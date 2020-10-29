Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 29 October, 2020

29 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 49
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

Yet To Bat

Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs KKR Match: CSK win the toss and MS Dhoni opts to bowl first

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs KKR Match: CSK win the toss and MS Dhoni opts to bowl first

19:06 (IST)

KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

19:05 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, KKR Captain: Rinku comes in for Prasidh. No Andre Russell, he is still not fully fit, so not selected. Extraordinary permutations for us. We have had an up and down season so far but hopefully we will get there. Last game we did not play well, hopefully today we can bounce back. Coach McCullum and I are all about freeing people and use the best of their talent. 

19:04 (IST)

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: Dew is the factor that is why we are bowling first. I have always said you have to be at your best for most of your games in a tournament like IPL and we have not been at our best, if you see the table, there is a fair chance for other 7 teams. I don't think we have played best cricket. Faf misses out, Tahir misses out, Monu misses out and Curran, Ngidi and Watson in

19:00 (IST)

Toss news from Dubai: MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai Super Kings will be bowling first. 

18:54 (IST)

Murali Kartik and Kumar Sangakkara with pitch report: KKR have been setting a total and defending. CSK like to chase.  Grass on one side, bare on the other side. They should not think too much about the pitch, we saw in the last game and this pitch was beauty. The attitude of the players is key, if there is a run scoring and wicket taking mentality, you will succeed. Be positive, you should be okay. 

18:30 (IST)

National coach Ravi Shastri has urged Suryakumar Yadav to "stay strong and patient" after the Mumbai Indians batsman impressed with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in the IPL despite the heartbreak of being ignored for India's tour of Australia.

Read the full report here.

18:20 (IST)

The fight for the top 4 continues to be tough. MI inch closer to playoffs with win over RCB last night. The competition is so tight that even with 16 points, MI are not mathematically confirmed of their spot but fair to say that they are through. Tonight, KKR will look to secure a win and be on contention. 

Check out the points table here.

18:10 (IST)

Varun Chakravarthy has been a revelation for KKR this season and here's what cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said about the spinner

"Varun has been extremely successful and the variation which I am seeing, the confidence which I am seeing, he is able to disguise the balls, googlies.

"He has been a consistent performer and I am impressed with his performance because he has bowled in many pressure situations and he has not been rattled in those situations. He looked pretty balanced and confident." 

Click here to read more

18:00 (IST)

It's unlikely that KKR's Andre Russell will play tonight because of a knee injury. He has already missed KKR's last three matches. 

Check out the full squads of both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

17:50 (IST)

Wouldn't be surprised if MS Dhoni continues to lead CSK in next edition, says Gautam Gambhir

CSK has endured a difficult campaign with questions about MS Dhoni's abilities as a player and skipper but former India batsman Gautab Gambhir believes the current skipper might lead the team next season as well.

"I keep saying that why CSK is CSK is because of the relationship between the owners and the captain. They have given all the freedom to MS, and MS has received all the mutual respect from the owners as well," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"So I would not be surprised if they continue with MS and MS plays till the time he wants to play. And then next year he still continues to be the captain and have a much different squad than what he has this time around."

Click here to read more 

19:06 (IST)

KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders latest updates: Hello and welcome to coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings  (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be played at Dubai. CSK are already out of the competition and will look to play party spoiler for KKR who need to win both their remaining games. A loss here for KKR will push them out of playoffs. Mathematically they will still be in it but they will be dependent on other results to go in their favour. Surely KKR don't want to put themselves in such a situation.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KKR are pushed back from fourth to fifth place after the loss to Kings XI Punjab. They are level on points with Punjab but separated by the run rate. With the competition getting hotter, KKR will need to up the ante big time. They have lost their last two matches and we've seen that getting that momentum back is tough. Delhi Capitals have faced that problem and have lost three matches on the trot.

The biggest problem concerning them is their batting. Their top-order faltered against KXIP in their previous match and that meant that they were playing the catch-up game right from the start. Shubman Gill finally got a fifty-plus score but didn't seem at this fluent best. Rahul Tripathi hasn't contributed enough since that 81 against CSK in Abu Dhabi. His scores since that innings read - 4,16,7,23,1,13,7. Nitish Rana too has been inconsistent. They need to promote their best batsman, Eoin Morgan up the order, probably three or four.

It seems like they still haven't found their best combination. In the last match, Kamlesh Nagarkoti didn't bowl and batted ahead of Pat Cummins who's been decent with the bat as well. If they are not going to bowl Nagarkoti, maybe they should look to get in a batsman and strengthen that batting a bit more.

The bowlers had an off day against KXIP and KKR would expect a much better display against CSK.

They also need to consider the fact that CSK are out of the competition and have nothing to lose. So that factor makes it even tougher. They beat RCB in their last match and will be looking to be the party poopers.

CSK will be looking to build for the next season and give the youngsters the chance. The way Ruturaj Gaikwad batted against RCB would have given him as well as the team a lot of confidence.

CSK would look to shuffle and give chances to players who haven't got one in the tournament.

With one team desperately looking to qualify for the playoffs and one team playing for pride, we can expect an enthralling contest.

 

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 29, 2020 19:01:24 IST

