IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs DC Match: Focus on MS Dhoni as Chennai look to maintain good record against Delhi

Highlights

title-img
18:13 (IST)

Recap: KL Rahul's brilliance propels KXIP to massive win over RCB

There's still sometime to go for today's match. so we can recap what happened yesterday. KL Rahul slammed unbeaten 132 - highest score by an Indian in IPL - to help KXIP register a mammoth 97-run win over Virat Kohli's RCB. 

You can read the report here.

18:08 (IST)

A look at both squads: 

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav


Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif

18:00 (IST)

Apart from boasting a strong record against DC, CSK are also unbeaten at today's venue — Dubai. While Delhi have lost one of their three matches played in the city.

Dubai venue record

CSK: Played 2, Won 2
DC: Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

17:58 (IST)

For CSK, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo won't be playing as they are recovering from their respective injuries. 

For DC, Ravichandran Ashwin is a doubtful. He pulled up a shoulder injury their during match against Kings XI Punjab. His recovery has been fine, but the team management haven't made a call on his selection. 

17:48 (IST)

Here's what MS Dhoni said after the defeat against Rajathan Royals:

 "I haven't batted for a long time. The 14-day quarantine doesn't help."

"Their spinners did well to bowl away from the batsman. Our spinners made the error to bowl too full. If we would've maybe restricted them to 200, it would've been a good game."

17:38 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 21 times in the IPL. 

CSK hold a massive 15-6 lead in the head-to-head record against Delhi. 

Last year, CSK beat Delhi thrice, including securing victory in the Qualifier 2. 

So Delhi will look to overcome their poor record today and clich two points.  

17:29 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. 

Plenty of talking points but the main focus is on MS Dhoni and his batting position in this CSK line up. He came down the order in their last match, which they lost against Rajasthan Royals, reason being his lack of match practice but towards the end, Dhoni smashed a few hits. Maybe that's a sign that his form is back? He'll be desperate to get back into winning ways against a side they have a good record. 

Stay tuned for all the updates from the match. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Plenty of talking points but the main focus is on MS Dhoni and his batting position in this CSK line up. The team will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last game against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi, meanwhile, will aim to overcome their bad record against Chennai and clinch all two points.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to make it two wins in two matches when they take on the under-pressure Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener, CSK endured a nightmarish performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, losing by 16 runs.

CSK’s spinners performed poorly in that match, and add to that, 30 runs came off Lungi Ngidi’s over during RR’s batting finale as Jofra Archer ran riot with an eight-ball knock of 27, which included four consecutive sixes as RR posted 216-7.

File image of CSK skipper MS Dhoni asnd his DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

While openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson got off to starts, only Faf du Plessis (72) could convert them into a big one.

MS Dhoni batted down the order at number seven, promoting the likes of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and has been criticised for that as well as a slow start to his innings during an all-important run chase. CSK fell 16 runs short, despite Dhoni hitting three sixes in the final over.

Meanwhile, DC are coming fresh from a Super Over victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), after both teams scored 157-8 in their first match.

Kagiso Rabada proved why he could be a strong contender for the Purple Cap this season, registering figures of 2/28 and also picking both the wickets during the Super Over.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, too impressed with a 21-ball knock of 53, and showed that he could play a crucial role with the ball too, with figures of 2-29.

Squads: 

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Updated Date: September 25, 2020 18:08:03 IST

Tags:

