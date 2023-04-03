FOUR! Consecutive fours for Devon Conway. The Kiwi batter cuts over square of the wicket for the first boundary, while playing a cover drive for the next boundary,.
CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings return to Chepauk, and will be hoping for a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
FOUR! Consecutive fours for Devon Conway. The Kiwi batter cuts over square of the wicket for the first boundary, while playing a cover drive for the next boundary,.
Playing XI
CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar
LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Toss update: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to field first.
On Monday, Dhoni will be back playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of 1426 days. The last time CSK and Dhoni played at the Chepauk was before the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 7, 2019.
They face buoyant Lucknow Super Giants on their homecoming.
KL Rahul-led LSG crushed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their opening encounter. Kyle Mayers made 73 off 38 balls as LSG made 193/6 batting first at home and later restricted DC to 143/9. The pick of the bowler was Mark Wood who took five wickets for 14.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be a homecoming for MS Dhoni and Co, who will be looking to get their first win of the new season. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: It will be homecoming for Chennai Super Kings when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For long, Chepauk fans have hoped to see ‘Thala’ Dhoni in CSK colours on their home turf once again, and the moment has finally arrived after almost four years.
The match on Monday against LSG will also provide the opportunity for CSK to open their account in IPL 2023, after they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in the season-opener on Friday.
Meanwhile, LSG began their campaign with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, so KL Rahul and Co will be coming into this match with full confidence.
Rahul himself will be aiming to get going with the bat, after having managed just eight runs against DC.
England pacer Mark Wood had missed IPL 2022 due to an injury, but he began the 2023 season in some style, scalping a five-wicket haul against the Capitals. It’s still early days into the season, but Wood leads the Purple Cap standings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 against the Titans last Friday, and will be looking to get off to another fiery start against Lucknow.
A win for Lucknow will give them the chance to go top of the points table, albeit temporarily.
Squads:
CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh
LSG: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (awaiting fitness clearance).
