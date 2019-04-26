23:58 (IST)

Mumbai win by 46 runs: Excellent win this from Mumbai Indians, whose fantastic record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium continues. At the halfway stage, 155/4 looked like a middling total considering the dew factor, but MI came out with purpose and guile. They never took the foot off the pedal, and completed a clinical 46-run over an MS Dhoni-less CSK.

MI, who move to the second spot with this win, will take a lot of confidence going into their break. CSK, as Suresh Raina pointed out, will have batting issues to address.

