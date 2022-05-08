CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Delhi Capitals had an almost perfect win in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their batters put up a massive score of 207, while their bowling unit performed brilliantly to restrict SRH to 186. Their latest victory would give the Rishabh Pant-led franchise a lot of confidence when they take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings come into this match after a heartbreaking defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali picked five wickets between them, CSK's batters failed to step up and fire some runs. The MS Dhoni-led brigade fell 13 runs short of the target of 174 and suffered their seventh defeat in this edition of the IPL.

CSK would need their middle order to step up and be more consistent. Both Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu failed to make an impression with the bat in the last game. Ravindra Jadeja is still struggling to get his form back this season.

On the other hand, Delhi Capital is flying high after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter. David Warner and Rovman Powell are in superb form. DC's bowling unit clicked well in the last game as well and managed to send bigwigs like Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran cheaply back to the dugout. They would be aiming to maintain their momentum from their last outing on Sunday as well.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing 11s:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

