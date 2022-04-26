CSK means so much to MS Dhoni, says Kevin Pietersen while recalling his time with MSD at Pune Supergiant

It’s hard to imagine Chennai Super Kings without MS Dhoni, who has been part of the yellow outfit every time they played a season in the Indian Premier League. That’s also probably the reason why the 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter continues to play for CSK in IPL 2022 despite his retirement from international cricket over one and a half years.

In fact, the only two seasons that Dhoni didn’t play for CSK were in 2015 and 2016 when the four-time champions were banned by RM Lodha committee over illegal betting charges. During the period, Dhoni led the Rising Pune Supergiant, who also roped in overseas batter Kevin Pietersen for its last season before going defunct.

The English cricketer-turn commentator recalled his fond memories of sharing a dugout with MSD and found him to be ‘incredibly professional’ leading RPSG to the final that year.

“That yellow outfit means so much to MS Dhoni. I remember playing with him in Pune Supergiants for a couple of seasons and he was so happy to back to CSK when they came back into the competition,” the 41-year-old Pietersen said on Star Sports. “He was incredibly professional. He did the best job he could because that is the kind of guy he is. He always gives his 100 per cent. In Pune, he was incredible in what he tried to deliver.”

Pietersen, however, found that extra energy in the 2011 World Cup-winning captain whenever he led CSK.

“But if you look at his energy, the way he punches at the grille of the helmet, and how much CSK means to MS Dhoni. It's a family to him,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.