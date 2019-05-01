Auto Refresh
CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Shaw dismissed by Chahar for 4
Date: Wednesday, 01 May, 2019 22:08 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for MSD, pulling another short ball from Boult over deep backward square-leg! High-flying finish for Chennai Super Kings after the slow start! The hosts finish with a competitive total of 179/4.
OUT! Jadeja skies the ball towards midwicket while looking for another maximum, with Chris Morris running all the way to the edge of the circle, pulling off a fine catch in the end. Jadeja certainly has done his bit to boost CSK's run-rate with his cameo. CSK 145/4
Jadeja c and b Morris 25(10)
OUT! Two fours, a six and and now a wicket! Raina gets a thick leading edge towards backward point, where Dhawan takes a fine catch, running in the opposite direction and ultimately collecting the ball despite getting into a bit of a tangle. CSK 102/3
Raina c Dhawan b Suchith 59(37)
FOUR! Fine way for Raina to bring up his half-century! Takes 34 deliveries to get to the milestone, which he brings up by charging down the pitch and smashing the ball over the bowler's head! CSK 96/2
OUT! Faf once again charges down the pitch, looking for back-to-back sixes, but doesn't quite get the timing on this one. Skies the ball towards long off, where Dhawan settles under the ball and collects it safely in the end. Axar is the one to break the partnership. CSK 87/2
Du Plessis c Dhawan b Patel 39(41)
Fifty partnership up between Raina and du Plessis for the second wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single after guiding the ball towards midwicket. CSK 54/1
OUT! A nine-ball duck for Watson today! The dot balls were piling up, and Watson was desperate to open his account. Went for the slog towards deep midwicket, straight to Axar Patel waiting patiently in front of the boundary rope. CSK 4/1
Watson c Axar b Suchith 0(9)
Delhi Capitals playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 today
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals toss result today
Delhi Capitals win the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl first.
SIX! Harbhajan tosses the ball wide of off perhaps seeing Dhawan charging down the wicket but the left-hander adjusts well, extends his arms and drags it over long on for a maximum.
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 21/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 5 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 12)
Delhi skipper quickly moves into double figures with the help of couple of boundaries, a misfield from Harbhajan at covers allows Dhawan to steal a brace. Nine runs off Chahar's second over.
FOUR! Short and bit of width from Chahar and Shreyas Iyer gets on the top of the bounce nicely to cut it through the yawning gap between point and cover for a boundary.
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 12/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 5)
Spin from the opposite end. Harbhajan Singh starts the second over. Dhawan looks to attack the senior spinner straightaway but willy Bhajji not giving an inch away. Very tight lines and Dhawan almost miscues it to mid wicket fielder off the fifth ball. Tight start for Bhajji, only four runs from the over.
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 8/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 0 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4)
Disastrous start in the chase for Delhi Capitals, losing Prithvi Shaw in the opening over itself. Chahar, slightly lucky to have a wicket of not such a great delivery. Couple of boundaries in the over as well.
FOUR! Chahar for the second time in the first over sliding it down the leg side. Easy pickings for Shreyas Iyer, who tickles it to fine leg boundary
MILESTONE ALERT!
Suresh Raina becomes the first fielder to take 100 catches in IPL.
DID YOU KNOW?
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the three players to have amaased 600-plus runs against CSK in IPL. (604 runs, 19 innings, 37.75 average, 121.77 SR)
Shikhar Dhawan's SR in the last six IPL matches is 151.01.
Shikhar Dhawan's batting average of 54.20 at Chepauk in T20s - the highest among all the players who have scored atleast 200 runs at the venue.
FOUR! Chahar strays in his lines, sliping it on the leg stump. Was a juicy length delivery that is flicked away by Prithvi Shaw to square leg fence
Time for the chase! Delhi Capitals need to show why they belong on the top of the table and if they do chase down 180 at Chepauk they might even finish at the top of the table irrespective of their result in their final league fixture. Shaw and Dhawan out in the middle. Chahar will start the bowling.
Anything is indeed possible with Dhoni in the middle. 27 for 1 at the end of 6th over and CSK have powered through at the end to a very healthy 179 on a slow pitch. Dhoni pitching in with some clean hitting at the end. There was the mandatory CSK no ball show also when Dhoni hit a high full toss nonchalantly over fine leg for six. CSK can feel safe with this total. DC have chased well away from home and if a Dhoni show is followed by some Pant magic later in the night then the fans are in for a treat.
MS Dhoni's SR today:
First 12 balls : 108.33
Last 10 balls : 310.00
CSK - RPO today:
1-6 overs: 4.50
7-15 overs: 8.33
16-20 overs: 15.40
After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 179/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 44 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
Boult bowls the final over. Dot off the first, as Dhoni gets an under edge, the ball rolling straight to Pant. Dhoni slogs the ball towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second. He muscles the ball down the ground for a boundary off the third, but only collects a single off the fourth. Wide signalled in the fifth delivery, with Rayudu setting off for the non-striker's end to bring Dhoni back on strike. Dhoni then signs off the innings with back-to-back sixes, finishing unbeaten on 44 with a SR of 200, as Boult concedes 21 off his last over.
Delhi Capitals need 180 to collect their ninth win.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for MSD, pulling another short ball from Boult over deep backward square-leg! High-flying finish for Chennai Super Kings after the slow start! The hosts finish with a competitive total of 179/4.
SIX! An almighty hit from MSD, pulling at a back-of-length ball from Boult! The ball lands in the vacant stands beyond deep midwicket! CSK 173/4
FOUR! A shot of brute power from MSD! A short arm jab that flies straight down the ground! CSK 164/4
After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 158/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 25 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
Dhoni starts off the penultimate over with a boundary off an inside edge, guiding the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary. Jadeja departs two balls later, getting caught and bowled by Morris. Rayudu then gets off the mark with a boundary off his very first delivery. He then slices the ball high over the vacant mid on region next ball, getting a single in the end. Dhoni smacks a beamer, one that is called a no-ball, for a six towards fine leg, but only gets a single off the free hit that follows. Morris ends on an expensive note, conceding 18 off his fourth. MS will be on strike at the start of the final over.
SIX! Morris bowls a beamer at Dhoni, which is promptly called a no-ball for height by the umpire. What's more, Dhoni hooks it over fine leg for a maximum, and will be on strike for the free hit. CSK 157/4
FOUR! Rayudu starts off with a bang, with the ball beating the fielder to the boundary rope at deep midwicket. CSK 149/4
OUT! Jadeja skies the ball towards midwicket while looking for another maximum, with Chris Morris running all the way to the edge of the circle, pulling off a fine catch in the end. Jadeja certainly has done his bit to boost CSK's run-rate with his cameo. CSK 145/4
Jadeja c and b Morris 25(10)
FOUR! Dhoni gets an inside edge while attempting an on-drive, the ball then traveling unhindered towards the backward square-leg fence for a boundary. CSK 144/3
After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 140/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13 , Ravindra Jadeja 25)
Boult returns to the attack. Dhoni pulls a back-of-length delivery towards the fence behind square off the second ball, collecting his second boundary. Jadeja then collects a maximum off the last delivery, smashing the bal over long on. Four singles collected aside from the four and the six, with 14 coming off the over.
A useful little cameo from Ravi Jadeja. Sent up the order to go against left-arm spinners, he rode his luck a bit early on but there were also a few deft touches in between. Anything is possible in the last two overs now with Dhoni at the other end.
SIX! Jadeja clears his front foot, and smashes the ball over long on for a biggie! CSK 140/3
FOUR! The boundaries are flowing for CSK in the slog overs! Back-of-length from Boult, and Dhoni pulls this behind square towards the leg side. CSK 131/3
After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 126/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7 , Ravindra Jadeja 17)
Morris returns from the other end. After a couple of dots, Dhoni collects his first boundary, swivelling around to a back-of-length delivery to send the ball racing away to the backward point fence. Jadeja then collects his second boundary after guiding the ball towards third man off the penultimate delivery, before retaining the strike with a single off the last delivery. 10 off the over.
Raina gets his big over against Suchith but perishes in his attempt to capitalize further. Faf improved his horrible day with the bat somewhat towards the end with a couple of stylish straight hits over the top. But he also got out in his attempt to go big. CSK have two men with a zero against their names and pressure to grant respectability to their total.
FOUR! Deftly guided by Jadeja past the man at short third man! Was a slower one from Morris, with Jadeja taking his time and opening the face of his bat in the last second. CSK 125/3
FOUR! Back-of-length from Morris, and Dhoni pulls this towards the backward square-leg fence for his first boundary! CSK 120/3
After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 116/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 2 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Jadeja, who is promoted ahead of the likes of Rayudu and Jadhav, gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery, with Dhoni following suit the next ball. After a single off each of the first four deliveries, Jadeja collects a six and a four off successive balls to boost the run-rate past seven. 14 off the over.
FOUR! Jadeja gets a bottom edge while shuffling down the track, the ball then travelling over Pant's outstretched glove, and away to the third man fence. CSK 116/3
SIX! Slog-swept towards deep backward point by Jadeja, with Rutherford parrying the ball over the rope while getting under it attempting a catch. CSK 112/3
After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 102/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
Raina collects back-to-back fours and a six off the first three deliveries as he brings up his 50th T20 half-century off 34 balls, but perishes while attempting a shot too many, getting a leading edge that results in a catch for Dhawan at backward point. Suchith finishes with figures of 2/28 from four overs, conceding 14 off his last.
