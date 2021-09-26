IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR LIVE Score Updates: Unchanged Kolkata opt to bat first vs Chennai

Live Score CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Both CSK and KKR have begun the second leg of the league on a strong note, winning both matches so far. Thanks to a better first leg, CSK are currently second on the points table with 14 points. A win today will virtually seal the playoffs spot for them. KKR are fourth with eight points and need to continue the winning run to stay in playoffs contention. All this should make for a brilliant contest. Stay tuned for toss and team news.

CSK vs KKR preview: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to maintain their winning run with a victory against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In their previous match, Chennai overcame the challenge of Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning the match by six wickets.

Chennai, bolstered by 38 from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, overcame Bangalore's 156 for six with 11 balls to spare as Dhoni won the latest battle with his successor as India's captain.

Kolkata have won their last two matches, beating Mumbai Indians and RCB since the start of the second-half of the tournament.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed 53 and put on an attacking second-wicket partnership of 88 with Rahul Tripathi, who made an unbeaten 74, as Kolkata chased down their target of 156 in 15.1 overs against Mumbai.

Iyer has made an early impact in the tournament after his match-winning unbeaten 41 in the team's previous win over RCB.

"The first two games in this second phase has been a great template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table, and that's up," Morgan said.

Here's all you need to know about Match 38 of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR:

When will the Match 38 of the IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR take place?

The match between CSK and KKR will take place on 26 September 2021.

What is the venue for the CSK and KKR match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the CSK and KKR match start?

The CSK vs KKR match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.