  • CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Final: Incessant rain continues to delay toss at Narendra Modi Stadium

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Final: The fickle Ahmedabad weather just doesn't stop playing its tricks. Preparations were underway to get the game started with the covers taken off and the Super Soppers doing its job when the heavens opened up yet again.

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE: Heavy rain lashes the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, forcing a delay in the start of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics

21:44 (IST)

"Consistency has been Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) keyword in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 12 playoff appearances in 14 editions (Having missed two years due to spot fixing ban in 2016 and 2017), coming back to win the title in 2018 and once again in 2021, there’s something extraordinary about this CSK outfit."

PN Vishnu writes on the Chennai Super Kings and their remarkable consistency over the years in the Indian Premier League.

21:25 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Rain stops... only for it make its way back at Motera

The fickle Ahmedabad weather just doesn't stop playing its tricks. Preparations were underway to get the game started with the covers taken off and the Super Soppers doing its job when the heavens opened up yet again, this time following a clap of thunder.

Remember, the match officials will start reducing overs after 9.35 pm local time. And a five-overs-a-side contest can start latest by 12.06 am local time. Let's hope this doesn't get carried over to the following day.

21:04 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Rain stopped in Ahmedabad

According to the latest reports coming in, rain has stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the groundstaff are on an overdrive with the Super Soppers at the moment. The latest visuals also show the covers being taken off from the centre. Looks like we'll have play starting soon enough.

20:53 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Rain playing hide and seek

Rain continues to play hide-and-seek at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At around 8.45 pm local time, the downpour had reduced to a drizzle and the Super Soppers were brought out by the ground staff. But as has been the case multiple times today, it gets heavier after a temporary pause.

20:38 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

Just when it seemed like the heavy rain had been seemingly reduced to a drizzle, it has continued raining heavily yet again. And so, the wait continues, at least for a few more minutes. 

 

20:22 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

As we wait for the rain to relent in Ahmedabad, here's a bit for stats for the ones crazy about numbers in cricket. Shubman Gill has been in prolific form this IPL, and has amassed three centuries so far. Should he hit one more ton in the final, Gill could equal Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler's record for most centuries (4) in an IPL season. Click here to read more on that. 

20:00 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates

An hour has passed since the toss was supposed to take place in the final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

According to the latest visuals coming in and from those who are at the venue, there's no sign of rain relenting at Motera at the moment, making the possibility of the game moving to the reserve day appear quite high at the moment.

19:38 (IST)

IPL 2023 FInal CSK vs GT LIVE Updates:

It's still raining quite heavily out there at the Narendra Modi Stadium and things are looking quite bleak at the moment.

The IPL Playing Conditions, however, give the match officials and the players plenty of time to start the game, with a full-fledged 40-over contest.

19:23 (IST)

DJ Nucleya entertains the Motera crowd ahead of the IPL 2023 Final between CSK and GT
 

19:05 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT LIVE Score

Pitch report by Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden

"We are right in the center of the stadium, 66m away to the leg-side, 66 away to the off-side. Some big pockets, 73, 72, and 74, and downtown it is 74 as well. I believe it is a bat-first condition in finals, there might be a few overhead conditions that might change the mind of the captains at the toss. There are not a lot of turns here, but maybe, through the middle, these world-class spinners get a little grip as well.

"Bat first, if you really do, you gotta go really big, so 180-190 should probably be a par score. This wicket hasn’t been really quite as good as no. 7, this is the no. 6, it hasn’t produced quite the numbers, but if you bat first, bat well, do the job right, and you might be good enough"

18:38 (IST)

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Final: Rain makes its way back to Ahmedabad! 

It has started raining at the Narendra Modi Stadium ain Ahmedabad. That could explain the reason behind the closing ceremony getting delayed. The covers have been brought out by  the groundstaff.

Rain had also delayed the toss ahead of the Qualifier 2 meeting between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, with toss taking place at 7.45 pm local time and play starting 15 minutes later.
18:19 (IST)

IPL 2023 Final: Ambati Rayudu makes big announcement

The Chennai Super Kings and India batter confirms the upcoming IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans will be the final match of his career, and that he will not be turning back on his word.

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn," Rayudu tweeted ahead of the finale.

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT LIVE Score: The fickle Ahmedabad weather just doesn’t stop playing its tricks. Preparations were underway to get the game started with the covers taken off and the Super Soppers doing its job when the heavens opened up yet again, this time following a clap of thunder. Remember, the match officials will start reducing overs after 9.35 pm local time. And a five-overs-a-side contest can start latest by 12.06 am local time. Let’s hope this doesn’t get carried over to the following day.

IPL Final 2023 CSK vs GT Preview: The grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is here! MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It seems like the defending champions have a slight edge going into the final as it is being played in their own backyard but the last time CSK came to Ahmedabad, the stands in the stadium witnessed a sea of yellow. Hence, it’s impossible to say which team will have the fans’ support during the IPL final 2023.

Talking about the fans, there will be some special events for them during the closing ceremony which will start at 6 PM IST. DJ Nucleya and rapper King will perform at the event while rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi are scheduled to perform in the mid-innings break.

Coming to the match. Gujarat Titans have a 3-1 edge over Chennai Super Kings in the head-to-head corner and have been the best side in IPL 2023, having won 10 out of 14 league games and finishing on the top of the points table. They also dismantled Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 to gain an entry into a second consecutive final in their first two seasons in the league — an IPL record.

But, GT’s only defeat to CSK came in the last between the two sides in Qualifier 1 when Dhoni and Co emerged winners by 15 runs. Earlier in the season, in fact, in the opener, GT had defeated CSK by five wickets.

Adding more intrigue to the contest is the fact that both the teams are based on similar philosophies, where the focus is on creating the best combination and then allowing them to perform to their best with the help of support and motivation. This philosophy has worked wonders for both the franchises.

CSK are in their 10th IPL final — the only IPL team to do so — and GT are always on the verge of becoming the first team to win two consecutive titles in their first two seasons.

Talking about their strengths. CSK relies heavily on opener Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get the runs. The duo has accumulated 775 runs together, While opener Shubman Gill has smashed 851 runs alone this season for GT. Gujarat also have Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma in their ranks — the three highest wicket-takers this season.

In this context, Gujarat Titans do look a bit stronger than Chennai Super Kings but IPL has never conformed to such equations.

IPL final, CKS vs GT pitch report and weather prediction: The pitch in Ahmedabad is batting-friendly with the average first innings score being 193. The team batting first has won five matches here in IPL 2023.

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be cloudy on Sunday and while there is a 20% chance of rain, it shouldn’t be a big problem.

IPL final, CKS vs GT live streaming: The closing ceremony will start at 6 PM IST while the match will start at 7.30 PM, Both events will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website and TV telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Updated Date: May 28, 2023 21:32:07 IST

