. Bhajji didn't get enough behind his shot down the ground as it was taken in deep at long-on.
After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 103/8 ( Mitchell Santner 16 , Harbhajan Singh 1)
MI just two wickets away from a win! Bumrah strikes this time. Fires in a short ball and the mistimed pull shot from Chahar is taken excellently by Krunal after he ran and put in a dive. 53 needed in 3 overs.
Most wickets against a team in IPL:
29 - Umesh Yadav v KXIP
28 - Dwayne Bravo v MI
28 - Lasith Malinga v CSK*
WICKET! ANOTHER ONE DOWN!
Chahar c Krunal Pandya b Bumrah 0(2)
Bumrah fires in a short delivery to surprise Chahar as the pull shot is taken brilliantly by Krunal who puts in a dive at mid-wicket after covering some good distance.
MI's economy rate of 10.0 in this season of IPL so far in death overs (16-20) - the fourth best among all the teams.
After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 99/7 ( Mitchell Santner 14 , )
Santner shows intent from CSK's side. Pulls the slower short ball from Malinga over cow corner for a six. His check straight shot goes just over Malinga for a single. Malinga makes a comeback with a wicket on last ball. Removes Bravo as the leading edge off his bat is taken by the bowler. Bravo outfoxed by pace of the pitch as he tried to play a flick. 57 in four overs needed.
OUT! MALINGA REMOVES BRAVO!
Dwayne Bravo c and b Malinga 20(17)
Slowness of the deck outfoxes the batsman. Bravo went with cross-bat shot but was beaten by the slower delivery as the leading edge flew into the hands of bowler Malinga.
15-overs comparison:
MI : 105/3
CSK : 88/6
SIX! Good shot! Slower short ball by Malinga is smoked over mid-wicket boundary by Santner
After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 88/6 ( Dwayne Bravo 17 , Mitchell Santner 6)
Two singles off first two balls. Four for Bravo as he pulls the short ball to mid-wicket long-on gap. Two more singles added. 68 in 30 needed.
FOUR! Chahar went with a half-tracker that is pulled between the mid-wicket and long-on gap for a boundary
After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 80/6 ( Dwayne Bravo 11 , Mitchell Santner 4)
Hardik is punished unfairly by the umpire. A legitimate delivery was called no-ball. Bravo made full use of the opportunity by cutting the back of length ball over short third man for a boundary. Four singles and a wide. 10 off the over. 76 in 36 needed.
FOUR! Bravo makes full use of the free-hit. Upper-cuts the short ball over short third man for a boundary
After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 70/6 ( Dwayne Bravo 5 , Mitchell Santner 2)
It has become a game of singles at the moment. CSK are in need of some inspiration. Just four off this over. CSK need 86 runs in 42 balls
Another nail in the coffin, this time not to a spinner. There's going to be quite a bit of debate about whether this is a good T20 pitch, but that will prompt the counter question, good for whom? I don't mind having the odd venue where batters actually have to apply themselves.
After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 66/6 ( Dwayne Bravo 3 , Mitchell Santner 0)
Another blow to CSK! Set batsman Vijay departs! His lazy cut shot is taken excellently by Suryakumar with a dive at point. Catch was referred upstairs but soft signal was out. Decision not overturned and Vijay has to leave. Santner comes out to bat. 90 in 8 overs needed.
OUT! WHAT A CATCH!
Vijay c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 38(35)
Suryakumar takes a great diving catch at point to remove Vijay! He went to cut the short ball and it was taken excellently. Catch was referred to third umpire but soft signal was out. Umpires could not prove otherwise and Vijay has to depart.
First 10 overs today for MI bowlers so far:
Pace: 4-0-37-2 (ER: 9.25)
Spin : 6-0-23-3 (ER : 3.83)
After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 64/5 ( Murali Vijay 38 , Dwayne Bravo 2)
Good over. Just four off it. Bravo has joined Vijay. Stumping appeal against Vijay but he never left the crease. 92 in 9 overs needed.
After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 60/5 ( Murali Vijay 36 , )
Debutant, left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy comes into attack. Starts off with couple of wides. Creates a half chance as the full toss is hit straight to him by Shorey but he failed to grab it. Few singles, a wide and then his first wicket. Got Shorey caught in deep as he mistimed the shot down the ground. 96 in 60 needed.
OUT! CSK LOSE SHOREY!
Shorey c Rahul Chahar b Anukul Roy 5(8)
CSK lose fifth wicket! Runs weren't flowing and Shorey decided to step out for a swing over long-on but poor timing costed him as catch is taken in deep.
DROPPED! Unfair to call it such as it was slammed straight to bowler Anukul Roy and he spilled it out. Had no time to react.
After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/4 ( Murali Vijay 34 , Dhruv Shorey 3)
An over of some funny runs! Three single off first three balls. Dot ball. Shorey plays a shot to backward point and then gives up midway through his run but luckily the throw was much worse. Double on last ball which also had a run out appeal against Vijay at striker's end but he made inside in time. Six off the over. 103 needed in 11.
Krunal continues to impress, and without MS Dhoni the CSK batting suddenly looks a lot thinner than usual. Mumbai are yet to bowl Anukul Roy, who was one of the stars of India's winning Under-19 World Cup campaign. Will Chennai target him?
After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 47/4 ( Murali Vijay 30 , Dhruv Shorey 1)
Second wicket for Krunal! Gets Jadhav out as another veteran departs for CSK! It was not short enough for the cut and Jadhav chopped it onto stumps. Four off the over.
BOLWED! JADHAV GONE!
Kedar Jadhav b Krunal Pandya 6(11)
Another arm ball, another wicket! Jadhav went for an inside-out shot but it was not short enough as he chopped in onto his stumps. Second wicket for Krunal.
After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 43/3 ( Murali Vijay 29 , Kedar Jadhav 4)
Leggie Rahul Chahar comes into attack. Just three off the over with three singles. Chennai need 113 runs in 78 balls
After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 40/3 ( Murali Vijay 28 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
There's no respite for CSK! After losing three wickets they have got to face Bumrah now. A single for Jadhav. Vijay gets a four as his pull shot is dropped by Krunal at backward square leg. Powerplay over.
FOUR! Vijay is surprised with bouncer and goes for a pull as Krunal drops him at backward square and it runs to the fence
Krunal turning out to be almost unplayable. How often have we seen a pitch that has something in it for the spinners is harder to bat on when it is turning inconsistently rather than turning square. Certainly Mumbai's powerplay. Where's the dew? Chepauk is playing with us.
Ducks while playing for CSK in IPL for Rayudu:
v SRH, Mumbai, 2018
v MI, Mumbai, 2019
v MI, Chennai, 2019*
After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 35/3 ( Murali Vijay 24 , Kedar Jadhav 1)
What an over from Krunal! Just a single and the wicket of Rayudu! Krunal clattered the stumps of Rayudu with a quicker one that zipped through the batsmen defense while he went playing for turn.
BOWLED 'EM! RAYUDU OUT FOR DUCK!
Rayudu b Krunal Pandya 0(3)
There was some turn earlier and Rayudu went to play for turn but this one was an arm ball and quicker one which went through him to rattle the stumps.
After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 34/2 ( Murali Vijay 24 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 0)
Hardik Pandya strikes first ball! Raina miscues his shot off length ball as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point. Vijay takes charge with a flick four and a straight six. 12 off the over
SIX!
FOUR! Lovely shot! Pandya strayed onto Vijay's pads as he elegantly flicked it to backward square leg for a boundary
Very quickly Malinga has gone to the slower ball, and almost found the second wicket. And Hardik taking a wicket with a seam up delivery. Like the first innings where there was dew as well as turn, we're seeing a variety of strategies proving to be successful here. The game is balanced nicely.
OUT! Raina c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 2(4)
Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball! Raina went with a hard swing against the back of length ball, miscued it as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point.
After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 22/1 ( Murali Vijay 12 , Suresh Raina (C) 2)
Eventful over. 11 off it. Outside edge off Raina's bat first ball but falls in safe space. Chip shot over backward point by Vijay for a four. Couple of doubles. Another chip shot off last ball goes high in air but is put down by debutant Anukul Roy at backward point.
DROPPED! Debutant Anukul Roy puts down Vijay's catch
Raina needs one more fifty to bring up 50 fifties in T20s. He has scored 803 runs against MI in IPL - the most by any player.
FOUR! It was a chip shot by Vijay over backward point and it ran the distance. Quite a shot. Just placement, no need of strength
Today’s IPL match live blog between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Santner went downtown again but this shot was weak and has been taken by Pollard in the deep. CSK lose. MI win and move to second spot in points table.
Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of the competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.
Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.
Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 26, 2019
Also See
IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings look to consolidate top position against inconsistent Mumbai Indians
CSK vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shane Watson stars in Super Kings' six-wicket win
MI vs RR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Royals beat Mumbai by 4 wickets in thrilling clash