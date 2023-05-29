IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT LIVE Score: With the final on Sunday being washed out due to rain, here we are on the reserve day (Monday) for the IPL final 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rain or no rain we will have our IPL 2023 champion today.

Not even a single ball was bowled on Sunday (28 May) as rain and thunderstorm lashed the Gujarat city and the IPL final for the first time in 16 editions was moved to the reserve day (29 May).

There is around 7% percent chance of rain at 7 PM IST in Ahmedabad, the time of toss. But in case rain interrupts the game once again, the cut-off time for a full game is 9.35 PM IST. After that, the match will last losing overs.

A five-over contest can be done if rain continues to play spoilsport but it has to start by 12.06 am on Tuesday (30 May).

If a match is not possible then a Super Over can be held and it can start as late as 12.50 am.

But even if that is not possible then Gujarat Titans will be declared IPL 2023 winners because they topped the points table. GT won 10 matches and accumulated 20 points.

CSK were second on the table with 17 points.

Now coming to the match. MS Dhoni’s CSK are aiming to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles, while Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat are aiming to become the first team in IPL history to win titles in both their first two seasons.

GT currently lead the head-to-head race 3-1 with two of the wins coming last season. This season, GT defeated CSK by 5 wickets in the IPL 2023 opener, while CSK had their revenge in Qualifier 1 with a 15-run victory that helped them to reach a record 10th IPL final.

Adding more intrigue to the contest is the possibility of Dhoni retiring from the IPL. There’s no confirmation on this but there are multiple reports that the 41-year-old is ready to hang his boots.

If that is the case, Dhoni would want to end his professional career with a bang. And that means Gujarat Titans need to be wary.

