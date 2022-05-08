Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Delhi Capitals had an almost perfect win in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their batters put up a massive score of 207, while their bowling unit performed brilliantly to restrict SRH to 186. Their latest victory would give the Rishabh Pant-led franchise a lot of confidence when they take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 5 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 5 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Chennai Super Kings come into this match after a heartbreaking defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali picked five wickets between them, CSK's batters failed to step up and fire some runs. The MS Dhoni-led brigade fell 13 runs short of the target of 174 and suffered their seventh defeat in this edition of the IPL.

CSK would need their middle order to step up and be more consistent. Both Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu failed to make an impression with the bat in the last game. Ravindra Jadeja is still struggling to get his form back this season.

On the other hand, Delhi Capital is flying high after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter. David Warner and Rovman Powell are in superb form. DC's bowling unit clicked well in the last game as well and managed to send bigwigs like Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran cheaply back to the dugout. They would be aiming to maintain their momentum from their last outing on Sunday as well.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing 11s:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 09:20:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head to head records, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head to head records, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals

Here's the head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update

Here's weather update for Pune during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

GT vs PBKS Match 48 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings