IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR LIVE Score Updates: Unchanged Kolkata opt to bat first vs Chennai

CSK changes: One change for CSK as Dwayne Bravo is rested and Sam Curran comes into the side.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
CSK changes: One change for CSK as Dwayne Bravo is rested and Sam Curran comes into the side.
TOSS - Eoin Morgan have won the toss and KKR will bat first. He informs that they have got unchanged.
Pitch report: It's the same pitch that was used in the DC vs RR match. It's dry and will get slower. Pace variations will become key on this track.
CSK would be hoping Raina continues his good run against KKR! He's due some runs....
SouthPaah against the Knights 💥#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JLdGNRQTNk— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 26, 2021
Back to CSK vs KKR...
Head to head:
CSK have a healthy lead in this department. They have won 15 as compared to KKR's eight. MS Dhoni's side also won the first match of the ongoing season between these two sides.
Away from CSK vs KKR...
India Women broke Australia's 26 ODIs winning streak today by beating them by two wickets in Mackay. After losing the second ODI from a strong position, India bounced back by successfully chasing a 265-run target to bring an end to Australia's record winning run.
Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma struck half-centuries while veteran Jhulan Goswami smashed a six in the last over to help India win their first match on the tour.
CSK prepare for Varun Chakravarthy challenge
Varun Chakravarthy's extra bounce and unpredictable angles will keep the Chennai Super Kings batsmen on tenterhooks as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane encounter.
On a roll post IPL's resumption, both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would look to continue their winning streak when the two most impressive sides of the tournament's second phase lock horns against each other in the second double header.
Both CSK and KKR have registered two wins out of as many games post IPL's resumption in the UAE, and the two sides would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.
However, Chakravarthy, who had tormented the CSK batters during last season in UAE will like to once again ask probing questions to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni on tracks where the ball would occasionally grip and come onto the bat slower than expected.
KKR had only won two out seven matches in the first leg of IPL 2021, now they have four wins from nine matches and sit at the fourth spot in the points table. Opener Venkatesh Iyer's emergence has been the major reason behind KKR's revival. Iyer made 47 against RCB and scored a fifty against MI as KKR won both of their last two matches. CSK have also won both of their matches in the second leg so far. With both teams on a winning run, it is going to be a mouth-watering tactical battle today. Whoever wins the matchups, will win the game today!
Super Sunday: Two matches today in IPL 2021. KKR take on CSK in the day game while RCB face MI in the evening match.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have begun the second leg of the league on a strong note, winning both matches so far. Thanks to a better first leg, CSK are currently second on the points table with 14 points. A win today will virtually seal the playoffs spot for them. KKR are fourth with eight points and need to continue the winning run to stay in playoffs contention. All this should make for a brilliant contest. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
Live Score CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Both CSK and KKR have begun the second leg of the league on a strong note, winning both matches so far. Thanks to a better first leg, CSK are currently second on the points table with 14 points. A win today will virtually seal the playoffs spot for them. KKR are fourth with eight points and need to continue the winning run to stay in playoffs contention. All this should make for a brilliant contest. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
CSK vs KKR preview: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to maintain their winning run with a victory against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
In their previous match, Chennai overcame the challenge of Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning the match by six wickets.
Chennai, bolstered by 38 from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, overcame Bangalore's 156 for six with 11 balls to spare as Dhoni won the latest battle with his successor as India's captain.
Kolkata have won their last two matches, beating Mumbai Indians and RCB since the start of the second-half of the tournament.
Opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed 53 and put on an attacking second-wicket partnership of 88 with Rahul Tripathi, who made an unbeaten 74, as Kolkata chased down their target of 156 in 15.1 overs against Mumbai.
Iyer has made an early impact in the tournament after his match-winning unbeaten 41 in the team's previous win over RCB.
"The first two games in this second phase has been a great template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table, and that's up," Morgan said.
Here's all you need to know about Match 38 of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR:
When will the Match 38 of the IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR take place?
The match between CSK and KKR will take place on 26 September 2021.
What is the venue for the CSK and KKR match?
The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the CSK and KKR match start?
The CSK vs KKR match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Here's the complete updated squads for all eight teams in IPL 2021.
Here are all the changes the IPL 2021 sides have made to their squads before the resumption of the second of the league.
The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, will restart in the UAE on Sunday.