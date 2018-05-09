The parents of Indian cricketer Shradul Thakur were injured when their motorcycle met with an accident in the neighbouring Palghar district, the police said on Wednesday.

The fast bowler's parents -- father Narendra Thakur and mother Hansa Thakur -- were heading towards Mahim village in district, located about 115 kms from here, when their two-wheeler skidded off the Kelwa-Mahim road last night, an official at the Palghar police station said.

Some repair work was underway on the road where they met with the accident, he said.

The couple sustained injuries in the mishap, the official said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

"We are yet to record their statements as they are undergoing treatment," the police official said.

Shradul Thakur, 26, who hails from Palghar, is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings team in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.