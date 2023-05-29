Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT: All eyes on the weather in Ahmedabad as fans hope for full game

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE, IPL 2023 Final Updates: The IPL final was postponed to the reserve day (Monday) after incessant rain on Sunday and all eyes will be on the weather in Ahmedabad as MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's teams get ready for the contest.

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT LIVE Score and Updates: Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP

17:47 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Incessant rain did not allow any of the planned proceedings, from the closing ceremony to the summit clash between CSK and GT, to go ahead on Sunday. That did not however, stop Cricket Twitter from doing what they do best — come up with the wittiest of tweets and memes in response.

Here are select reactions from the microblogging website to the rain delay and the eventual washout.

17:35 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Form Guide:

CSK: WWLWW

GT: WLWWL

17:24 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Kapil Dev slams obsession with MS Dhoni's retirement

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev questioned the need to obsess over Chennai Super Kings skipper and fellow World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The possibility of Dhoni calling it quits at the end of the season has been among the major talking points this season and chatter around his supposed retirement has only grown in recent games.

Click here to read the full story

17:12 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Ahmedabad weather forecast

Rain made an appearance at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday for a second time inside three days. While it had only delayed the toss and start of play in the Qualifier 2 clash between GT and MI, it rained all evening on the scheduled date of the final, forcing the match officials to shift it to the reserve day.

Monday's forecast however, had a ray of hope with Accuweather expecting no thunderstorms during the course of the day. More on that here

17:02 (IST)

CSK vs GT head-to-head: 

Some stats before the IPL final. GT lead the head-to-head race 3-1 against CSK but for this season the stats stand at 1-1. 

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2023 opener which was against Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, while CSK defeated GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1.

16:51 (IST)

IPL final scenarios in case of rain interruption:

Let's hope there is no rain interruption on the reserve day but if it does happen then the cut-off time for a full game is 9.35 PM IST. If it doesn't start by that time then the match will start losing overs.

The shortest match can be a 5-over game but it has to start by 12.06 am (On Tuesday, 30 May).

If no game is possible then a Super Over can be held but it has to start by 12.50 am.

In case none of the above options are possible then Gujarat Titans will be declared the winner as they clinched the top spot on the points table with 10 wins and 20 points.

CSK came second with 17 points.

16:41 (IST)

IPL final tickets guidelines

The organisers have clearly said that there will be no entry into the stadium without the physical tickets.

Even if the ticket is torn, one can get an entry if all pieces are kept together and all important information is available. Part tickets with no details or part tickets with incomplete details will lead to no entry.

16:33 (IST)

IPL final timings on reserve day

There's no change in this regard. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7 PM IST. 

Fans who bought tickets for the IPL Final on 28 May will be allowed to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on 29 May (Monday).

16:31 (IST)

We are back for a re-run of the IPL 2023 final. The match was washed out on Sunday due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad but luckily we have a reserve day and both the players and fans would want to see a full game. There's prediction of some rain in the evening but let's hope it doesn't kill the game completely. The playing conditions for today are the same as yesterday. We will share more details soon. Stay tuned...

Highlights

title-img

IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT LIVE Score: With the final on Sunday being washed out due to rain, here we are on the reserve day (Monday) for the IPL final 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rain or no rain we will have our IPL 2023 champion today.

Not even a single ball was bowled on Sunday (28 May) as rain and thunderstorm lashed the Gujarat city and the IPL final for the first time in 16 editions was moved to the reserve day (29 May).

There is around 7% percent chance of rain at 7 PM IST in Ahmedabad, the time of toss. But in case rain interrupts the game once again, the cut-off time for a full game is 9.35 PM IST. After that, the match will last losing overs.

A five-over contest can be done if rain continues to play spoilsport but it has to start by 12.06 am on Tuesday (30 May).

If a match is not possible then a Super Over can be held and it can start as late as 12.50 am.

But even if that is not possible then Gujarat Titans will be declared IPL 2023 winners because they topped the points table. GT won 10 matches and accumulated 20 points.

CSK were second on the table with 17 points.

Now coming to the match. MS Dhoni’s CSK are aiming to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles, while Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat are aiming to become the first team in IPL history to win titles in both their first two seasons.

GT currently lead the head-to-head race 3-1 with two of the wins coming last season. This season, GT defeated CSK by 5 wickets in the IPL 2023 opener, while CSK had their revenge in Qualifier 1 with a 15-run victory that helped them to reach a record 10th IPL final.

Adding more intrigue to the contest is the possibility of Dhoni retiring from the IPL. There’s no confirmation on this but there are multiple reports that the 41-year-old is ready to hang his boots.

If that is the case, Dhoni would want to end his professional career with a bang. And that means Gujarat Titans need to be wary.

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 17:04:15 IST

