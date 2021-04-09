CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Delhi Capitals will look to improve their record against Chennai Super Kings when they take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in their opening match. Capitals have their least win percentage against CSK with 34.78 percent having lost 15 and won just 8 of the 23 matches they have played.

It will be the battle of MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant. A new captain taking on one of the most successful captains and a legend of Indian cricket. Dhoni would be looking to set the ball rolling early with a win after the disappointment of the last season where they were knocked out in the group stage for the first time in history. They have been one of the most consistent sides in the IPL and would be looking to get back to winning ways.

Suresh Raina, who missed the last IPL due to personal reasons, is back and he will be a vital cog in the CSK batting line-up. Dhoni will have to get his combination right early on in the tournament and shrug off any rust soon that's developed due to lack of onfield action. Also they would look to veer away from the conservative approach in batting which hurt them last time and adapt a more aggressive approach. They will face a stern challenge against the quality DC bowling attack.

CSK's all-rounders will be the biggest threat to the opposition. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur.

Delhi Capitals had a good campaign last time finishing runners-up. They were beaten comprehensively by Mumbai Indians in the final. They have a strong side this time around as well. They have a lethal pace attack but they might miss the likes of Anrich Nortje and last year's purple cap winner Kagiso Rabada for the first match as they joined the team late on 6 April and according to IPL SOPs need to quarantine for seven days.

Axar Patel might too miss the opener after testing positive on 28 March and if he doesn't return with two negative reports by 10 April, but they have decent pace options in Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes to fill in the gaps. The spin attack also looks good with the likes of R Ashwin and Amit Mishra and the bowling will be their biggest strength on a Wankhede track which will assist a bit of pace and bounce and some spin as well.

In batting, Prithvi Shaw will be looking to sing the redemption song after having a poor last season. He will be crucial to laying the foundation in the Powerplay. Marcus Stoinis will be the key in the all-round department.

With DC looking to improve their record and CSK looking to get off to a positive start, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd match of IPL 2021 between CSK and DC at the Wankhede Stadium.

When will the second match of the IPL between CSK and DC take place?

The 2nd match of IPL 2021 between CSK and DC will take place on 10 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.