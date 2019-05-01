21:40 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 179/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 44 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

Boult bowls the final over. Dot off the first, as Dhoni gets an under edge, the ball rolling straight to Pant. Dhoni slogs the ball towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second. He muscles the ball down the ground for a boundary off the third, but only collects a single off the fourth. Wide signalled in the fifth delivery, with Rayudu setting off for the non-striker's end to bring Dhoni back on strike. Dhoni then signs off the innings with back-to-back sixes, finishing unbeaten on 44 with a SR of 200, as Boult concedes 21 off his last over.





Delhi Capitals need 180 to collect their ninth win.