CSK vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win by 12 runs

That's all we have for you today. CSK are upto sixth with that win, with two points, while LSG slip to third. Until next time, it's goodbye!
CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Highlights: Moeen Ali picked four wickets as Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs.
Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs
Moeen Ali is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 205/7 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 17 , Mark Wood 10)
Chennai Super Kings win by 12 runs in their first game back at Chepauk! LSG got off to a promising start, but regular wickets meant that their momentum was hampered, and eventually CSK had the last laugh. Moeen Ali the pick of CSK bowlers with four wickets.
After 18 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 181/6 ( Ayush Badoni 16 , Krishnappa Gowtham 16)
Tushar Deshpande continues. LSG now have a tough task in hand. They had started the chase quite confidently, but regular wickets have hurt their momentum. Ayush Badoni picks deep midwicket to collect a couple of runs. Seven off the last over.
OUT! Another outstanding catch from Stokes, this time to remove Pooran, off Tushar Deshpande's ball. Pooran c Stokes b Tushar Deshpande 32
After 15 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 150/5 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 31 , Ayush Badoni 5)
Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack for just his first over. He's punished by Pooran for a couple of sixes, as 14 runs come off the over.
OUT! Moeen Ali has cleaned up Marcus Stoinis for 31. Oh, how the tables have turned after those few first overs! Stoinis b Moeen Ali 21
LSG 128/4 after 13 overs
Mitchell Santner into the attack. Following a string of quick wickets, LSG's bid to chase the total down has taken a backseat. Just three singles off the over.
After 10 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 105/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 13 , )
Moeen Ali continues. Stoinis begins the over with a maximum that he has lofted over wide long on. However, just a few balls later Stoinis loses his partner Krunal Pandya, who is caught by Jadeja.
OUT! CSK are coming back! There's a huge roar among the crowd as KL Rahul has been dismissed for 20. Rahul has been caught by Gaikwad. Rahul c Gaikwad b Moeen Ali 20
OUT! Mitchell Santner removes Deepak Hooda for just two runs, caught by Ben Stokes who runs from long-on to take the catch. Hooda c Stokes b Santner 2(6)
OUT! Moeen Ali strikes to get rid of Kyle Mayers. The West Indian is caught by Devon Conway at deep midwicket. Mayers c Conway b Moeen Ali 53
FIFTY! Another half-century for Kyle Mayers, what a fine batting display this has been from the West Indian.
OUT! MS Dhoni slams two sixes in front the Chepauk crowds, but is caught by Bishnoi in the deep. The crowd was roaring when Dhoni hit those maximums, but he's dismissed just in the third ball he faces. Dhoni c Ravi Bishnoi b Mark Wood 12
OUT! Yas Thakur takes a catch at backward point to get rid of Ben Stokes off Avesh Khan's bowling. Stokes c Yash Thakur b Avesh Khan 8
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Moeen Ali is stumped by Nicholas Pooran off Bishnoi's delivery. Third wicket for Bishnoi tonight. Moeen Ali st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 19
OUT! Caught by Wood at short third man and Bishnoi collects his second wicket. Shivam Dube the batter who is dismissed. Shivam Dube c Mark Wood b Ravi Bishnoi 27
OUT! Mark Wood joins the party, seeing off Devon Conway who is caght by Krunal Pandya who makes a diving effort to complete the dismissal. Gaikwad c Mark Wood b Ravi Bishnoi 57
FIFTY! Ruturaj Gaikwad gets to his 12th IPL half-century, second of this season, and his first-ever at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. What an incredible innings this has been, simply awesome!
Playing XI
CSK vs LSG LIVE
CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar
LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Preview: It will be homecoming for Chennai Super Kings when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For long, Chepauk fans have hoped to see ‘Thala’ Dhoni in CSK colours on their home turf once again, and the moment has finally arrived after almost four years.
The match on Monday against LSG will also provide the opportunity for CSK to open their account in IPL 2023, after they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in the season-opener on Friday.
Meanwhile, LSG began their campaign with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, so KL Rahul and Co will be coming into this match with full confidence.
Rahul himself will be aiming to get going with the bat, after having managed just eight runs against DC.
England pacer Mark Wood had missed IPL 2022 due to an injury, but he began the 2023 season in some style, scalping a five-wicket haul against the Capitals. It’s still early days into the season, but Wood leads the Purple Cap standings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 against the Titans last Friday, and will be looking to get off to another fiery start against Lucknow.
A win for Lucknow will give them the chance to go top of the points table, albeit temporarily.
Squads:
CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh
LSG: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (awaiting fitness clearance).
