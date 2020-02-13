First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UGA in QAT | 1st T20I Feb 12, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
ENG in SA | 1st T20I Feb 12, 2020
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 1 run
UGA in QAT Feb 13, 2020
QAT vs UGA
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
ENG in SA Feb 14, 2020
SA vs ENG
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Crowd hostility in South Africa won't faze Steve Smith and David Warner one bit, says Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood

Steve Smith and David Warner will be ready for whatever South African crowds throw at them when the Australia batsmen return to the nation two years after the ball-tampering scandal, paceman Josh Hazlewood has said.

Reuters, Feb 13, 2020 14:09:19 IST

Melbourne: Steve Smith and David Warner will be ready for whatever South African crowds throw at them when the Australia batsmen return to the nation two years after the ball-tampering scandal, paceman Josh Hazlewood has said.

The pair will fly out with the Australia squad on Friday for a limited overs tour in the duo’s first visit to the country since serving 12-month bans for their parts in the tampering plot during the Cape Town Test.

Crowd hostility in South Africa wont faze Steve Smith and David Warner one bit, says Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. AP

The pair were jeered relentlessly by English crowds during last year’s one-day World Cup and the following Ashes series, and Hazlewood said they would be unfazed by more hostility.

“Steve and Dave have ticked off pretty much every box since coming back,” Hazlewood told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

“It’s just another one of those and I don’t think it’ll faze them one bit.

“They probably play better when it’s like this.

“It’s nothing we haven’t experienced before ... we’ll be fine.”

Both Smith and Warner have thrived since returning to the national fold after their bans expired last March.

Smith played a leading role in Australia’s retention of the Ashes while Warner was awarded the Allan Border Medal for the third time on Monday as the country’s top cricketer in 2019.

Local media have reported that the head of the national players’ union will tour with the side in South Africa to offer extra support for the players.

Hazlewood said Smith and Warner would not need to be shielded.

“They’ll probably try to take as much heat as they can actually, try to keep the young guys out of the spotlight,” added the paceman.

Hazlewood said engaging positively with fans was the best way to defuse them.

“Join in and try to have a good time with them. Often when you do that, they end up being on your side after a couple of overs,” he said.

“It is when you fight them that it becomes to and fro, and quite abusive. Ride the storm and go along with it.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 14:09:19 IST

Tags : Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal, Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal 2018, Ball-Tampering Scandal, Cricket, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Proteas, Sandpapergate, South Africa Vs Australia, South Africa Vs Australia 2020, Sports, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all