CSK vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win by 12 runs

Preview: It will be homecoming for Chennai Super Kings when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For long, Chepauk fans have hoped to see ‘Thala’ Dhoni in CSK colours on their home turf once again, and the moment has finally arrived after almost four years.

The match on Monday against LSG will also provide the opportunity for CSK to open their account in IPL 2023, after they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in the season-opener on Friday.

Meanwhile, LSG began their campaign with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, so KL Rahul and Co will be coming into this match with full confidence.

Rahul himself will be aiming to get going with the bat, after having managed just eight runs against DC.

England pacer Mark Wood had missed IPL 2022 due to an injury, but he began the 2023 season in some style, scalping a five-wicket haul against the Capitals. It’s still early days into the season, but Wood leads the Purple Cap standings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 against the Titans last Friday, and will be looking to get off to another fiery start against Lucknow.

A win for Lucknow will give them the chance to go top of the points table, albeit temporarily.

Squads:

CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (awaiting fitness clearance).

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.