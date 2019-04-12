First Cricket
Cricketing icons Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mark Boucher inducted into MCC as Honorary Life Members

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 21:50:53 IST

London: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mark Boucher on Friday were inducted as the Honorary Life Members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

File image of Inzamam-ul-Haq. AFP

According the MCC website, Pakistan's Inzamam and South African Boucher have been included in recognition to their outstanding achievements in the game of cricket.

Former Pakistan skipper and batsman Inzamam played 119 Test matches. He captained the side from 2001 to 2007 and scored 8,829 runs at an average of 50.16, including 25 centuries.

He made his international debut in 1991, featuring in Pakistan's successful 1992 World Cup campaign. He played in 378 ODIs, scoring 11,739 runs at an average of 39.5.

After his retirement from international cricket in 2007, Inzamam had a stint as the head coach of Afghanistan team. He then became Pakistan's chief selector in 2016.

The 49-year-old Inzamam has now joined fellow Pakistan cricketers — Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi — as an Honorary Life Member of MCC.

Meanwhile, former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Boucher was the first glovesman to take 500 catches in the longest format.

Having made his debut in 1997, 42-year-old went on to play 146 Test matches, scoring 5,498 runs, taking 530 catches and 23 stumpings. In 290 ODIs, Boucher made 4,523 runs, taking 395 catches and claiming 21 stumpings.

He holds the combined-format international record for wicket-keeping dismissals — 998 in total.

Boucher has joined his countrymen Allan Donald, Jonty Rhodes, Shaun Pollock and Daryll Cullinan as an Honorary Life Member of MCC.

