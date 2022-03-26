Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Update: Jadeja-led Chennai aim for positive start

It's a new start, a fresh beginning for all the teams as they have undergone a major revamp. Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match. Just 2 days before their opener, MS Dhoni left everyone stunned by announcing that he will be stepping down from captaincy and handed over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. It will be a huge responsibility for him to fill in the boots of Dhoni.

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the opening match of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 PM with the toss taking place at 7 PM. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its biggest season on Saturday, with a galaxy of top names and two new franchises expanding the world's richest cricket competition to 10 teams for its 15th edition.

But crowds in the cricket-mad nation will, initially at least, be limited to 25 per cent capacity with group games restricted to four venues, one in Pune and two in Mumbai and one in Navi Mumbai.

Ravindra Jadeja will captain CSK in IPL 2022. Sportzpics

The venues for the three playoff matches and the 29 May final are yet to be announced.

The teams will be divided into two groups of five, based on their previous IPL records, for a 70-match regular season that promises to be the first completed entirely in India since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament kicks off with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Four-time IPL winners Chennai said Thursday that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja after making the team one of the most successful since the league started in 2008.

Here's all you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 fixture:

When is the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 26 March 2022.

What time will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match start?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 be played?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can you watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 on TV and online?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com for commentary and live scores from the match.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
