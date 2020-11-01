Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs KXIP Match: Punjab aim to stay afloat in playoff race with win over Chennai

14:20 (IST)

Milestones approaching:

Shane Watson requires 10 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL.
MS Dhoni requires six catches to complete 100 catches for CSK in IPL.
Chris Gayle is one six short of completing 350 IPL sixes.
KL Rahul requires 107 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs for KXIP.

14:10 (IST)

Time to refocus on the CSK vs KXIP match.

Here's teams' record at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi:

CSK: Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2
KXIP: Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2

14:00 (IST)

IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios

Not only KXIP, four other teams are also in contention to qualify for the playoffs. CSK are the only team that has no chance to qualify for the playoffs while MI are already through to the next round. Click here to read what RCB, RR, SRH, DC, KXIP and KKR have to do to make the cut.

13:51 (IST)

How can KXIP qualify for playoffs?

KXIP have made a remarkable comeback winning the five out of their last six matches. They'll need to beat CSK to remain in the contention for the playoffs with 14 points. They will be fighting for the last spot against the winner of the KKR and RR game and the loser of the RCB and DC match. The team with a higher NRR in this case, will go through.

13:40 (IST)

Preview: Must-win game for KXIP as CSK look to spoil the party 

Their play-off chances hanging in balance, Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings. CSK, already out of the reckoning for the first time ever, will aim to end their dismal campaign on a positive note.

Read the match preview here.

13:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 53 of the IPL 2020 between CSK and KXIP in Abu Dhabi. CSK, although out of the reckoning, will be looking to end their dismal campaign on a high while it is a must-win game for KXIP if they wish to stay afloat in the playoff race. Stay tuned as we will bring you the over-by-over commentary and live updates from this mouth-watering clash.

Highlights

title-img

Preview: Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KXIP's winning run finally came to an end after they were thumped by seven wickets by Rajasthan Royals. After winning just one from seven games, KXIP roared back in style with five wins in a row to stay alive in the tournament. They still need to do a lot of work to make it to the playoffs. Firstly, they need to wipe off the loss in the last match and not let it play on their mind. Momentum is a crucial thing and when it gets broken, you can just derail and get out of track. They need to get their act together and go all out against CSK.

In the five matches prior to the RR loss, KXIP's all-round game stood out. The batsmen delivered and their middle and death overs bowling was excellent. But in the last match, the bowlers suffered a hammering, apart from Ravi Bishnoi, every bowler went for over 20 runs an over.

The bowlers need to bounce back and put in a much better performance against CSK. Early wickets will be the key given that CSK's top order has been performing well.

Another challenge for KXIP would be to stop CSK who have undergone sort of resurgence with two wins in their last two matches. They are out of the tournament now and playing fearless cricket with nothing to lose attitude.

Chris Gayle has breathed life back into this KXIP campaign and he will be the biggest threat to CSK. There will also be a lot of expectations from Glenn Maxwell.

To the relief of all the fans, CSK have started winning matches and are playing with much more verve and energy. They are playing a fearless brand of cricket which was missing in the early part of the campaign. They would like to sign off on a positive note in their last match with an eye on building for the future. They do have some talented youngsters who as showing their mettle. Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown that he is a tough character and can play shots all round the wicket. He would look to carry forward the momentum of two half-centuries (and Man of the Match performances) in two matches in the KXIP match.

Dhoni has faltered in this edition and he will desperately look to sign off on a positive note. Ravindra Jadeja showed that he can be handy with the bat down the order, however, CSK should look to bat him up a bit up the order with the confidence on his side.

Earlier in the tournament when these two teams met, CSK thumped KXIP by 10 wickets as the openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis chased down 179 with 14 balls to spare.

With KXIP looking to stay afloat and CSK looking to sign off with a win, we can expect a thriller.

Full Squads: 

Chennai Super Kings: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: November 01, 2020 13:30:14 IST

Tags:

