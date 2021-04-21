MS Dhoni's parents test COVID positive, admitted to hospital in Ranchi

Former India skipper MS Dhoni’s parents Devaki Devi and Pan Singh were admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper’s parents are receiving treatment at Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi their oxygen level is stable, the news agency added.

“Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” ANI tweeted via their official handle.

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai where he is leading CSK in the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament. The Chennai-based franchise are vying for their fourth IPL crown and sit third in the standings with four points from three games (two wins). They play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Having not played any competitive cricket since CSK’s dismal show in IPL 2020, Dhoni had rejoined the CSK set-up as early as March this year and led a training camp with domestic talents in Chennai.

All the franchises are placed within a bio-bubble as the tournament proceeds amidst rising coronavirus cases every day, with India having seen over 2.95 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

All matches are being played behind closed doors and there are no home matches this season, with all teams playing at neutral venues in a caravan cluster format.