Umpire signals timeout at the end of the over. Both Dhoni and Jadeja yet to get off the mark, with another five overs to go in the innings.
Indians with 50-plus fifties in T20s:
Virat Kohli (60)
Rohit Sharma (54)
Shikhar Dhawan (53)
Gautam Gambhir (53)
Suresh Raina (50)*
OUT! Two fours, a six and and now a wicket! Raina gets a thick leading edge towards backward point, where Dhawan takes a fine catch, running in the opposite direction and ultimately collecting the ball despite getting into a bit of a tangle. CSK 102/3
Raina c Dhawan b Suchith 59(37)
SIX! Raina's on a roll now! Smashes this towards cow corner, where Boult leaps to his left, and would've pulled off a stunner had the ball landed on his palm. Instead, it lands beyond the boundary rope as Raina collects his first six. Also brings up the 100 for CSK. CSK 102/2
FOUR! Fine way for Raina to bring up his half-century! Takes 34 deliveries to get to the milestone, which he brings up by charging down the pitch and smashing the ball over the bowler's head! CSK 96/2
FOUR! Raina slog-sweeps towards the cow corner fence off the first delivery of Suchith's final over! CSK 92/2
After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 88/2 ( Suresh Raina 45 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0)
Axar returns to the attack in the 14th over. While Faf collects another maximum off the second delivery, hitting the ball straight over the umpire's head, he perishes for 39 after getting caught by Dhawan at long off, attempting to collect back-to-back sixes. MSD walks out to the center and his arrival cranks up the volume at the Chepauk. Dot off the last two deliveries, with Dhoni yet to get off the mark. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.
MS Dhoni v DC in IPL: 20 innings, 519 runs, 34.60 average, 135.50 SR
OUT! Faf once again charges down the pitch, looking for back-to-back sixes, but doesn't quite get the timing on this one. Skies the ball towards long off, where Dhawan settles under the ball and collects it safely in the end. Axar is the one to break the partnership. CSK 87/2
Du Plessis c Dhawan b Patel 39(41)
SIX! Straight as an arrow! Faf charges down the pitch, and smashes the ball from the meat of the bat! CSK 87/1
Faf finally finds his range as he tonks one over extra cover for a delectable six. He is one of the best straight hitters in the game when in flow. His setup at the crease, his grip, his technique, everything is primed for going straight over the top whenever an opportunity presents itself.
After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 81/1 ( Faf du Plessis 33 , Suresh Raina 44)
Rutherford continues from the other end. Faf collects the first six of the innings with an inside-out loft, sending the ball flying over the extra cover fence. 12 off the over, with the over boosting CSK's run-rate beyond the six-an-over mark. Current partnership worth 77 so far.
SIX! First big hit of the innings, and this one's come from the middle of Faf's bat, travelling over the deep extra cover boundary for a maximum! CSK 79/1
After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 69/1 ( Faf du Plessis 25 , Suresh Raina 42)
A dot and a single to Raina off the first two deliveries. Faf sweeps hard towards square leg for a brace off the third. "Frustrate ho raha hai" is what Pant screams out to Mishra from behind the stumps, and he is somewhat correct as Faf charges down the pitch to loft the ball towards the wide long off region, although the SA skipper collects only a single. Raina ends Mishra's third over with a sweep over the man at short fine, resulting in his sixth boundary. Eight off the over.
IPL 12 Match 50 CSK vs DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Delhi skipper quickly moves into double figures with the help of couple of boundaries, a misfield from Harbhajan at covers allows Dhawan to steal a brace. Nine runs off Chahar's second over.
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: In a top of the table clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
The only two teams to have made it to the playoffs will still have a lot to yearn for as they seek to finish in the top two of the points table, which will provide teams extra cushion going into the knockout leg of the tournament.
MS Dhoni-less CSK lost their return leg against Mumbai Indians in their previous game at the Chepauk, their third in last four games and seem to be losing form at the wrong time. With Dhoni likely to comeback into the playing XI, CSK would be aiming to return to winning ways. Shane Watson's form at the top of the order will serve as a much-needed boost to the team. Besides Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return from illness as well.
Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on the other hand have won four from their last five matches and look a much settled unit after slightly hot and cold start to their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan is among runs and Iyer himself has had decent run himself but the sluggish nature of Chennai track could test DC's batsmen. On the bowling front, purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will be spearheading the attack but the likes of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane could have a huge role to play.
A cracking contest is in store as two leading teams vie for top spot.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
May 01, 2019
May 01, 2019
