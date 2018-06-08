- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Malaysia Women by 147 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 SLW vs THAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW vs BANW - Jun 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jun 10th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5257
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday that it will stage a Twenty20 tournament later this year featuring the country's top players and international stars.
South African television company SuperSport will be partners in a deal which CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said would be "the biggest in the history of South African domestic cricket".
A CSA statement gave no details about the format of the tournament, which will be played in November and December.
Representational image. Getty
However, it seems unlikely to be as ambitious as the aborted T20 Global League, which was planned for last season but did not take place.
The Global League was to be a city-based franchise tournament, with foreign owners of seven of the eight teams.
But it fell through, leading to the departure of then CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat, because no television deal and no major sponsors were in place.
Although no details on the number of teams were revealed, it seems unlikely that there will be private ownership of the franchises.
Moroe said the owners who had signed up for last year's league had been refunded their deposits.
The Global League cost CSA an estimated R180 million (about $13.7 million, €11.7 million), including compensation pay-outs to 144 players who had been signed.
If all South Africa's leading players are to be available, the tournament will have to start in late November because South Africa will play three one-day internationals and a T20 international in Australia, ending on 17 November.
Updated Date:
Jun 08, 2018
